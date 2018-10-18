 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The 27 Denver Neighborhoods Where Rent Prices Are Down Right Now
File photo

The 27 Denver Neighborhoods Where Rent Prices Are Down Right Now

Michael Roberts | October 18, 2018 | 6:30am
AA

Despite steadily increasing rent costs in metro Denver during recent years, prices have actually declined in 27 Mile High City neighborhoods over the past six months.

This conclusion is based on Westword's analysis of figures from RENTCafe, whose Denver page regularly updates average rents for a wide variety of apartment types in seventy neighborhoods at present. The neighborhoods tracked by RENTCafe don't always correspond to the ones officially recognized by the City of Denver; there are 78 of those. But the fluidity of the data allowed us to compare current numbers to costs for each neighborhood that we compiled for an April post.

Related Stories

We've ranked the seventy neighborhoods below by the average cost of all rentals. Also included are prices for studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, and as you'll see, they can vary. For instance, some categories may see price declines even if the average costs are up, and vice versa.

The overall trend continues to point upward. Two neighborhoods — Globeville and Elyria Swansea — have been added since April, so a comparison to April costs isn't possible. Of the remaining 68, forty have seen price increases, 27 have experienced price declines, and one average cost for all rentals was unchanged over that span.

Average costs have risen in the eleven priciest neighborhoods in Denver, which will come as no surprise to folks who've gone apartment hunting in downtown, LoDo or Cherry Creek lately, and some of the increases are alarming. Note that the average three-bedroom in Congress Park has gone from $3,486 in April to $5,627 now.

But plenty of prominent neighborhoods have seen rent-price dips — Uptown, Villa Park and Baker among them. Get the details and follow the recent trends for seventy Denver neighborhoods below.

Westwood neighborhood.
Westwood neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

70 (tie). Westwood — UP

All rentals, April 2018: $884
All rentals, October 2018: $907

Studio, April 2018: $781
Studio, October 2018: $805

One bedroom, April 2018: $845
One bedroom, October 2018: $876

Two bedroom, April 2018: $938
Two bedroom, October 2018: $947

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,135
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,115

70 (tie). Mar Lee — UP

All rentals, April 2018: $884
All rentals, October 2018: $907

Studio, April 2018: $781
Studio, October 2018: $805

One bedroom, April 2018: $845
One bedroom, October 2018: $876

Two bedroom, April 2018: $938
Two bedroom, October 2018: $947

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,135
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,115

70 (tie). Barnum — UP

All rentals, April 2018: $884
All rentals, October 2018: $907

Studio, April 2018: $781
Studio, October 2018: $805

One bedroom, April 2018: $845
One bedroom, October 2018: $876

Two bedroom, April 2018: $938
Two bedroom, October 2018: $947

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,135
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,115

67. Chaffee Park — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,171
All rentals, October 2018: $1,164

Studio, April 2018: $912
Studio, October 2018: $918

One bedroom, April 2018: $975
One bedroom, October 2018: $962

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,351
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,343

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,636
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,615

66. Regis — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,217
All rentals, October 2018: $1,210

Studio, April 2018: $1,300
Studio, October 2018: $1,265

One bedroom, April 2018: $998
One bedroom, October 2018: $998

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,359
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,344

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,581
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,593

65. Hampden — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,227
All rentals, October 2018: $1,223

Studio, April 2018: $964
Studio, October 2018: $963

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,096
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,089

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,343
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,342

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,606
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,585

64 (tie). Valverde — UP

All rentals, April 2018: $1,231
All rentals, October 2018: $,1239

Studio, April 2018: $1,072
Studio, October 2018: $1,071

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,080
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,104

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,602
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,584

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,433
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,394

64 (tie). Ruby Hill — UP

All rentals, April 2018: $1,231
All rentals, October 2018: $,1239

Studio, April 2018: $1,072
Studio, October 2018: $1,071

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,080
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,104

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,602
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,584

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,433
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,394

64 (tie). Athmar Park — UP

All rentals, April 2018: $1,231
All rentals, October 2018: $,1239

Studio, April 2018: $1,072
Studio, October 2018: $1,071

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,080
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,104

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,602
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,584

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,433
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,394

61. College View-South Platte — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,268
All rentals, October 2018: $1,241

Studio, April 2018: $1,055
Studio, October 2018: $1,053

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,083
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,086

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,529
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,458

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,426
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,392

Harvey Park South neighborhood.
Harvey Park South neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

60. Harvey Park South — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 51)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,334
All rentals, October 2018: $1,245

