Join the Tribe at Fundraisers for Victims of the December 27 Shootings

Between the tragedy and early December 30, nearly $400,000 had been raised on GoFundMe pages for the victims and their families (see below). And businesses and other members of the community are stepping up with their own fundraising events and other ways to help support the survivors.
Through January 2
Hope Tank, 64 Broadway
After closing the day after the shootings, Hope Tank has reopened not for shopping, but so that people can drop off gift cards and notes for the Sol Tribe staff, to help alleviate some of the immediate panic for those without incomes, and to give the community an opportunity to do something beyond just donating to the funds. Find out more here.
Through January 2
Station 26, 7045 East 38th Avenue
"Jimmy Maldonado is a regular of ours, a heartbeat of both Station 26 and greater Denver as a whole," stays Station 25. Through the weekend, it will be running a “Juicys for Jimmy” campaign, with $1 from each Juicy Banger pint sold going directly to Jimmy Maldonado — who was injured at Sol Tribe and whose wife, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, was killed — and his family. There will also be pitchers on the bar for cash donations. Find out more here.
Thursday, December 30
The Hornet, 76 Broadway
"We are all one tribe," pronounces the Hornet's Facebook page. "We are devastated by the recent events that have affected our community. Due to this horrible event, we’re donating 56 percent of our total sales from Thursday, 12/30 to our neighbors at Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing and their families." Find out more on the Hornet Facebook page.
Thursday, December 30
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria, 2609 West Main Street, Littleton
Following the Hornet's lead, Palenque will donate 56 percent of its sales on December 30 to the families of Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, Michael Swinyard, Danny Shofield and Sarah Steck, as well as to the injured: James Maldonado and Lakewood Police Officer Ashley Ferris. Find out more here.
Sunday, January 2, 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebration of Life and Fundraiser for the Families of Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado and Alicia Cardenas The Hangar, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
The overwhelming local response to the loss of Sol Tribe shooting victims Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado and Alicia Cardenas includes the yoga community, with a memorial fundraiser supported by Courageous Yoga on Sunday afternoon. The business is paying it forward to the families of Cardenas and Gunn-Maldonado, a dedicated yoga instructor. The first half of the event comprises a beginner-friendly yoga class and meditation; afterward, guests can mingle, commiserate and commemorate together. Admission is $35, plus an additional $35 donation to support the family funds; register here.
Tuesday, January 4
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
On January 4, 50 percent of the day's bar sales will be split equally among the families of the victims. At 7 p.m., there will be a silent auction of work donated by various tattoo artists, including artists from Tattoo Dumond, All Sacred Tattoo, World Tattoo and more. Get the details here.
The verified GoFundMe sites:
For the Gunn and Maldonado Family
For the daughter and family of Alicia Cardenas
For the family of Danny (Dano Blair) Scofield
For the family of Sarah Steck
For Ashley Ferris
For the employees of Sol Tribe
Know of a benefit in town? Post the information in a comment, or send it to [email protected]