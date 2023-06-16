Navigation
Photos: Fans Showed Up and Showed Off for the Nuggets Parade

June 16, 2023 1:47PM

Fans got to see the Larry O'Brien trophy and hear the players speak at Civic Center Park. Evan Semón Photography
Most of Denver was out of the office on June 15 to celebrate the Denver Nuggets' first National Basketball Association championship. Fans flooded the city to watch the celebratory parade, where fire trucks full of players greeted the crowd and drank plenty of beer.

The parade traveled from Union Station to Civic Center Park, where GRiZ and Big Gigantic performed beforehand to hype up the crowd. The City and County of Denver estimated that 750,000 people showed up to celebrate the big win. Last year's Avalanche championship parade saw around 500,000 people.
click to enlarge
The Nuggets parade began at Union Station and traveled to Civic Center Park, where fans enjoyed music from GRiZ and Big Gigantic.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
MVP Nikola Jokić spoke after the parade. Fans loved his quote, "You know that I told that I did not want to stay on parade, but I fucking want to stay on parade."
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Jamal Murray brought out the Larry O'Brien trophy to show the city.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Players and fans were all spotted shotgunning beers throughout the morning.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
An estimated 750,000 people showed up to the Nuggets parade.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Fans showed up to the parade with flags, signs and Nuggets gear.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Fans enjoyed confetti and watched MVP Nikola Jokić speak at Civic Center Park after the parade.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
Coach Michael Malone and the team celebrated at Civic Center Park after the parade.
Evan Semón Photography
click to enlarge
The parade started at Union Station, then traveled south down Broadway to Civic Center Park.
Evan Semón Photography