Studio, April 2018: $815
Studio, October 2018: $803

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,089
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,030

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,476
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,369

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,381
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,373

59. Goldsmith — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,273
All rentals, October 2018: $1,259

Studio, April 2018: $1,079
Studio, October 2018: $1,072

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,132
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,131

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,465
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,441

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,085
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,892

58. Indian Creek — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,283
All rentals, October 2018: $1,271

Studio, April 2018: $957
Studio, October 2018: $950

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,147
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,128

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,399
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,392

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,575
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,564

57. University Hills — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 54)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,308
All rentals, October 2018: $1,285

Studio, April 2018: $1,107
Studio, October 2018: $1,079

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,183
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,166

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,520
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,493

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,814
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,684

56. Virginia Village — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 55)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,294
All rentals, October 2018: $1,291

Studio, April 2018: $1,032
Studio, October 2018: $1,031

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,154
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,163

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,492
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,473

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,207
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,152

55. Washington Virginia Vale — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 56)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,287
All rentals, October 2018: $1,294

Studio, April 2018: $990
Studio, October 2018: $1,005

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,138
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,161

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,479
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,463

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,339
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,307

54. Hilltop — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 53 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,309
All rentals, October 2018: $1,311

Studio, April 2018: $1,035
Studio, October 2018: $1,025

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,157
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,171

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,495
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,480

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,221
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,260

53. Harvey Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 53 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,309
All rentals, October 2018: $1,347

Studio, April 2018: $838
Studio, October 2018: $838

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,120
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,163

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,447
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,493

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,920
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,891

Fort Logan neighborhood.
Fort Logan neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

52. Fort Logan — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,355
All rentals, October 2018: $1,353

Studio, April 2018: $821
Studio, October 2018: $820

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,142
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,171

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,461
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,456

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,846
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,876

51. Montclair — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 47 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,398
All rentals, October 2018: $1,384

Studio, April 2018: $1,171
Studio, October 2018: $1,089

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,244
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,217

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,554
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,543

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,957
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,156

50 (tie). Mayfair — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 47 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,398
All rentals, October 2018: $1,384

Studio, April 2018: $1,171
Studio, October 2018: $1,089

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,244
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,217

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,554
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,543

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,957
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,156

50 (tie). Hale — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 47 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,398
All rentals, October 2018: $1,384

Studio, April 2018: $1,171
Studio, October 2018: $1,089

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,244
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,217

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,554
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,543

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,957
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,156

50 (tie). East Colfax — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 47 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,398
All rentals, October 2018: $1,384

Studio, April 2018: $1,171
Studio, October 2018: $1,089

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,244
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,217

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,554
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,543

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,957
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,156

47. Windsor — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 43)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,432
All rentals, October 2018: $1,400

Studio, April 2018: $870
Studio, October 2018: $996

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,251
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,223

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,563
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,532

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,025
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,865

46. Stapleton — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 49)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,388
All rentals, October 2018: $1,414

Studio, April 2018: $1,196
Studio, October 2018: $1,219

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,222
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,255

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,525
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,508

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,120
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,990

45. Bear Valley — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 48)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,395
All rentals, October 2018: $1,429

Studio, April 2018: $900
Studio, October 2018: $874

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,210
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,248

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,482
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,529

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,120
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,079

44 (tie). Southmoor Park — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,521
All rentals, October 2018: $1,482

Studio, April 2018: $1,202
Studio, October 2018: $1,210

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,381
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,322

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,741
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,742

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,556
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,405

44 (tie). Hampden South — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,521
All rentals, October 2018: $1,482

Studio, April 2018: $1,202
Studio, October 2018: $1,210

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,381
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,322

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,741
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,742

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,556
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,405

Uptown neighborhood.
Uptown neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

44 (tie). Uptown — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,530
All rentals, October 2018: $1,519

Studio, April 2018: $1,173
Studio, October 2018: $1,151

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,497
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,505

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,929
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,895

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,542
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,619

44 (tie). Capitol Hill — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,530
All rentals, October 2018: $1,519

Studio, April 2018: $1,173
Studio, October 2018: $1,151

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,497
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,505

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,929
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,895

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,542
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,619

40. Park Hill — UP

All rentals, April 2018: $1,560
All rentals, October 2018: $1,577

Studio, April 2018: $1,362
Studio, October 2018: $1,351

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,419
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,459

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,788
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,765

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,957
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,225

39. Overland — DOWN

All rentals, April 2018: $1,587
All rentals, October 2018: $1,580

Studio, April 2018: $1,306
Studio, October 2018: $1,284

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,369
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,384

