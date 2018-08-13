Denver Neighborhoods That Give Homebuyers Best Bang for Their Buck

A recent study determined that home affordability in Denver was the second-worst in the country. But new data shows that consumers who otherwise might not be able to purchase a home in the area can still do so if they look in one of nine Denver neighborhoods that offer the best bang for their buck.

"The 9-to-5 Compromise: What We Save by Moving 15 Minutes Farther From Work," a report from Zillow Research, examines the pros and cons of trading a longer commute downtown for a lower home price in 34 major American housing markets, including Denver.

The breakdown of Denver stats reveals that significant savings can be realized by moving into outlying areas — also known as the suburbs.