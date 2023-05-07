Navigation
Comment of the Day

Reader: New Scooters Look Awesome, but Will Riders Respect the Rules?

May 7, 2023 7:07AM

Lyft scooters at city hall
Catie Cheshire
Lyft just introduced 300 of its next-generation scooters in Denver, giving residents a much safer — and comfier — ride, thanks to some fancy new features. “We’re always looking to improve our technology and stay up to date,” Anna Prisse, general manager of Lyft’s transit, bikes and scooters, said at a rollout of the new rides on May 3.

The older scooters are still on the streets, but will be gradually replaced as their life spans wane. The most obvious difference between the models is the paint job; the new scooters are white with pink accents, and easier to see at night. But there are many other changes, too.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the scooter news, readers (and riders) share plenty of thoughts. Says Michael: 
These look awesome, but too many people are disrespectful and can’t have nice things, so it will be about three days before most of them are trashed.
Wonders Scott:
Will these be able to stop at stop signs and red lights? That would be great if they did.
Adds Eric:
Hopefully they’ve been updated to only function in bike lanes .
Wonders Michael: 
Will they have built-in Sippy Cup holders?
Asks Jay:
Will they return themselves to a designated spot? When we come up to Denver for the Rockies games, all we see are home shelters on the sidewalks and discarded scooters.
Responds Jessica:
Remember when you were a kid and your parents told you not to throw trash on the ground? That's still applies with the scooters.
Notes Stewart:
Too bad our local government doesn’t enforce the fact that they’re not supposed to be ridden on the sidewalks. They don’t seem to think it’s important to protect pedestrians from getting hit. I have lots of injured friends and I almost get hit daily. I work at a hotel downtown and people go 20mph and have earbuds in all day long...oblivious.
Adds Jordan:
Hey, those huge stickers you stick on these things that say “Do Not Use on Sidewalks” does absolutely nothing to stop users from doing exactly that. For every person I see using this in bike lanes (like they’re supposed to), I see ten people flying down a crowded sidewalk, weaving in and out of people.
What do you think of the current scooter situation? Will the new models help? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
