Reader: Doesn't Trump Have Better Things to Do Than Visit Aurora?

On September 18, the former president said he'd be here to check out those Venezuelan gangs within two weeks. We're still waiting.
October 6, 2024
On September 18, former president Donald Trump said he'd come to Aurora to check out those rumors about Venezuelan gangs. Almost three weeks later, we're still waiting to see if he'll arrive...but in the meantime, our current cover package, "If Trump Drops In," suggests what he'd find in Colorado's third-largest city.

There are all those great restaurants and other worthwhile places to visit, for example, and staff writers Bennito L. Kelty and Hannah Metzger, who both grew up in Aurora, offer other views of their hometown.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the cover, readers offer plenty of additional thoughts. Says Jim:
He's gonna need a much bigger parachute.
Responds Rachel:
This cover is petty and pathetic. Mocking a man who actually cares and wants to show up and help? Whatever, we see through you. Trump/Vance 2024.
Wonders Jane:
Doesn't Trump have better things to do than visit Aurora? Those Venezuelan gang rumors are overblown.
Adds Randy:
What? A crummy city with gangs and crime? A city where citizens are not protected against criminals and criminal enterprise? Then take Trump to Denver…he can see the same thing.
Notes Arvin:
 Better not let him on Buckley SFB, considering he can’t be trusted with TS documents and is a convicted felon!
Counters Delilah: 
Nothing like smearing hate on one guy! You guys are disgusting.
Adds Leslie: 
Westword has always been a liberal rag — even 25 years ago, when I worked in Denver.
Concludes Kathy:
 I want to go protest. How much notice will we have?
At the moment, there's no evidence that Trump will make good on his promise to come to Aurora. But J.D. Vance will be here on Tuesday, and we'll be watching. In the meantime, what do you think of Trump's vow to visit? The election in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
