The 27 Denver Neighborhoods Where Rent Prices Are Down Right Now

Despite steadily increasing rent costs in metro Denver during recent years, prices have actually declined in 27 Mile High City neighborhoods over the past six months.
This conclusion is based on Westword's analysis of figures from RENTCafe, whose Denver page regularly updates average rents for a wide variety of apartment types in seventy neighborhoods at present. The neighborhoods tracked by RENTCafe don't always correspond to the ones officially recognized by the City of Denver; there are 78 of those. But the fluidity of the data allowed us to compare current numbers to costs for each neighborhood that we compiled for an April post.
We've ranked the seventy neighborhoods below by the average cost of all rentals. Also included are prices for studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, and as you'll see, they can vary. For instance, some categories may see price declines even if the average costs are up, and vice versa.
The overall trend continues to point upward. Two neighborhoods — Globeville and Elyria Swansea — have been added since April, so a comparison to April costs isn't possible. Of the remaining 68, forty have seen price increases, 27 have experienced price declines, and one average cost for all rentals was unchanged over that span.
Average costs have risen in the eleven priciest neighborhoods in Denver, which will come as no surprise to folks who've gone apartment hunting in downtown, LoDo or Cherry Creek lately, and some of the increases are alarming. Note that the average three-bedroom in Congress Park has gone from $3,486 in April to $5,627 now.
But plenty of prominent neighborhoods have seen rent-price dips — Uptown, Villa Park and Baker among them. Get the details and follow the recent trends for seventy Denver neighborhoods below.
70 (tie). Westwood — UP
All rentals, April 2018: $884
All rentals, October 2018: $907
Studio, April 2018: $781
Studio, October 2018: $805
One bedroom, April 2018: $845
One bedroom, October 2018: $876
Two bedroom, April 2018: $938
Two bedroom, October 2018: $947
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,135
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,115
70 (tie). Mar Lee — UP
All rentals, April 2018: $884
All rentals, October 2018: $907
Studio, April 2018: $781
Studio, October 2018: $805
One bedroom, April 2018: $845
One bedroom, October 2018: $876
Two bedroom, April 2018: $938
Two bedroom, October 2018: $947
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,135
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,115
70 (tie). Barnum — UP
All rentals, April 2018: $884
All rentals, October 2018: $907
Studio, April 2018: $781
Studio, October 2018: $805
One bedroom, April 2018: $845
One bedroom, October 2018: $876
Two bedroom, April 2018: $938
Two bedroom, October 2018: $947
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,135
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,115
67. Chaffee Park — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,171
All rentals, October 2018: $1,164
Studio, April 2018: $912
Studio, October 2018: $918
One bedroom, April 2018: $975
One bedroom, October 2018: $962
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,351
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,343
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,636
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,615
66. Regis — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,217
All rentals, October 2018: $1,210
Studio, April 2018: $1,300
Studio, October 2018: $1,265
One bedroom, April 2018: $998
One bedroom, October 2018: $998
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,359
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,344
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,581
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,593
65. Hampden — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,227
All rentals, October 2018: $1,223
Studio, April 2018: $964
Studio, October 2018: $963
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,096
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,089
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,343
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,342
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,606
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,585
64 (tie). Valverde — UP
All rentals, April 2018: $1,231
All rentals, October 2018: $,1239
Studio, April 2018: $1,072
Studio, October 2018: $1,071
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,080
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,104
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,602
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,584
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,433
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,394
64 (tie). Ruby Hill — UP
All rentals, April 2018: $1,231
All rentals, October 2018: $,1239
Studio, April 2018: $1,072
Studio, October 2018: $1,071
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,080
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,104
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,602
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,584
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,433
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,394
64 (tie). Athmar Park — UP
All rentals, April 2018: $1,231
All rentals, October 2018: $,1239
Studio, April 2018: $1,072
Studio, October 2018: $1,071
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,080
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,104
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,602
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,584
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,433
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,394
61. College View-South Platte — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,268
All rentals, October 2018: $1,241
Studio, April 2018: $1,055
Studio, October 2018: $1,053
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,083
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,086
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,529
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,458
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,426
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,392
60. Harvey Park South — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 51)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,334
All rentals, October 2018: $1,245
Studio, April 2018: $815
Studio, October 2018: $803
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,089
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,030
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,476
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,369
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,381
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,373
59. Goldsmith — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,273
All rentals, October 2018: $1,259
Studio, April 2018: $1,079
Studio, October 2018: $1,072
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,132
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,131
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,465
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,441
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,085
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,892
58. Indian Creek — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,283
All rentals, October 2018: $1,271
Studio, April 2018: $957
Studio, October 2018: $950
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,147
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,128
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,399
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,392
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,575
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,564
57. University Hills — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 54)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,308
All rentals, October 2018: $1,285
Studio, April 2018: $1,107
Studio, October 2018: $1,079
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,183
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,166
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,520
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,493
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,814
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,684
56. Virginia Village — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 55)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,294
All rentals, October 2018: $1,291
Studio, April 2018: $1,032
Studio, October 2018: $1,031
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,154
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,163
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,492
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,473
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,207
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,152
55. Washington Virginia Vale — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 56)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,287
All rentals, October 2018: $1,294
Studio, April 2018: $990
Studio, October 2018: $1,005
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,138
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,161
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,479
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,463
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,339
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,307
54. Hilltop — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 53 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,309
