 Denver Police Will Temporarily Lift New Policy, Ticket Expired Plates | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Attention, Scofflaws: DPD Will Restore Traffic Stops for Expired Plates...Temporarily

The department will be "temporarily, and partially, suspending its policy regarding low-level traffic stops."
July 8, 2024
Time's finally up for registration scofflaws.
Time's finally up for registration scofflaws. special to Westword
Share this:
It used to be that driving a car with expired plates made you feel like public enemy number one, a target for every patrolling police car or parking enforcement officer. Scofflaws who had yet to apply for their new stickers — or were still waiting on the post office — would count down the days as that one-month grace period expired, then take to driving on side streets and stashing their cars in out-of-the-way spots in order to avoid a hefty ticket.

With limited office hours and enforcement reductions during the pandemic, however, Denver became a procrastinator's paradise — much to the irritation of law-abiding citizens who keep spotting cars with tags that expired years ago (sometimes more than three years ago, like the plate above). That irritation escalated last month, when the Denver Police Department adopted a new policy that officially reduces "low-level traffic stops," in part to better allot scarce resources and to avoid accusations of profiling, a perennial problem.

Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn was among the residents outraged by parts of that new policy. On June 2, he posted a "Council District 2 Two-Minute Talk" video, sharing how his office found eighteen expired tags and two vehicles with no tags at all during a fifteen-minute survey of the Bear Valley Shopping Center on a weekday afternoon.

"It's going to get worse," Flynn warns: Not only are unregistered cars often driven by uninsured drivers, increasing insurance costs for all, but the new policy will also impact city coffers. In 2023, he notes, Denver collected $187 million in registration fees; by failing to ticket people for expired plates, the city is "leaving tens of millions of dollars on the table."

But now the DPD is temporarily resetting that table, and lifting at least one section of the new policy. Starting on July 15, the department will launch a one-month period of targeted enforcement of expired vehicle registrations and invalid temporary plates; the department is warning people to obtain proper registration immediately, in order avoid the possibility of a $95 fine.

This "enforcement period is responsive to those community concerns," the department acknowledges.

Denver isn't going as far as St. Charles, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis that has been actively encouraging citizen snitching, noting on its website that "You can report expired temp tags in the City of St. Charles by sending a photo to [email protected]."

After Mayor Dan Borgmeyer invited residents to send in photos of bad plates, St. Charles received more than 4,100 in a year — from a city of about 71,000 people — according to an April story by the New York Times, which rounded up concerns about expired tags around the country. The problem doesn't just involve pandemic-induced delays, according to the Times. Criminals are actively taking advantage of lax enforcement by creating fake temporary tags; St. Charles investigators found one St. Louis man who'd produced more than 300 counterfeit temporary tags that he sold for $60 each.

Instead of urging residents to report expired tags and suspicious temporary plates, though, Denver is simply encouraging vehicle owners to get street legal, according to DPD spokesman Doug Schepman.

And do it fast, because on July 15 the DPD will be "temporarily, and partially, suspending its policy regarding low-level traffic stops" adopted in May 2024. That policy emphasizes that officers should focus their time and efforts on addressing serious, crash-causing violations such as "speeding, reckless/careless driving, disobedience to traffic signals, etc.," according to the department.

It also "limits officers from conducting traffic stops for lower-level traffic offenses that do not pose a risk to public...such as equipment violations (inoperable headlight/taillight, cracked windshield that doesn’t block driver’s view), expired vehicle registration, expired temporary license plate, etc."

On August 17, the temporary suspension of the rules will be lifted, and this new portion of the DPD policy manual will again be in force: "Low-level traffic stops (minor traffic infractions that do not pose an immediate threat to public safety) will not be conducted unless officers are acting upon articulable information in addition to the traffic violation, which may or may not amount to reasonable suspicion ... “

And an expired plate doesn't count.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
Video: Denver Woman Attacks Young Skateboarders, Throws 11-Year-Old's Board Into River

Crime

Video: Denver Woman Attacks Young Skateboarders, Throws 11-Year-Old's Board Into River

By Hannah Metzger
Colorado Park Uses "Hawk Tuah" Meme on Facebook as Parks &amp; Wildlife Leans Into Social Media

Hiking & Outdoors

Colorado Park Uses "Hawk Tuah" Meme on Facebook as Parks & Wildlife Leans Into Social Media

By Chris Perez
Late-Night Snacks and Sundries in LoHi...From Garage Vending Machines?

Shopping

Late-Night Snacks and Sundries in LoHi...From Garage Vending Machines?

By Margaret Jackson
Analysis: When Endangered Animals Try to Mate With Domestic Relatives, Both Wildlife and People Lose

Animals

Analysis: When Endangered Animals Try to Mate With Domestic Relatives, Both Wildlife and People Lose

By Joel Berger
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation