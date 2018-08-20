 


Exhibit A for our 2011 post "Driver Deliberately Gets Ticket So He Can Flip Off Photo-Radar Van."
Exhibit A for our 2011 post "Driver Deliberately Gets Ticket So He Can Flip Off Photo-Radar Van."
File photo

Over 16,000 Tickets at Four Red-Light Intersections in 2018, Denver Plans More

Michael Roberts | August 20, 2018 | 6:02am
AA

More than 16,000 citations have been issued at the four Denver intersections presently outfitted with red-light cameras. And the Denver Police Department confirms that plans are in the works to add such devices to two more.

The four intersections that are part of the controversial program at present are Sixth and Lincoln, Sixth and Kalamath, 8th and Speer, and 36th and Quebec.

Of this quartet, Sixth and Lincoln generates the most tickets — and, by association, the most revenue. According to data from January 1 to July 31, 2018, provided by the Denver Police Department and detailed below, 7,343 citations were issued for infractions at those cross streets, compared to 5,560 at 36th and Quebec, 1,755 at Sixth and Kalamath, and 1,740 at 8th and Speer.

That adds up to a grand total of 16,344 red-light tickets issued at just four Denver intersections during the first seven months of the year.

And the number of red-light-camera-equipped intersections is expected to grow by two soon.

According to DPD spokesperson John White, the department hasn't settled on the final locations, though he expects the new intersections chosen will be spots "where we've had the most crashes."

Over 16,000 Tickets at Four Red-Light Intersections in 2018, Denver Plans More (3)
File photo

Right now, it's looking like three of the current intersections will keep their red-light cameras and the equipment will be removed from one, with three more outfitted with the gear — "but that's not set in stone," White points out. "It could change."

Likewise, no date has been set for the announcement of the expansion or when it should be complete and operational.

As for the intersections where red-light cameras are recording now, the DPD provided four metrics: "Total Captured," the number of potential violations detected, "Total Issued," the number of violation notices that were actually mailed to drivers, "Total Paid" and "Total Outstanding."

The disparity between the total possible violations captured and citations actually sent out is wide. In the case of Sixth and Lincoln, the former is more than twice the size of the latter.

Another hefty gap — more than 3,400 at Sixth and Lincoln — exists between citations issued and those for which payment has been received. Mary Dulacki, the department's indispensable records overseer, says the figures differ because some photos may be too blurry for identification purposes, while others show someone other than the person to whom the citation was sent, potentially resulting in the "nomination" of another driver to pay the violation or a challenge in court. Payments in transit are a factor, too.

Here are the totals for the four current red-light camera intersections in Denver.

Over 16,000 Tickets at Four Red-Light Intersections in 2018, Denver Plans More (2)
File photo

Number Four: 8th and Speer

Total Captured — 3,299

Total Issued — 1,740

Total Paid — 880

Total Outstanding — 61

Number Three: Sixth and Kalamath

Total Captured — 4,227

Total Issued — 1,755

Total Paid — 818

Total Outstanding — 60

Number Two: 36th and Quebec

Total Captured — 10,418

Total Issued — 5,506

Total Paid — 2,370

Total Outstanding — 332

Number One: Sixth and Lincoln

Total Captured — 15,943

Total Issued — 7,343

Total Paid — 3,989

Total Outstanding — 265

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

