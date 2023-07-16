Reader: Denver Lost Its Mojo During the Pandemic. Can It Make a Comeback?

But now our hopes are rising. After twelve years, we finally have a new mayor taking office on Monday, one who went into election day reaffirming his commitment to community and promptly established 28 transition committees to look into how this city is — and isn't — working. Mike Johnston also invited Denver's residents to share their thoughts online and at public forums, and we shared plenty in "High Hopes: How Denver Can Get Its MoJo Back," on the cover of Westword this week.
On the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages, readers offer their own thoughts on the state of this city: Says buspartyco:
We totally agree with this writeup. We did lose our mojo during the pandemic. Our city became full of trash, graffiti, empty businesses, drugs, homeless folks and crime. We lost our trust in downtown and started avoiding it, and yet everything continued to rise in price. We hope Denver can make a comeback and not dip into the Denver of the '80s. Fingers crossed.Adds Mark:
I like your list, but a big issue you left out is CDOT's abandonment of highway cleanup in and around Denver. It's a mess and seems at this point to be a permanent state of affairs. Take a look at South Santa Fe or I-25 thru central Denver. It's starting to look Dystopian.Notes alonetree83:
Denver is number eight of U.S. cities where more than half the homes for sale cost over a million dollars. Didn’t this city used to be affordable?Suggests forrestlsmith:
Denver only got hip because it was first on the weed issue. Now that weed is legal all over the place there’s no reason to stick around.Comments wtrprchold:
Man yells at kids vibe.Concludes cdharrison:
Stay in the suburbs. The city is awesome.