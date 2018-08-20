Over 16,000 Tickets at Four Red-Light Intersections in 2018, Denver Plans More

More than 16,000 citations have been issued at the four Denver intersections presently outfitted with red-light cameras. And the Denver Police Department confirms that plans are in the works to add such devices to two more.

The four intersections that are part of the controversial program at present are Sixth and Lincoln, Sixth and Kalamath, 8th and Speer, and 36th and Quebec.

Of this quartet, Sixth and Lincoln generates the most tickets — and, by association, the most revenue. According to data from January 1 to July 31, 2018, provided by the Denver Police Department and detailed below, 7,343 citations were issued for infractions at those cross streets, compared to 5,560 at 36th and Quebec, 1,755 at Sixth and Kalamath, and 1,740 at 8th and Speer.