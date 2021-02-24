How Much Denver Neighborhood COVID Cases Have Plunged

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
At times, the COVID-19 crisis in Denver seems never-ending. But the situation is actually improving in nearly all of the Mile High City — and we've got the data to prove it.
Since Halloween 2020, the number of new COVID cases every week has either remained steady or fallen in 74 of Denver's 78 official neighborhoods — and many of the drops have been extreme. Take Westwood, for example. That neighborhood registered 127 cases of the novel coronavirus during the week of October 25-31. For the week of February 7-13, the most recent available, Westwood's new COVID cases totaled just six.
Such results represent a near reversal of the situation over the past several months.
In "COVID-19 Cases Worse in Almost All Denver Neighborhoods," published November 6, we documented how the case counts for October 25-31 in 74 of Denver's 78 official neighborhoods were up, often by a lot, from the month before. That data came from the Denver COVID-19 data summary page, which maps the progress of the disease using multiple metrics. In that piece, we compared the most current stats with case counts from the week of September 13-19, when warning signs of a viral rise were beginning to appear, and figures from October 25-31, as the second wave spike was gathering — and the contrast was startling. Central Park (formerly Stapleton) saw weekly cases soar from fewer than five to 64. Even more extreme were the changes at Gateway/Green Valley Ranch (from 23 cases to 184) and Montbello (from 21 to 225).
What a difference a few months makes. Only four neighborhoods had more new weekly COVID-19 infections in February than in October, and most of the increases were modest: North Capitol Hill rose from ten to eleven, the CBD (Central Business District) and Montclair both climbed from five to eight, and University jumped from 22 to 32. Meanwhile, totals in Kennedy, Hilltop, Washington Park West and Auraria (which has yet to register a single case) were unchanged.
Everywhere else, the numbers receded — and plunged in many neighborhoods, including Marston (from 32 to five), Hampden (from 46 to eight) and Harvey Park (from 63 to 7). And former hot spots Central Park, Gateway/Green Valley Ranch and Montbello have all seen significant decreases: from 64 to 39, from 184 to 68, and from 225 to 38, respectively.
Case rates have plummeted, too. The week of October 25-31 saw 71 of 78 neighborhoods above 1.0 per 100,000 residents. Now, forty of the 78 neighborhoods are at or below that.
Here are the stats for Denver neighborhoods from February 7-13, along with comparisons to October 25-31, listed in ascending order of case rates.
Auraria
Total Cases 0 (0 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0 (0 on October 25-31)
Cory-Merrill
Total Cases 0 (< 5 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0 (0.7 on October 25-31)
Sloan's Lake
Total Cases < 5 (13 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.1 (1.6 on October 25-31)
Belcaro
Total Cases < 5 (11 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.2 (2.1 on October 25-31)
Baker
Total Cases < 5 (12 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.2 (1.9 on October 25-31)
Country Club
Total Cases < 5 (7 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.3 (2.2 on October 25-31)
Westwood
Total Cases 6 (127 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.3 (7.0 on October 25-31)
City Park
Total Cases < 5 (5 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.3 (1.4 on October 25-31)
South Park Hill
Total Cases < 5 (8 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.4 (0.8 on October 25-31)
Rosedale
Total Cases < 5 (9 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.4 (3.2 on October 25-31)
Marston
Total Cases 5 (32 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.4 (2.6 on October 25-31)
Hampden
Total Cases 8 (46 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.4 (2.3 on October 25-31)
Whittier
Total Cases < 5 (10 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.4 (1.9 on October 25-31)
Berkeley
Total Cases < 5 (15 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.4 (1.6 on October 25-31)
College View/South Platte
Total Cases < 5 (43 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.4 (5.8 on October 25-31)
Harvey Park
Total Cases 7 (63 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.6 (5.0 on October 25-31)
Villa Park
Total Cases 7 (53 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.7 (5.5 on October 25-31)
Sun Valley
Total Cases < 5 (0 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.7 (0 on October 25-31)
Speer
Total Cases 10 (28 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.7 (2.1 on October 25-31)
North Park Hill
Total Cases 7 (16 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.7 (1.6 on October 25-31)
Hampden South
Total Cases 12 (31 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.7 (1.7 on October 25-31)
Washington Park
Total Cases 5 (8 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.7 (1.0 on October 25-31)
Cherry Creek
Total Cases 6 (13 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.7 (1.6 on October 25-31)
Jefferson Park
Total Cases < 5 (13 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.7 (2.2 on October 25-31)
Windsor
Total Cases 12 (32 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.8 (2.2 on October 25-31)
Capitol Hill
Total Cases 14 (20 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.8 (1.2 on October 25-31)
Goldsmith
Total Cases 5 (9 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.8 (1.4 on October 25-31)