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,959
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,559

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,673
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,559

38. Lowry Field — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 30)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,658
All rentals, October 2018: $1,633

Studio, April 2018: $1,212
Studio, October 2018: $1,040

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,390
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,400

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,819
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,761

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,470
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,427

37 (tie). Wellshire — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 36 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,635
All rentals, October 2018: $1,643

Studio, April 2018: $1,364
Studio, October 2018: $1,320

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,401
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,419

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,794
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,813

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,777
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,808

37 (tie). University — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 36 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,635
All rentals, October 2018: $1,643

Studio, April 2018: $1,364
Studio, October 2018: $1,320

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,401
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,419

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,794
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,813

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,777
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,808

37 (tie). Rosedale — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 36 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,635
All rentals, October 2018: $1,643

Studio, April 2018: $1,364
Studio, October 2018: $1,320

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,401
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,419

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,794
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,813

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,777
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,808

37 (tie). Platt Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 36 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,635
All rentals, October 2018: $1,643

Studio, April 2018: $1,364
Studio, October 2018: $1,320

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,401
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,419

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,794
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,813

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,777
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,808

37 (tie). Cory-Merrill — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 36 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,635
All rentals, October 2018: $1,643

Studio, April 2018: $1,364
Studio, October 2018: $1,320

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,401
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,419

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,794
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,813

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,777
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,808

32. Speer — UNCHANGED (Ranking in April 2018: 31)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,657
All rentals, October 2018: $1,657

Studio, April 2018: $1,203
Studio, October 2018: $1,185

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,553
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,559

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,131
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,136

Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,959
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,985

31. Barnum West — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 25)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,688
All rentals, October 2018: $1,668

Studio, April 2018: $1,167
Studio, October 2018: $1,176

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,439
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,435

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,125
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,088

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,865
Three bedroom, October 2018: 1,651

Whittier neighborhood.
Whittier neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

30 (tie). Whittier — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 28 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,683
All rentals, October 2018: $1,705

Studio, April 2018: $1,487
Studio, October 2018: $1,399

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,584
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,640

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,910
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,910

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,082
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,113

30 (tie). Skyland — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 28 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,683
All rentals, October 2018: $1,705

Studio, April 2018: $1,487
Studio, October 2018: $1,399

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,584
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,640

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,910
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,910

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,082
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,113

30 (tie). Cole — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 28 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,683
All rentals, October 2018: $1,705

Studio, April 2018: $1,487
Studio, October 2018: $1,399

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,584
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,640

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,910
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,910

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,082
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,113

30 (tie). Clayton — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 28 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,683
All rentals, October 2018: $1,705

Studio, April 2018: $1,487
Studio, October 2018: $1,399

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,584
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,640

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,910
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,910

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,082
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,113

26. RiNO — UP

All rentals, April 2018: $1,696
All rentals, October 2018: $1,727

Studio, April 2018: $1,464
Studio, October 2018: $1,420

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,579
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,640

Two bedroom, April 2018: $1,977
Two bedroom, October 2018: $1,985

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,082
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,209

25 (tie). Globeville (Not previously listed)

All rentals, October 2018: $1,754

Studio, October 2018: $1,444

One bedroom, October 2018: $1,639

Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,076

Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,100

25 (tie). Elyria Swansea (Not previously listed)

All rentals, October 2018: $1,754

Studio, October 2018: $1,444

One bedroom, October 2018: $1,639

Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,076

Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,100

25 (tie). West Highland — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 23 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,777
All rentals, October 2018: $1,791

Studio, April 2018: $1,442
Studio, October 2018: $1,374

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,661
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,693

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,208
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,217

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,533
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,589

25 (tie). Sloan's Lake — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 23 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,777
All rentals, October 2018: $1,791

Studio, April 2018: $1,442
Studio, October 2018: $1,374

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,661
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,693

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,208
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,217

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,533
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,589

25 (tie). Berkeley — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 23 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,777
All rentals, October 2018: $1,791

Studio, April 2018: $1,442
Studio, October 2018: $1,374

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,661
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,693

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,208
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,217

Three bedroom, April 2018: $1,533
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,589

20 (tie). Washington Park West — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 19 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,797
All rentals, October 2018: $1,812

Studio, April 2018: $1,377
Studio, October 2018: $1,364

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,551
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,556

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,129
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,170

Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,207
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,231

20 (tie). Washington Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 19 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,797
All rentals, October 2018: $1,812

Studio, April 2018: $1,377
Studio, October 2018: $1,364

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,551
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,556

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,129
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,170

Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,207
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,231

