The 27 Denver Neighborhoods Where Rent Prices Are Down Right Now

Despite steadily increasing rent costs in metro Denver during recent years, prices have actually declined in 27 Mile High City neighborhoods over the past six months.

This conclusion is based on Westword's analysis of figures from RENTCafe, whose Denver page regularly updates average rents for a wide variety of apartment types in seventy neighborhoods at present. The neighborhoods tracked by RENTCafe don't always correspond to the ones officially recognized by the City of Denver; there are 78 of those. But the fluidity of the data allowed us to compare current numbers to costs for each neighborhood that we compiled for an April post.