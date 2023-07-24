LoDo Restaurateur Fed Up With Denver's Short-Term Rental Application Process

The entrance to an apartment that Jake Linzinmeir has been using as an Airbnb.

click to enlarge Jake Linzinmeir's restaurant and the location of his stalled STRs. Benjamin Neufeld



While he waits for the city's response, Linzinmeir is in limbo, unable to do anything with that second apartment, much less use his own home as an occasional STR. He says he would prefer to rent that second unit as an STR because it is the most lucrative option and because Airbnb is "just so easy." But if he's told by the city that the building simply cannot qualify for an STR license, he plans to try to get a traditional bed-and-breakfast license; he already has the restaurant downstairs to provide the breakfast part. Renting the second unit as a long-term residence would be his worst-case option.



Linzinmeir says he understands why the city has such strict STR regulations, having seen the effect that unregulated STRs have had in mountain town housing markets like Vail, where his wife runs a restaurant. But in the LoDo neighborhood of downtown Denver, where hotels abound, he thinks that the city is interpreting its rules too strictly.



"It's bringing people to town to spend money," he says of the STRs. "I mean, [the city is] making good tax money off it."



But the city stands by its rules — even if it's not telling Linzinmeir which ones he might be violating.



"One of the biggest challenges Denver and other large cities are facing is cost of living, especially the cost of housing," Escudero says. "Due to the city’s focus on regulating short-term rentals since 2017, short-term rentals have played no role in lower housing inventory and higher costs for people to find a home....This is one of the most important regulations we have to support overall city efforts to expand available housing and not introduce other factors that could make a challenging situation worse."



Other STR hosts in Denver have reported similar problems with getting their licenses renewed; many have waited a long time to hear about their short-term rental applications, only to have them denied. Like Linzinmeir, they argue that the city's definitions of a primary residence and what constitutes an ADU are vague.



Although Excise & Licenses doesn't yet have an answer for Linzinmeir, Escudero does have an answer for critics: They can share their concerns about STR regulations at the next