18 (tie). West Colfax — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 10 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,880
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849

Studio, April 2018: $1,214
Studio, October 2018: $1,221

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,655
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,637

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,256
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,213

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,143
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,855

18 (tie). Villa Park — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 10 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,880
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849

Studio, April 2018: $1,214
Studio, October 2018: $1,221

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,655
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,637

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,256
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,213

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,143
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,855

18 (tie). Sunnyside — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 16 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,831
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849

Studio, April 2018: $1,434
Studio, October 2018: $1,362

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,698
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,733

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,371
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,395

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,850
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,700

18 (tie). Sun Valley — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 10 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,880
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849

Studio, April 2018: $1,214
Studio, October 2018: $1,221

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,655
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,637

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,256
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,213

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,143
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,855

18 (tie). Lincoln Park — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 10 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,880
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849

Studio, April 2018: $1,214
Studio, October 2018: $1,221

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,655
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,637

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,256
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,213

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,143
Three bedroom, October 2018: $1,855

Jefferson Park neighborhood.
Jefferson Park neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

18 (tie). Jefferson Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 16 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,831
All rentals, October 2018: $1,849

Studio, April 2018: $1,434
Studio, October 2018: $1,362

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,698
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,733

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,371
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,395

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,850
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,700

12. Baker — DOWN (Ranking in April 2018: 11)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,873
All rentals, October 2018: $1,869

Studio, April 2018: $1,283
Studio, October 2018: $1,289

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,627
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,622

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,297
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,301

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,577
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,347

11. City Park West — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 20)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,783
All rentals, October 2018: $1,893

Studio, April 2018: $1,453
Studio, October 2018: $1,414

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,604
One bedroom, April 2018: $1,693

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,150
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,268

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,593
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,788

10. City Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 17)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,819
All rentals, October 2018: $1,956

Studio, April 2018: $1,480
Studio, October 2018: $1,442

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,640
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,747

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,210
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,374

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,593
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,788

9. Belcaro (Ranking in April 2018: 3)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,941
All rentals, October 2018: $1,970

Studio, April 2018: $1,387
Studio, October 2018: $1,400

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,671
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,673

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,441
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,515

Three bedroom, April 2018: $4,641
Three bedroom, October 2018: $4,643

8. Five Points — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 14)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,868
All rentals, October 2018: $1,990

Studio, April 2018: $1,521
Studio, October 2018: $1,484

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,679
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,780

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,258
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,463

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,663
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,862

7. Downtown — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 5)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,920
All rentals, October 2018: $2,016

Studio, April 2018: $1,420
Studio, October 2018: $1,420

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,698
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,780

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,342
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,499

Three bedroom, April 2018: $2,488
Three bedroom, October 2018: $2,464

6. Highland — UP (Ranking in April 2016: 6)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,908
All rentals, October 2018: $2,023

Studio, April 2018: $1,501
Studio, October 2018: $1,470

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,709
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,799

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,389
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,589

Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,108
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,291

5 (tie). Country Club — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 13 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,871
All rentals, October 2018: $2,044

Studio, April 2018: $1,393
Studio, October 2018: $1,438

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,621
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,734

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,344
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,532

Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,486
Three bedroom, October 2018: $5,627

Cheesman Park neighborhood.
Cheesman Park neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

5 (tie). Cheesman Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 13 [tie])

All rentals, April 2018: $1,871
All rentals, October 2018: $2,044

Studio, April 2018: $1,393
Studio, October 2018: $1,438

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,621
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,734

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,344
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,532

Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,486
Three bedroom, October 2018: $5,627

3. LoDo — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 4)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,939
All rentals, October 2018: $2,083

Studio, April 2018: $1,537
Studio, October 2018: $1,519

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,714
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,824

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,395
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,641

Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,115
Three bedroom, October 2018: $3,303

2. Cherry Creek — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 2)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,960
All rentals, October 2018: $2,089

Studio, April 2018: $1,416
Studio, October 2018: $1,450

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,685
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,760

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,494
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,667

Three bedroom, April 2018: $4,015
Three bedroom, October 2018: $5,286

1. Congress Park — UP (Ranking in April 2018: 1)

All rentals, April 2018: $1,985
All rentals, October 2018: $2,225

Studio, April 2018: $1,465
Studio, October 2018: $1,522

One bedroom, April 2018: $1,702
One bedroom, October 2018: $1,853

Two bedroom, April 2018: $2,569
Two bedroom, October 2018: $2,858

Three bedroom, April 2018: $3,486
Three bedroom, October 2018: $5,627

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: