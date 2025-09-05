Denver Protesters Hit Dog Days of Summer as Attendance Declines





But Jennifer Bradley, who helped start the 50501 Colorado chapter earlier this year to help organize large protests, believes people are feeling worn out, and these protests are more of a collective marathon than individual sprints. Bradley said she started getting tired in July, so she took the month off from protesting so she could continue fighting for what she believes in down the road. According to Bradley, activism exhaustion is just what Trump administration wants. Davis said that putting workers over billionaires and stopping ICE are the two most important issues for her, and those issues "are still as important as ever."

Bradley recommends people take time off if they're feeling exhausted, and that people who feel ready to protest should keep coming out and not be discouraged by the lower turnouts. She and Coronado are confident that protest attendance in the winter months will go up, not down.



"We're coming up on election season, and that will energize people," Coronado added. "The point of the regime is to wear us down, and we have to fight against that."