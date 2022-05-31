Two Dead in Denver Memorial Day Weekend Shootings, Attacks

The extended Memorial Day weekend was deadly in Denver, with two persons killed in six separate shootings. And the Mile High City wasn't the only metro community that logged violent incidents.
The first two episodes handled by the Denver Police Department were announced on the DPD's Twitter account within ten minutes of each other during the early hours of Saturday, May 28. At 2:39 a.m., the department noted that one adult male had been transported to a local hospital after a shooting that occurred on the 3300 block of Clay Street, in the Highland neighborhood. Soon after, the DPD reported a shooting on the 16200 block of East 40th Avenue, not far from the intersection of North Airport Road and Peña Boulevard. In both cases, details of the victims' conditions were not released.
At 5:24 a.m. on May 28, Denver police confirmed that an investigation was underway regarding a stabbing in the area of East Smith Road and North Monaco Street in Northeast Park Hill; once again, the victim was an adult male transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. The next Denver incident was definitely deadly: a shooting on the 3300 block of South Sheridan Boulevard (in the Harvey Park South neighborhood) reported in a 9:38 p.m. alert. At 3:12 p.m. on May 29, the DPD confirmed that the victim had died and a thus-far-unidentified adult male was being held for investigation of second-degree murder.
At 3:42 p.m. on May 29, the DPD shared information about another shooting, this one on the 8900 block of East 25th Avenue, in the Whittier neighborhood. A subsequent report noted that the victim was a juvenile female who'd been shot in the parking lot of the Central Park Recreation Center, at 9651 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Another shooting happened later that afternoon, at 5:33 p.m. on the 1000 block of South Bryant Street, in the Athmar Park neighborhood, that sent an adult male to the hospital.
The second Denver fatality of the weekend resulted from a shooting at an address listed as "1600 block of Willow Street/Xanthia Street alley," in the East Colfax neighborhood, at 5:03 p.m. on May 30. Just over an hour later, the DPD confirmed that the victim had been pronounced deceased. Identification awaits next-of-kin notification.
Elsewhere in metro Denver, members of the Aurora Police Department responded to calls about shots fired outside the Town Center at Aurora mall on the afternoon of May 29 that panicked those in the vicinity. No victims were located, however, and neither were any shell casings. And from 1:54 p.m. to 6:51 p.m. on May 30, the Englewood Police Department took part in a standoff following a domestic disturbance involving a gun at a residence near West Tanforan Drive and South Federal Boulevard. The situation ended with no one injured and two people taken into custody.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).