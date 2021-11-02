Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Denver Government

Denver Reopening Parts of Civic Center Park November 3

November 2, 2021 12:57PM

The City of Denver shut down Civic Center Park in mid-September.
The City of Denver shut down Civic Center Park in mid-September. Conor McCormick-Cavanagh
After closing Civic Center Park on September 15 because of health and safety concerns, the City of Denver will reopen parts of the park on November 3.

"If you come down to the park and see the park, we're headed to it being the best shape it's been in in decades," says Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director for the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation.

On November 3, Parks and Recreation will open the large rectangular area directly across the street from the City and County Building that runs east toward the main north-south walkway in Civic Center Park. Walkways adjacent to that rectangular area will be open to the public, as will the main north-south walkway and a horseshoe-shaped area just to the east of that walkway. And the city is opening the green area to the east of the McNichols Civic Center Building, which has also been closed.

But much of Civic Center Park, about two-thirds of the space, will remain closed, including the entire section next to Broadway, an area of the park that is commonly frequented by people experiencing homelessness.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


"We need to keep people off of the turf areas on the east side of the park probably into spring...just for the fact that we've seeded them," says Gilmore. A spot just south of the large rectangular area will likely be the next space to open in what Gilmore is terming a "staggered opening" of the park.

The November 3 opening will be simultaneous with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment lifting a public health order that it had issued for the park in September. City officials cited rodent infestation, human waste, drug sales and violence, including a fatal shooting near the northeast corner of Civic Center Park on the evening of August 6, as reasons for the order.
click to enlarge On November 3, the City of Denver will reopen parts of Civic Center Park. - DENVER PARKS AND RECREATION
On November 3, the City of Denver will reopen parts of Civic Center Park.
Denver Parks and Recreation
"We've done all the rat mitigation. We found no rat holes in the park. That is why DDPHE lifted the public health order," Gilmore says, noting that city workers have also planted nineteen new trees, cleaned up flower beds, and repainted light poles. Parks and Recreation is also hiring eleven new maintenance workers for the park.

Citing concerns about public safety, the City of Denver also plans to upgrade the camera system in the park; it's hiring eight park rangers so that staffers are patrolling Civic Center Park twenty hours a day. The 11 p.m. curfew that covers all city parks will continue.

Gilmore stresses that the city won't "normalize" drug dealing and drug use in the park anymore. "We need to make sure that individuals that want to walk through the park with their kids, that they're not walking by somebody laying on the ground overdosing because they just injected heroin into their system," he says. "It's not okay. We cannot normalize drug use in Civic Center Park or any other park in the city."


The phased reopening of Civic Center Park will allow Christkindl Market, which identifies itself as "Colorado's only authentic German market," to operate in the park from November 19 through December 23.

"We're excited about the market being in the park because it was beautiful last year and it will give the public a place to celebrate the holidays in Civic Center Park," Gilmore says.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including local politics, immigration and homelessness. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia and loves to talk New York sports.
Contact: Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation