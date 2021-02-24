How Much Denver Neighborhood COVID Cases Have Plunged

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

At times, the COVID-19 crisis in Denver seems never-ending. But the situation is actually improving in nearly all of the Mile High City — and we've got the data to prove it.

Since Halloween 2020, the number of new COVID cases every week has either remained steady or fallen in 74 of Denver's 78 official neighborhoods — and many of the drops have been extreme. Take Westwood, for example. That neighborhood registered 127 cases of the novel coronavirus during the week of October 25-31. For the week of February 7-13, the most recent available, Westwood's new COVID cases totaled just six.

Such results represent a near reversal of the situation over the past several months.

In "COVID-19 Cases Worse in Almost All Denver Neighborhoods," published November 6, we documented how the case counts for October 25-31 in 74 of Denver's 78 official neighborhoods were up, often by a lot, from the month before. That data came from the Denver COVID-19 data summary page, which maps the progress of the disease using multiple metrics. In that piece, we compared the most current stats with case counts from the week of September 13-19, when warning signs of a viral rise were beginning to appear, and figures from October 25-31, as the second wave spike was gathering — and the contrast was startling. Central Park (formerly Stapleton) saw weekly cases soar from fewer than five to 64. Even more extreme were the changes at Gateway/Green Valley Ranch (from 23 cases to 184) and Montbello (from 21 to 225).

What a difference a few months makes. Only four neighborhoods had more new weekly COVID-19 infections in February than in October, and most of the increases were modest: North Capitol Hill rose from ten to eleven, the CBD (Central Business District) and Montclair both climbed from five to eight, and University jumped from 22 to 32. Meanwhile, totals in Kennedy, Hilltop, Washington Park West and Auraria (which has yet to register a single case) were unchanged.

Everywhere else, the numbers receded — and plunged in many neighborhoods, including Marston (from 32 to five), Hampden (from 46 to eight) and Harvey Park (from 63 to 7). And former hot spots Central Park, Gateway/Green Valley Ranch and Montbello have all seen significant decreases: from 64 to 39, from 184 to 68, and from 225 to 38, respectively.

Case rates have plummeted, too. The week of October 25-31 saw 71 of 78 neighborhoods above 1.0 per 100,000 residents. Now, forty of the 78 neighborhoods are at or below that.

Here are the stats for Denver neighborhoods from February 7-13, along with comparisons to October 25-31, listed in ascending order of case rates.

Auraria

Total Cases 0 (0 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0 (0 on October 25-31)

Cory-Merrill

Total Cases 0 (< 5 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0 (0.7 on October 25-31)

Sloan's Lake

Total Cases < 5 (13 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.1 (1.6 on October 25-31)

Belcaro

Total Cases < 5 (11 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.2 (2.1 on October 25-31)

Baker

Total Cases < 5 (12 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.2 (1.9 on October 25-31)

Country Club

Total Cases < 5 (7 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.3 (2.2 on October 25-31)

Westwood

Total Cases 6 (127 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.3 (7.0 on October 25-31)

City Park

Total Cases < 5 (5 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.3 (1.4 on October 25-31)

South Park Hill

Total Cases < 5 (8 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.4 (0.8 on October 25-31)

Rosedale

Total Cases < 5 (9 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.4 (3.2 on October 25-31)

Marston

Total Cases 5 (32 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.4 (2.6 on October 25-31)

Hampden

Total Cases 8 (46 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.4 (2.3 on October 25-31)

Whittier

Total Cases < 5 (10 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.4 (1.9 on October 25-31)

Berkeley

Total Cases < 5 (15 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.4 (1.6 on October 25-31)

College View/South Platte

Total Cases < 5 (43 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.4 (5.8 on October 25-31)

Harvey Park

Total Cases 7 (63 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.6 (5.0 on October 25-31)

Villa Park

Total Cases 7 (53 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.7 (5.5 on October 25-31)

Sun Valley

Total Cases < 5 (0 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.7 (0 on October 25-31)

Speer

Total Cases 10 (28 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.7 (2.1 on October 25-31)

North Park Hill

Total Cases 7 (16 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.7 (1.6 on October 25-31)

Hampden South

Total Cases 12 (31 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.7 (1.7 on October 25-31)

Washington Park

Total Cases 5 (8 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.7 (1.0 on October 25-31)

Cherry Creek

Total Cases 6 (13 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.7 (1.6 on October 25-31)

Jefferson Park

Total Cases < 5 (13 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.7 (2.2 on October 25-31)

Windsor

Total Cases 12 (32 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.8 (2.2 on October 25-31)

