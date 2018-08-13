 


Denver Neighborhoods That Give Homebuyers Best Bang for Their Buck
Denver Neighborhoods That Give Homebuyers Best Bang for Their Buck

Michael Roberts | August 13, 2018 | 6:00am
A recent study determined that home affordability in Denver was the second-worst in the country. But new data shows that consumers who otherwise might not be able to purchase a home in the area can still do so if they look in one of nine Denver neighborhoods that offer the best bang for their buck.

"The 9-to-5 Compromise: What We Save by Moving 15 Minutes Farther From Work," a report from Zillow Research, examines the pros and cons of trading a longer commute downtown for a lower home price in 34 major American housing markets, including Denver.

The breakdown of Denver stats reveals that significant savings can be realized by moving into outlying areas — also known as the suburbs.

The median home price in Denver less than fifteen minutes from downtown is $487,262, according to Zillow Research stats. That total drops to $420,338 for homes that require a commute of between fifteen and thirty minutes, and $397,025 for a commute of thirty to 45 minutes.

But all Denver neighborhoods aren't created equal.

The nine Denver-metro zip codes said to offer the best value for home buyers willing to spend a little extra time in the car are predominantly in the northern ’burbs. Westminster, Broomfield, Thornton, Northglenn and Henderson are all represented.

Also highlighted are zip codes pertaining to Harvey Park, Fort Logan and Deer Trail, a community east of Denver International Airport. Homes in the latter can actually be had for under $250,000 — a rarity these days.

Continue to see the top nine neighborhoods, complete with median home prices, average commute times to downtown and accompanying maps.
BEST HOME VALUES

The 80031 zip code encompasses much of Westminster.
Google Maps

80031

15 to 30 Minute Commute
Median Home Value: $351,500

The 80236 zip code includes much of the Harvey Park and Fort Logan neighborhoods.
Google Maps

80236

15 to 30 Minute Commute
Median Home Value: $378,300

The 80234 neighborhood is in the area of Northglenn and Broomfield.
Google Maps

80234

15 to 30 Minute Commute
Median Home Value: $365,500

Portions of Federal Heights and Thornton can be found in the 80260 zip code.
Google Maps

80260

15 to 30 Minute Commute
Median Home Value: $312,800

Brighton dominates the 80602 zip code.
Google Maps

80602

30 to 45 Minute Commute
Median Home Value: $448,900

The 80022 zip code covers a lot of ground, much of it in Commerce City.
Google Maps

80022

30 to 45 Minute Commute
Median Home Value: $302,800

Henderson is at the center of the 80640 zip code.
Google Maps

80640

30 to 45 Minute Commute
Median Home Value: $366,300

The 80233 zip code has a Northglenn flavor.
Google Maps

80233

30 to 45 Minute Commute
Median Home Value: $321,000

The 80105 zip code is used by folks in Deer Trail and others who live east of Denver International Airport.
Google Maps

80105

75 to 90 Minute Commute
Median Home Value: $249,900

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