Fort Logan
Total Cases 8 (42 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.8 (4.5 on October 25-31)
Bear Valley
Total Cases 8 (31 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.8 (3.2 on October 25-31)
Congress Park
Total Cases 9 (24 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.8 (2.1 on October 25-31)
Kennedy
Total Cases 5 (5 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.9 (0.9 on October 25-31)
Lowry Field
Total Cases 8 (17 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.9 (1.9 on October 25-31)
Virginia Village
Total Cases 13 (34 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.9 (2.4 on October 25-31)
Union Station
Total Cases 9 (20 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 0.9 (2.0 on October 25-31)
Sunnyside
Total Cases 11 (25 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.0 (2.2 on October 25-31)
Barnum
Total Cases 7 (35 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.0 (5.2 on October 25-31)
City Park West
Total Cases 6 (9 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.0 (1.5 on October 25-31)
Northeast Park Hill
Total Cases 9 (21 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.0 (2.3 on October 25-31)
Five Points
Total Cases 21 (52 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.0 (2.4 on October 25-31)
Washington Virginia Vale
Total Cases 14 (36 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.0 (2.5 on October 25-31)
Hilltop
Total Cases 12 (12 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.1 (1.1 on October 25-31)
Cheesman Park
Total Cases 10 (13 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.1 (1.4 on October 25-31)
Mar Lee
Total Cases 15 (62 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.1 (4.5 on October 25-31)
Montbello
Total Cases 38 (225 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.1 (6.6 on October 25-31)
Athmar Park
Total Cases 12 (62 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.2 (6.3 on October 25-31)
Indian Creek
Total Cases < 5 (8 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.2 (2.4 on October 25-31)
Wellshire
Total Cases < 5 (< 5 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.2 (0.6 on October 25-31)
Southmoor Park
Total Cases 7 (15 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.2 (2.6 on October 25-31)
East Colfax
Total Cases 13 (31 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.2 (2.8 on October 25-31)
Highland
Total Cases 18 (29 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.3 (2.1 on October 25-31)
University Hills
Total Cases 8 (15 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.3 (2.4 on October 25-31)
Platt Park
Total Cases 9 (16 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.3 (2.4 on October 25-31)
North Capitol Hill
Total Cases 11 (10 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.3 (1.2 on October 25-31)
Cole
Total Cases 7 (18 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.3 (3.4 on October 25-31)
Hale
Total Cases 12 (13 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.4 (1.5 on October 25-31)
Central Park (formerly Stapleton)
Total Cases 39 (64 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.4 (2.2 on October 25-31)
Ruby Hill
Total Cases 15 (50 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.4 (4.6 on October 25-31)
Skyland
Total Cases 5 (10 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.4 (2.8 on October 25-31)
West Highland
Total Cases 15 (27 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.5 (2.6 on October 25-31)
Gateway/Green Valley Ranch
Total Cases 68 (184 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.5 (4.2 on October 25.-31)
Harvey Park South
Total Cases 14 (41 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.5 (4.4 on October 25-31)
Globeville
Total Cases 7 (17 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.6 (4.0 on October 25-31)
Valverde
Total Cases 7 (23 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.6 (5.2 on October 25-31)
CBD (Central Business District)
Total Cases 8 (< 5 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.6 (0.6 on October 25-31)
Montclair
Total Cases 10 (8 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.6 (1.3 on October 25-31)
Elyria-Swansea
Total Cases 11 (49 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.6 (7.3 on October 25-31)
University Park
Total Cases 17 (20 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.8 (2.1 on October 25-31)
Regis
Total Cases 8 (11 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.8 (2.5 on October 25-31)
Overland
Total Cases 5 (8 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.8 (2.9 on October 25-31)
Washington Park West
Total Cases 15 (15 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.9 (1.9 on October 25-31)
West Colfax
Total Cases 28 (36 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 1.9 (2.4 on October 25-31)
Clayton
Total Cases 10 (17 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 2.0 (3.4 on October 25-31)
Chaffee Park
Total Cases 9 (28 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 2.1 (6.5 on October 25-31)
DIA
Total Cases < 5 (7 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 2.3 (4.1 on October 25-31)
Barnum West
Total Cases 14 (34 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 2.4 (5.8 on October 25-31)
University
Total Cases 32 (22 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 3.2 (2.2 on October 25-31)
Lincoln Park
Total Cases 13 (20 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 3.7 (5.6 on October 25-31)
Civic Center
Total Cases 14 (16 on October 25-31)
Case Rate 5.0 (5.7 on October 25-31)
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.