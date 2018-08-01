Denver One-Bedroom Rent Up by Higher Percentage Than Any Other U.S. City

In recent weeks, we reported that metro Denver rents had hit new heights, with no end in sight. But the scale of these increases remains surprising, and worrisome, too. Indeed, a new report reveals that the price of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Denver went up by a higher percentage from month to month than in any other city in the country.

This bad news is contained in the August rent report from Zumper, which notes that the Denver rate hike is an outlier from a national perspective.

Across the country, one-bedroom rents actually decreased by 0.1 percent from June to July, the most recent month for which data is available — although U.S. rent for both one- and two-bedrooms remains up year over year by about 3 percent.