 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Tear gas clouds were ubiquitous during the first days of protests.
Tear gas clouds were ubiquitous during the first days of protests.
Evan Semón Photography

All the "Less-Lethal" Munitions Used by Law Enforcement at Protests

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | June 11, 2020 | 12:00pm
AA

For the last two weeks, downtown Denver has been the site of major protests, as thousands rally to demand law enforcement accountability and reform following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The streets of Denver have felt chaotic at times, and in the first week of the demonstrations, law enforcement officials often employed what's referred to as "less-lethal" munitions to disperse protesters.

But who used what kind of less-lethal munitions? And when? There's still plenty of confusion over that.

Related Stories

Part of the confusion stems from the fact that thirteen law enforcement agencies have assisted the Denver Police Department during the protests. At one point, members of the Colorado National Guard were also deployed to assist Denver police. And throughout the demonstrations, the Colorado State Patrol has been responsible for guarding the Colorado Capitol building.

While other law enforcement entities were operating under Denver's jurisdiction, they didn't necessarily follow the DPD's use-of-force policy, or the department's dictates regarding less lethal weapons; they've relied on the playbooks for their own locality. That ended late on June 5, however, when a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order dictating that all of the law enforcement agencies operating in Denver during the protests follow the same strict guidelines regarding what less-lethal weapons can be used, and when.

To understand what protesters had been facing on the streets before Judge R. Brooke Jackson's order, Westword reached out to all thirteen of the outside agencies, as well as the National Guard, the Colorado State Patrol and the DPD, to determine what had been in their less-lethal arsenal.

Here's the information that public information officers provided:

Marijuana Deals Near You

Adams County Sheriff's Office
Tear gas
Flash-bang grenades

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
Did not deploy less-lethal munitions

Arvada Police Department*
Bean-bag rounds
Rubber-ball rounds
Foam bullets
Flash-bang grenades
Rubber-pellet grenades
Tear gas
Pepper-spray gas
*Same as the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, since the two agencies share the JeffCo Regional Tactical Team.

Aurora Police Department
Foam bullets
Bean-bag rounds
Tear gas
Pepper-spray grenades
Rubber-pellet grenades with tear gas
Rubber-pellet grenades with tear gas and flash-bang component

Brighton Police Department
Deferred to Commerce City Police Department, since they share a tactical team.

Broomfield Police Department
Pepper balls
Pepper spray

Colorado National Guard
Did not deploy less-lethal munitions

Colorado State Patrol
No response

Commerce City Police Department
No response

Denver Police Department
Pepper balls
Pepper spray
Tear gas
Smoke canisters
Foam bullets

Denver Sheriff Department
Rubber-pellet grenades
Bean-bag rounds
Tear gas
Pepper spray

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Tear gas
Rubber-pellet grenades with tear gas
Rubber-pellet grenades with pepper spray
Foam bullets
Bean-bag rounds
Flash-bang grenades
40mm aerial warning rounds,

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office*
Bean -bag rounds
Rubber ball rounds
Foam bullets
Flash-bang grenades
Rubber-pellet grenades
Tear gas
Pepper-spray gas
*Same as Arvada Police Department, since the two agencies share the JeffCo Regional Tactical Team.

Lakewood Police Department
Did not deploy less-lethal munitions.

Westminster Police Department
Pepper spray
Foam bullets
Rubber-pellet grenades

Wheat Ridge Police Department
Did not deploy less lethal munitions

We'll update this list as we receive more information.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including local politics, immigration and homelessness. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia and loves to talk New York sports.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.