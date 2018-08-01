 


Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up by Higher Percentage Than Any Other U.S. City
File photo

Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up by Higher Percentage Than Any Other U.S. City

Michael Roberts | August 1, 2018 | 6:32am
AA

In recent weeks, we reported that metro Denver rents had hit new heights, with no end in sight. But the scale of these increases remains surprising, and worrisome, too. Indeed, a new report reveals that the price of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Denver went up by a higher percentage from month to month than in any other city in the country.

This bad news is contained in the August rent report from Zumper, which notes that the Denver rate hike is an outlier from a national perspective.

Related Stories

Across the country, one-bedroom rents actually decreased by 0.1 percent from June to July, the most recent month for which data is available — although U.S. rent for both one- and two-bedrooms remains up year over year by about 3 percent.

The story's different in Denver, where one-bedroom rent costs climbed, and climbed a lot, over the same period of time. The June-to-July increase was 4.9 percent.

That's not to say that the price tag in the Mile High tops that of every other community included in the analysis. The average price for a one-bedroom landed at $1,500, which moved Denver up six spots, to the sixteenth position.

That sum is less than half of the $3,500 per month the average one-bedroom is currently going for in San Francisco. Other ultra-steep one-bedroom rents can be found in San Jose ($2,550), Boston ($2,340) and Los Angeles ($2,330).

But if the bottom line is a little less daunting than it seems at first blush, the speed with which one-bedroom rents are rising in Denver suggests that the market correction so many folks have been eagerly anticipating is still a ways off.

Continue to count down the top 25 cities in the Zumper survey, ranked according to the percentage change in one-bedroom rents on a month-to-month basis. As you'll see, more than half of the communities — thirteen, to be precise — showed no rent increase from June to July or saw costs actually go down.

Number 1. Providence, Rhode Island
Providence, Rhode Island.
YouTube file photo

Number 1. Providence, Rhode Island

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,370
Month-to-month percentage change: -4.9 percent

Number 2. New Orleans, Louisiana

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,340
Month-to-month percentage change: -4.3 percent

Number 3. Honolulu, Hawaii

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,660
Month-to-month percentage change: -2.4 percent

Number 4. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,390
Month-to-month percentage change: -2.1 percent

Number 5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,500
Month-to-month percentage change: -2.0 percent

Number 6. Seattle, Washignton

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,960
Month-to-month percentage change: -1.5 percent

Number 7. Los Angeles, California

Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,330
Month-to-month percentage change: -1.3 percent

Miami, Florida.
Miami, Florida.
YouTube file photo

Number 8. Miami, Florida

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,780
Month-to-month percentage change: -1.1 percent

Number 9. Long Beach, California

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,600
Month-to-month percentage change: -0.6 percent

Number 10. Washington, D.C.

Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,150
Month-to-month percentage change: -0.5 percent

Number 11 (tie). Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,500
Month-to-month percentage change: 0.0 percent

Number 11 (tie). Oakland, California

Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,100
Month-to-month percentage change: 0.0 percent

Number 11 (tie). San Francisco, California

Median price for a one-bedroom: $3,500
Month-to-month percentage change: 0.0 percent

Number 14 (tie). Portland, Oregon

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,470
Month-to-month percentage change: +0.7 percent

Number 14 (tie). Chicago, Illinois

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,510
Month-to-month percentage change: +0.7 percent

Number 16. Boston, Massachusetts

Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,340
Month-to-month percentage change: +0.9 percent

Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta, Georgia.
YouTube file photo

Number 17 (tie). Atlanta, Georgia

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,460
Month-to-month percentage change: +1.4 percent

Number 17 (tie). New York, New York

Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,900
Month-to-month percentage change: +1.4 percent

Number 19. San Diego, California

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,850
Month-to-month percentage change: +1.6 percent

Number 20. San Jose, California

Median price for a one-bedroom: $2,550
Month-to-month percentage change: +2.8 percent

Number 21. Nashville, Tennessee

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,370
Month-to-month percentage change: +3.0 percent

Number 22. Anaheim, California
Anaheim, California.
YouTube file photo

Number 22. Anaheim, California

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,680
Month-to-month percentage change: +3.7 percent

Number 23. Baltimore, Maryland

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,380
Month-to-month percentage change: +3.8 percent

Number 24. Santa Ana, California

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,770
Month-to-month percentage change: +4.7 percent

Number 25. Denver, Colorado

Median price for a one-bedroom: $1,500
Month-to-month percentage change: +4.9 percent

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

