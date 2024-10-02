 Ten of The Best Restaurants in Aurora, Colorado | Westword
Ten of Our Favorite Restaurants in Aurora

These spots serve as jumping-off points for a dining scene that deserves deep exploration.
October 2, 2024
Katsu Ramen opened in Aurora in 2015.
Aurora has the metro area's most diverse dining scene, packed with top-notch eateries that serve dishes and cuisines that are hard, if not impossible, to find elsewhere. As with Federal Boulevard in Denver, you could simply eat your way through the many restaurants on Aurora's South Havana Street for a taste of what the city has to offer, but there are worthwhile spots throughout the sprawling suburb.

The wide variety and high quality of restaurants made Aurora seem like a shoo-in for some love from the Michelin Guide when it released its first Colorado edition last year — until it was revealed that only certain areas of the state would be considered: those with booster organizations that pitched in financially for the marketing of the guide. Visit Aurora declined, eliminating the city from contention. But stars or not, hungry diners have a lot to celebrate here.

From a fine-dining powerhouse to a notable Vietnamese newcomer, a decades-old favorite for German fare and some of the city's best street tacos, we have many favorite places to dine in Aurora. Here are ten, in alphabetical order, that can serve as jumping-off points for a city scene that deserves deep exploration.

click to enlarge sliced pork on a white plate garnished with sliced radishes
If you catch the pork tonnato on the menu at Annette, order it.
Annette
Annette
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
720-710-9975
When chef Caroline Glover opened Annette inside Stanley Marketplace in 2017, she created something the city didn't have before: destination-worthy fine dining. Her skills and creativity gained national attention when she was named the Best Chef, Mountain Region by the James Beard Awards in 2022. While the seasonal fare always shows off the best-of-the-moment produce and staples like the grilled beef tongue with marrow toast are dependably delicious, we also love Glover's outspoken support of Aurora's entire dining scene, whether she's addressing the Michelin decision or dispelling the recent rumors of a gang takeover.

click to enlarge cuban sandwich
Sandwiches are just one reason to visit Cuba Bakery.
Molly Martin
Cuba Bakery & Cafe
15028 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
303-752-2822
Orlando Colombe opened this bright and welcoming strip mall spot in 2013 after moving to Colorado from Florida for a change of pace. The often-packed casual eatery serves a wide variety of sweets and a lineup of sandwiches, such as a traditional Cuban and pan con lechon. But it also serves seriously impressive slow-cooked entrees such as ropa vieja, picadillo and tender pork ribs, along with daily specials like the Saturday-only marinated oxtail.

pork dish in a bowl
The spicy lemongrass pork from the clay pot section of Dân Dã's menu.
Molly Martin
Dân Dã
9945 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
720-476-7183
Dân Dã has deep roots in Denver's Vietnamese restaurant scene: Chef-owner An Nguyen is the sister of Thoa Nguyen, who owns next-door bakery and sandwich shop Banh & Butter — another Aurora favorite, particularly for its crepe cakes and breakfast sandwiches. Their parents were the original owners of the late, lamented New Saigon restaurant. Now An, who shuttered her last restaurant, Savory Vietnam, in late 2023, is serving the greatest hits from that menu in a more intimate, modern dining room. Make-your-own spring rolls are a crowd-pleaser, as are the towers loaded with items such as lemon pork skewers, shrimp pork egg rolls, fried shrimp paste, grilled marinated beef and more.

click to enlarge A bowl of pho next to a plate of herbs
Pho from Golden Saigon, which recently added Golden Banh Mi next door.
Golden Saigon
Golden Saigon
2648 South Parker Road, Aurora
303-671-7100
Golden Saigon has occupied the same strip-mall space in Aurora since 1995, all the while serving up homey Vietnamese staples like pho along with entrees you don't often find on other Vietnamese restaurant menus — curry, for example. Though owner Mama Le's daughter, Van Le, admits that Vietnam isn't known for its curries, Golden Saigon's version is actually the dish that keeps customers coming back. The family also recently opened an addition next door, Golden Banh Mi, which serves several varieties of the classic Vietnamese sandwich plus such creative options as a spin on a French dip served with pho broth, and the Kim-Cheese Steak with Korean bulgogi-style steak.

