Reader: Not All of Us Are Used to Smelling Filth Every Day

A class-action lawsuit was filed last week by neighbors of the Purina pet-food factory, and other residents are raising a stink.
June 2, 2024
The Purina pet food factory in north Denver has been sued for offending nearby nostrils.
The Purina pet food factory in north Denver has been sued for offending nearby nostrils. Catie Cheshire

A Purina pet-food factory looms by Interstate 70 in northeast Denver, and residents can smell it far beyond that. Last week, a class-action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado alleging that noxious fumes from the plant are so bad that people who live nearby should be compensated for their loss of property value and quality of life.

The lawsuit is aiming for class certification; Robert Fields and Lorena Ortiz, who both live within a mile of the facility at 4555 York Street, are the representatives who filed it on May 28. The complaint names Nestle Purina Petcare as the defendant, claiming that poor maintenance on Purina’s behalf has led to the horrifying smells. “A properly designed, operated, and maintained pet food manufacturing facility will adequately capture, remove, and dispose excess noxious emissions and will not emit noxious odors into the ambient air as fugitive emissions,” the lawsuit contends.

The complaint includes quotes from many people who live near the Purina factory, and many more weigh in on the Westword Instagram post about the lawsuit. Says John:
What the hell are the transplants talking about now? It doesn't smell any worse than it has for the last thirty freaking years or more. Here we go. Neighborhoods start moving in just like Bandimere Speedway and everybody starts complaining like it's something new.
Responds Michi:
 It smells way worse the past two years; been by City Park for years. And one doesn’t have to be a transplant to not want to smell something putrid. Not all of us are used to smelling filth all day.
Suggests Jodi: 
They'll build apartments on top of Red Rocks next and complain the rocks hinder their view of downtown at this rate.
Replies Julie: 
Maybe read the story. It has become worse in recent years after Purina exclusively transitioned to pet food. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment investigated in 2021 and found violations of toxic level limits. Purina was supported to correct it. They have been fined several times for violating the regulations.
Offers Reba: 
It’s because it’s the rich gentrification of that area. Everyone would be more on board if it was the people who lived there 15+ years ago, but then you get some hoity-toity out of California that buys it for twice its worth and then starts to complain. It’s just obnoxious at this point.
Counters Teresa:
We've been in our house for fifteen years and have never been rich. It's always smelled. We live at 27th; that's pretty far to smell it so regularly. I'm not part of the lawsuit but I'm sure not mad it's happening. I'm surprised it's gone on as long as it has. It smells up a good 25 percent of the residential city area: How is that not an issue? Tell me you don't live in the immediate area without telling me you don't live in the immediate area...
Can you smell the Purina plant from where you live? What do you think of the smell? The suit? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