All rentals, October 2018: $1,311
Studio, April 2018: $1,035
Studio, October 2018: $1,025
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,157
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,171
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,495
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,480
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,221
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,260
53. Harvey Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 53 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,309
All rentals, October 2018: $1,347
Studio, April 2018: $838
Studio, October 2018: $838
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,120
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,163
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,447
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,493
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,920
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,891
52. Fort Logan — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,355
All rentals, October 2018: $1,353
Studio, April 2018: $821
Studio, October 2018: $820
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,142
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,171
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,461
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,456
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,846
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,876
51. Montclair — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 47 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,398
All rentals, October 2018: $1,384
Studio, April 2018: $1,171
Studio, October 2018: $1,089
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,244
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,217
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,554
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,543
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,957
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,156
50 (tie). Mayfair — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 47 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,398
All rentals, October 2018: $1,384
Studio, April 2018: $1,171
Studio, October 2018: $1,089
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,244
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,217
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,554
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,543
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,957
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,156
50 (tie). Hale — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 47 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,398
All rentals, October 2018: $1,384
Studio, April 2018: $1,171
Studio, October 2018: $1,089
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,244
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,217
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,554
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,543
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,957
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,156
50 (tie). East Colfax — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 47 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,398
All rentals, October 2018: $1,384
Studio, April 2018: $1,171
Studio, October 2018: $1,089
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,244
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,217
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,554
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,543
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,957
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,156
47. Windsor — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 43)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,432
All rentals, October 2018: $1,400
Studio, April 2018: $870
Studio, October 2018: $996
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,251
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,223
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,563
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,532
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,025
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,865
46. Stapleton — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 49)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,388
All rentals, October 2018: $1,414
Studio, April 2018: $1,196
Studio, October 2018: $1,219
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,222
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,255
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,525
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,508
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,120
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,990
45. Bear Valley — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 48)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,395
All rentals, October 2018: $1,429
Studio, April 2018: $900
Studio, October 2018: $874
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,210
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,248
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,482
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,529
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,120
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,079
44 (tie). Southmoor Park — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,521
All rentals, October 2018: $1,482
Studio, April 2018: $1,202
Studio, October 2018: $1,210
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,381
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,322
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,741
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,742
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,556
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,405
44 (tie). Hampden South — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,521
All rentals, October 2018: $1,482
Studio, April 2018: $1,202
Studio, October 2018: $1,210
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,381
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,322
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,741
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,742
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,556
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,405
44 (tie). Uptown — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,530
All rentals, October 2018: $1,519
Studio, April 2018: $1,173
Studio, October 2018: $1,151
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,497
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,505
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,929
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,895
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,542
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,619
44 (tie). Capitol Hill — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,530
All rentals, October 2018: $1,519
Studio, April 2018: $1,173
Studio, October 2018: $1,151
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,497
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,505
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,929
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,895
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,542
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,619
40. Park Hill — UP
All rentals, April 2018: $1,560
All rentals, October 2018: $1,577
Studio, April 2018: $1,362
Studio, October 2018: $1,351
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,419
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,459
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,788
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,765
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,957
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,225
39. Overland — DOWN
All rentals, April 2018: $1,587
All rentals, October 2018: $1,580
Studio, April 2018: $1,306
Studio, October 2018: $1,284
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,369
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,384
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,959
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,559
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,673
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,559
38. Lowry Field — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 30)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,658
All rentals, October 2018: $1,633
Studio, April 2018: $1,212
Studio, October 2018: $1,040
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,390
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,400
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,819
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,761
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,470
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,427
37 (tie). Wellshire — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 36 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,635
All rentals, October 2018: $1,643
Studio, April 2018: $1,364
Studio, October 2018: $1,320
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,401
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,419
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,794
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,813
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,777
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,808
37 (tie). University — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 36 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,635