front of a brick building
Shnitzel is the star at Helga's.
Helga's Haus
Helga's Haus
14197 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora
303-344-5488
This taste of Deutschland opened its doors in 1989 as a four-table restaurant and has since grown into a combo deli, bakery and spacious restaurant with an outdoor patio. The menu features fresh, house-baked pretzels and traditional strudel (apple and cherry are always available), a bratwurst sampler and German beers on tap — perfect to fill the two-liter beer boot. Look for seasonal specials such as veal maultaschenor (meat-stuffed dumplings), which are available during Oktoberfest season, but don't skip this spot's staple: a hearty portion of schnitzel (your choice of pork, chicken or veal) paired with sides like red cabbage and spätzle.
click to enlarge bowl of ramen
Rich, porky tonkotsu from Katsu Ramen.
Danielle Lirette
Katsu Ramen
1930 South Havana Street
303-751-2222
In 2015, Katsu Ramen opened just as the metro area's love for the Japanese noodle soup had reached a boiling point. Its debut brought long lines, and since then the eatery has earned many loyal fans. Whether you opt for the milky-white tonkotsu, sweet and nutty miso ramen or the lighter shoyu broth, you're sure to get a bowl of pure comfort. Part of the ownership group is also behind nearby Sushi Katsu, where you can score an all-you-can-eat deal starting at $24.99.

spread of hot npot meats and veggies
Old Town Hot Pot opened in 2021.
Old Town Hot Pot
Old Town Hot Pot
2852 South Havana Street, Aurora
303-658-0870
A slew of new Chinese hot pot options have popped up in the metro area this year, but Old Town remains the go-to in Aurora. In 2021, it took over the former Mr. Super Panda Buffet space; it has a sprawling dining room where guests can settle in for an all-you-can-eat feast of various raw meats, vegetables, noodles, tofu, seafood and dumplings dipped into bubbling hot broth in flavors such as miso, tom yum and tomato.

click to enlarge Korean barbecued meat and banchan dishes
Korean barbecue is one of two dining experiences to enjoy at Seoul K-BBQ & Hot Pot.
Molly Martin
Seoul K-BBQ & Hot Pot
2080 South Havana Street, Aurora
303-632-7576
At Seoul, you can enjoy a Korean take on hot pot or, our favorite, a Korean barbecue feast cooked at your table. The space is a labyrinth of rooms, all filled with grill-inlaid tables beneath boxy exhaust hoods. The kitchen provides standards like bulgogi beef and galbi short ribs, along with more specialized cuts including pork jowl, beef tongue and baby octopus, all arriving with an onslaught of banchan sides. It's one of over a dozen spots owned by prolific local restaurateur J.W. Lee, whose Seoul Hospitality Group includes another Aurora must-visit located next door: Tofu Story.

four tacos on a plate
Tacos Selene serves some of our favorite tacos in town.
Molly Martin
Tacos Selene
15343 East Sixth Avenue, Aurora
303-343-7879
Options for street tacos abound in Aurora and beyond, but this low-key spot that has added locations in Littleton and on Denver's Santa Fe Drive remains one of the best in the metro area. Built for budget-minded taco hunters, these ring in at just $2.50 each, every day of the week. If you crave tacos al pastor with pineapple, this is your place. Lengua tacos? Barbacoa? These, too, fulfill every fantasy. Even the salsa bar, stocked with flavor-smacked sauces and every garnish imaginable, is an object of desire.
click to enlarge Burmese noodles, soup and other dishes on a table
Urban Burma specializes in traditional Burmese cuisine.
Urban Burma
Urban Burma
10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
626-628-5430
Aurora’s Mango House includes medical and dental offices as well as space for youth organizations and community programs. But there’s also a small food court with international vendors selling the best of their country’s fare — all of which are worth a visit. Siri Tan launched Urban Burma here in early 2019, with the most complete roster of Burmese dishes the area has seen. But Tan’s restaurant isn’t just a novelty. The beef curry, nan gyi dok noodles and occasional mohinga, a catfish noodle soup considered the national dish of Myanmar, are all made with love and care.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
