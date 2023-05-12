Denver Opens Emergency Center to Deal With Sudden Wave of Migrants

Under Title 42, migrants were not able to seek asylum in the U.S.; the policy also allowed border officials to turn migrants back across the southern border to fight the spread of COVID-19. The policy lasted about three years, but it expired when President Joe Biden ended the federal pandemic emergency at midnight — allowing more migrants to stay instead of being turned away.

Miguel Alvares and two friends to his left sit in Denver's new migrant intake center and wait for their tickets to a second location to print.

A sign on the side of a chair in Denver's emergency migrant intake center reads "Viajando" ("Traveling") to separate those who are staying in Denver from those who are going to another location.

Carreño says that in Panama, "people are robbed and some of the women are raped." In Guatemala, "the police are very bad and rob people." And in Mexico, "the cartels kidnap migrants and try to rob them."



However, the treatment he has received in the U.S. "has been very kind. The people here are very nice and helpful. I'm very thankful."

