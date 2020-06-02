 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Booking photos for six of the 284 people arrested for alleged crimes during the first four days of rioting in downtown Denver.EXPAND
Booking photos for six of the 284 people arrested for alleged crimes during the first four days of rioting in downtown Denver.
Denver Police Department

Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights

Michael Roberts | June 2, 2020 | 6:52am
AA

Monday, June 1, marked the fifth day of protests in downtown Denver following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, and for the most part, they remained peaceful.

That description stands in contrast to what went down the previous four evenings, when lawful demonstrations were followed by full-scale rioting and vandalism sprees during which nearly 300 people were arrested.

Now we know much more about who was taken into custody and why, as well as more (but not nearly everything) about the individuals' origins.

Late on the afternoon of June 1, the Denver Police Department released the most detailed accounting to date of the 284 protest-related busts between May 28, when demonstrations began, and May 31, including a Google Drive folder containing all of the booking photos currently available. As you can see by clicking on the link, the majority of mug shots picture white males, but other genders and racial groups are well represented, too.

The DPD also shared basic information about each arrest. On May 28 and May 29, when just 23 people total were booked, charges are more specific; among them are failure to obey an order, throwing stones or missiles, burglary and more. The next two days, most involve violations of a curfew put in place by Mayor Michael Hancock, but there are exceptions, mostly for alleged use of dangerous weapons.

Only five of the 284 people taken into custody are listed as being out-of-state residents. However, the residences of dozens more are listed as "unknown," suggesting that the arrestees didn't have identification on them at the time they were fitted for handcuffs.

Here's the complete roster from the first four days:

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (2)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (3)EXPAND
Denver Police Department

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (4)EXPAND
Denver Police Department

SATURDAY, MAY 30

Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (5)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (6)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (7)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (8)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (9)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (10)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (12)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (13)EXPAND
Denver Police Department

SUNDAY, MAY 31

Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (14)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (15)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (16)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (17)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (18)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (19)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (20)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (21)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (22)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (23)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (24)EXPAND
Denver Police Department

Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (25)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (26)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (27)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
Denver Riots: See the 284 People Arrested During the First Four Nights (28)EXPAND
Denver Police Department
 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