All rentals, October 2018: $1,643
Studio, April 2018: $1,364
Studio, October 2018: $1,320
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,401
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,419
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,794
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,813
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,777
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,808
37 (tie). Rosedale — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 36 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,635
All rentals, October 2018: $1,643
Studio, April 2018: $1,364
Studio, October 2018: $1,320
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,401
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,419
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,794
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,813
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,777
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,808
37 (tie). Platt Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 36 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,635
All rentals, October 2018: $1,643
Studio, April 2018: $1,364
Studio, October 2018: $1,320
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,401
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,419
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,794
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,813
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,777
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,808
37 (tie). Cory-Merrill — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 36 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,635
All rentals, October 2018: $1,643
Studio, April 2018: $1,364
Studio, October 2018: $1,320
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,401
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,419
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,794
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,813
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,777
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,808
32. Speer — UNCHANGED (Ranking in April 2018: 31)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,657
All rentals, October 2018: $1,657
Studio, April 2018: $1,203
Studio, October 2018: $1,185
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,553
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,559
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,131
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,136
Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,959
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,985
31. Barnum West — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 25)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,688
All rentals, October 2018: $1,668
Studio, April 2018: $1,167
Studio, October 2018: $1,176
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,439
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,435
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,125
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,088
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,865
Three bedroom, October 2018: 1,651
30 (tie). Whittier — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 28 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,683
All rentals, October 2018: $1,705
Studio, April 2018: $1,487
Studio, October 2018: $1,399
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,584
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,640
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,910
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,910
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,082
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,113
30 (tie). Skyland — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 28 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,683
All rentals, October 2018: $1,705
Studio, April 2018: $1,487
Studio, October 2018: $1,399
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,584
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,640
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,910
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,910
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,082
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,113
30 (tie). Cole — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 28 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,683
All rentals, October 2018: $1,705
Studio, April 2018: $1,487
Studio, October 2018: $1,399
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,584
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,640
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,910
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,910
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,082
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,113
30 (tie). Clayton — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 28 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,683
All rentals, October 2018: $1,705
Studio, April 2018: $1,487
Studio, October 2018: $1,399
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,584
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,640
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,910
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,910
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,082
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,113
26. RiNO — UP
All rentals, April 2018: $1,696
All rentals, October 2018: $1,727
Studio, April 2018: $1,464
Studio, October 2018: $1,420
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,579
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,640
Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,977
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,985
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,082
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,209
25 (tie). Globeville (Not previously listed)
All rentals, October 2018: $1,754
Studio, October 2018: $1,444
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,639
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,076
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,100
25 (tie). Elyria Swansea (Not previously listed)
All rentals, October 2018: $1,754
Studio, October 2018: $1,444
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,639
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,076
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,100
25 (tie). West Highland — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 23 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,777
All rentals, October 2018: $1,791
Studio, April 2018: $1,442
Studio, October 2018: $1,374
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,661
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,693
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,208
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,217
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,533
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,589
25 (tie). Sloan's Lake — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 23 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,777
All rentals, October 2018: $1,791
Studio, April 2018: $1,442
Studio, October 2018: $1,374
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,661
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,693
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,208
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,217
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,533
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,589
25 (tie). Berkeley — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 23 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,777
All rentals, October 2018: $1,791
Studio, April 2018: $1,442
Studio, October 2018: $1,374
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,661
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,693
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,208
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,217
Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,533
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,589
20 (tie). Washington Park West — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 19 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,797
All rentals, October 2018: $1,812
Studio, April 2018: $1,377
Studio, October 2018: $1,364
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,551
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,556
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,129
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,170
Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,207
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,231
20 (tie). Washington Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 19 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,797
All rentals, October 2018: $1,812
Studio, April 2018: $1,377
Studio, October 2018: $1,364
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,551
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,556
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,129
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,170
Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,207
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,231
18 (tie). West Colfax — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 10 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,880
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849
Studio, April 2018: $1,214
Studio, October 2018: $1,221
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,655
