Nuggets Are Back in the Playoffs for the First Time in Six Years

Water bottle in hand, coach Mike Malone entered the Nuggets locker room following last night's victory over the Celtics ready to party.

"Hey, we don't got no champagne right now. We don't got no champagne. But we got some water. We ain't satisfied, but we're gonna celebrate tonight," Malone said before sparking a massive celebratory water fight with the team.

The Nuggets clinched a playoff spot for the first time since the 2012-2013 season and will battle in the Western Conference playoffs for a spot in the NBA Finals. That win, combined with a Warriors loss to the Spurs, also launched the Nuggets back into first place in the Western Conference.