Reader: Denver Lost Its Mojo During the Pandemic. Can It Make a Comeback?

We totally agree with this writeup. We did lose our mojo during the pandemic. Our city became full of trash, graffiti, empty businesses, drugs, homeless folks and crime. We lost our trust in downtown and started avoiding it, and yet everything continued to rise in price. We hope Denver can make a comeback and not dip into the Denver of the '80s. Fingers crossed.

I like your list, but a big issue you left out is CDOT's abandonment of highway cleanup in and around Denver. It's a mess and seems at this point to be a permanent state of affairs. Take a look at South Santa Fe or I-25 thru central Denver. It's starting to look Dystopian.



Denver is number eight of U.S. cities where more than half the homes for sale cost over a million dollars. Didn’t this city used to be affordable?



Denver only got hip because it was first on the weed issue. Now that weed is legal all over the place there’s no reason to stick around.

Man yells at kids vibe.



Stay in the suburbs. The city is awesome.

A year ago, we wondered whether Denver could ever get its mojo back . After years of the entire country being high on the Mile High City, Denver was deflated. The elevated spirits that had once marked this place had fallen flat. We'd lost our mojo.But now our hopes are rising. After twelve years, we finally have a new mayor taking office on Monday, one who went into election day reaffirming his commitment to community and promptly established 28 transition committees to look into how this city is — and isn't — working. Mike Johnston also invited Denver's residents to share their thoughts online and at public forums, and we shared plenty in " High Hopes: How Denver Can Get Its MoJo Back ," on the cover ofthis week.On the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages, readers offer their own thoughts on the state of this city: Says buspartyco:Adds Mark:Notes alonetree83:Suggests forrestlsmith:Comments wtrprchold:Concludes cdharrison:What do you think of the current state of Denver? What would you like to see Mike Johnston do during his first days of mayor? Post a comment, or share your thoughts at [email protected]