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,637
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,256
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,213
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,143
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,855
18 (tie). Villa Park — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 10 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,880
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849
Studio, April 2018: $1,214
Studio, October 2018: $1,221
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,655
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,637
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,256
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,213
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,143
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,855
18 (tie). Sunnyside — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 16 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,831
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849
Studio, April 2018: $1,434
Studio, October 2018: $1,362
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,698
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,733
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,371
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,395
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,850
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,700
18 (tie). Sun Valley — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 10 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,880
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849
Studio, April 2018: $1,214
Studio, October 2018: $1,221
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,655
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,637
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,256
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,213
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,143
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,855
18 (tie). Lincoln Park — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 10 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,880
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849
Studio, April 2018: $1,214
Studio, October 2018: $1,221
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,655
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,637
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,256
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,213
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,143
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,855
18 (tie). Jefferson Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 16 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,831
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849
Studio, April 2018: $1,434
Studio, October 2018: $1,362
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,698
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,733
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,371
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,395
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,850
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,700
12. Baker — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 11)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,873
All rentals, October 2018: $1,869
Studio, April 2018: $1,283
Studio, October 2018: $1,289
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,627
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,622
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,297
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,301
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,577
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,347
11. City Park West — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 20)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,783
All rentals, October 2018: $1,893
Studio, April 2018: $1,453
Studio, October 2018: $1,414
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,604
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,693
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,150
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,268
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,593
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,788
10. City Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 17)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,819
All rentals, October 2018: $1,956
Studio, April 2018: $1,480
Studio, October 2018: $1,442
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,640
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,747
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,210
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,374
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,593
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,788
9. Belcaro (Ranking in April 2018: 3)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,941
All rentals, October 2018: $1,970
Studio, April 2018: $1,387
Studio, October 2018: $1,400
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,671
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,673
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,441
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,515
Three bedroom, April 2018: $4,641
Three bedroom, October 2018: $4,643
8. Five Points — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 14)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,868
All rentals, October 2018: $1,990
Studio, April 2018: $1,521
Studio, October 2018: $1,484
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,679
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,780
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,258
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,463
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,663
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,862
7. Downtown — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 5)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,920
All rentals, October 2018: $2,016
Studio, April 2018: $1,420
Studio, October 2018: $1,420
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,698
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,780
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,342
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,499
Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,488
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,464
6. Highland — UP (Ranking in April 2016: 6)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,908
All rentals, October 2018: $2,023
Studio, April 2018: $1,501
Studio, October 2018: $1,470
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,709
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,799
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,389
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,589
Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,108
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,291
5 (tie). Country Club — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 13 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,871
All rentals, October 2018: $2,044
Studio, April 2018: $1,393
Studio, October 2018: $1,438
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,621
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,734
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,344
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,532
Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,486
Three bedroom, October 2018: $5,627
5 (tie). Cheesman Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 13 [tie])
All rentals, April 2018: $1,871
All rentals, October 2018: $2,044
Studio, April 2018: $1,393
Studio, October 2018: $1,438
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,621
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,734
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,344
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,532
Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,486
Three bedroom, October 2018: $5,627
3. LoDo — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 4)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,939
All rentals, October 2018: $2,083
Studio, April 2018: $1,537
Studio, October 2018: $1,519
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,714
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,824
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,395
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,641
Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,115
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,303
2. Cherry Creek — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 2)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,960
All rentals, October 2018: $2,089
Studio, April 2018: $1,416
Studio, October 2018: $1,450
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,685
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,760
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,494
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,667
Three bedroom, April 2018: $4,015
Three bedroom, October 2018: $5,286
1. Congress Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 1)
All rentals, April 2018: $1,985
All rentals, October 2018: $2,225
Studio, April 2018: $1,465
Studio, October 2018: $1,522
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,702
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,853
Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,569
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,858
Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,486
Three bedroom, October 2018: $5,627