Capitol Hill

Total Cases 14 (20 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.8 (1.2 on October 25-31)

Goldsmith

Total Cases 5 (9 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.8 (1.4 on October 25-31)

Fort Logan

Total Cases 8 (42 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.8 (4.5 on October 25-31)

Bear Valley

Total Cases 8 (31 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.8 (3.2 on October 25-31)

Congress Park

Total Cases 9 (24 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.8 (2.1 on October 25-31)

Kennedy

Total Cases 5 (5 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.9 (0.9 on October 25-31)

Lowry Field

Total Cases 8 (17 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.9 (1.9 on October 25-31)

Virginia Village

Total Cases 13 (34 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.9 (2.4 on October 25-31)

Union Station

Total Cases 9 (20 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 0.9 (2.0 on October 25-31)

Sunnyside

Total Cases 11 (25 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.0 (2.2 on October 25-31)

Barnum

Total Cases 7 (35 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.0 (5.2 on October 25-31)

City Park West

Total Cases 6 (9 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.0 (1.5 on October 25-31)

Northeast Park Hill

Total Cases 9 (21 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.0 (2.3 on October 25-31)

Five Points

Total Cases 21 (52 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.0 (2.4 on October 25-31)

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Cases 14 (36 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.0 (2.5 on October 25-31)

Hilltop

Total Cases 12 (12 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.1 (1.1 on October 25-31)

Cheesman Park

Total Cases 10 (13 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.1 (1.4 on October 25-31)

Mar Lee

Total Cases 15 (62 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.1 (4.5 on October 25-31)

Montbello

Total Cases 38 (225 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.1 (6.6 on October 25-31)

Athmar Park

Total Cases 12 (62 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.2 (6.3 on October 25-31)

Indian Creek

Total Cases < 5 (8 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.2 (2.4 on October 25-31)

Wellshire

Total Cases < 5 (< 5 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.2 (0.6 on October 25-31)

Southmoor Park

Total Cases 7 (15 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.2 (2.6 on October 25-31)

East Colfax

Total Cases 13 (31 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.2 (2.8 on October 25-31)

Highland

Total Cases 18 (29 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.3 (2.1 on October 25-31)

University Hills

Total Cases 8 (15 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.3 (2.4 on October 25-31)

Platt Park

Total Cases 9 (16 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.3 (2.4 on October 25-31)

North Capitol Hill

Total Cases 11 (10 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.3 (1.2 on October 25-31)

Cole

Total Cases 7 (18 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.3 (3.4 on October 25-31)

Hale

Total Cases 12 (13 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.4 (1.5 on October 25-31)

Central Park (formerly Stapleton)

Total Cases 39 (64 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.4 (2.2 on October 25-31)

Ruby Hill

Total Cases 15 (50 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.4 (4.6 on October 25-31)

Skyland

Total Cases 5 (10 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.4 (2.8 on October 25-31)

West Highland

Total Cases 15 (27 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.5 (2.6 on October 25-31)

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Total Cases 68 (184 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.5 (4.2 on October 25.-31)

Harvey Park South

Total Cases 14 (41 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.5 (4.4 on October 25-31)

Globeville

Total Cases 7 (17 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.6 (4.0 on October 25-31)

Valverde

Total Cases 7 (23 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.6 (5.2 on October 25-31)

CBD (Central Business District)

Total Cases 8 (< 5 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.6 (0.6 on October 25-31)

Montclair

Total Cases 10 (8 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.6 (1.3 on October 25-31)

Elyria-Swansea

Total Cases 11 (49 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.6 (7.3 on October 25-31)

University Park

Total Cases 17 (20 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.8 (2.1 on October 25-31)

Regis

Total Cases 8 (11 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.8 (2.5 on October 25-31)

Overland

Total Cases 5 (8 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.8 (2.9 on October 25-31)

Washington Park West

Total Cases 15 (15 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.9 (1.9 on October 25-31)

West Colfax

Total Cases 28 (36 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 1.9 (2.4 on October 25-31)

Clayton

Total Cases 10 (17 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.0 (3.4 on October 25-31)

Chaffee Park

Total Cases 9 (28 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.1 (6.5 on October 25-31)

DIA

Total Cases < 5 (7 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.3 (4.1 on October 25-31)

Barnum West

Total Cases 14 (34 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 2.4 (5.8 on October 25-31)

University

Total Cases 32 (22 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.2 (2.2 on October 25-31)

Lincoln Park

Total Cases 13 (20 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 3.7 (5.6 on October 25-31)

Civic Center

Total Cases 14 (16 on October 25-31)

Case Rate 5.0 (5.7 on October 25-31)