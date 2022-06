How Denver Solved the Tragic Mystery of Arnis Ironnecklace

On June 13,published " Seventeen Bodies Denver Is Trying to Identify ," which focused on efforts to discover the names of sixteen men and one female infant who'd died in Denver between 1970 and 2021. But the Office of the Medical Examiner , an agency operating under the auspices of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment , couldn't reveal until this week that one of the mysteries had actually been solved seven days earlier.On June 6, the office had identified the remains of Arnis Ironnecklace, who was 41 years old when he was found dead on the 4700 block of Pecos Street on June 16, 2021. According to DDPHE spokesperson Tammy Vigil, his identity was not immediately made public in order to give staffers a chance to reach his relatives. "An OME investigator has contacted his family, who lives out of state, to advise them about his death," which was caused by "the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and ethanol," she notes.The breakthrough on Ironnecklace's identity was the second achieved by the medical examiner's office over the past few months. In April, the DDPHE announced that one of its staffers, Hanah Shimeall, had successfully ID'd a man who'd died of natural causes 31 years earlier: Antonio Macias, a sixty-year-old Arizona resident whose body was found in a parking space at 723 West Seventh Avenue on September 9, 1990. On Facebook, the DDPHE wrote: "Thank you, Hanah, for the difficult but important work you do to bring answers to families dealing with tremendous grief."Future efforts will be aided by a recent grant for a rapid DNA processor that could help the OME put names to bodies that aren't identifiable through fingerprints, dental profiles or any other tools. But more tried-and-true methods were the key to identifying Ironnecklace, whose remains were found by a land surveyor during an inspection near Interstate 70 and Pecos. While Ironnecklace's race couldn't be determined and his age was roughly estimated at "25-plus years," his wisdom teeth were present, and his body was found near a multicolored suitcase.Federal authorities made the most of these clues, Vigil reveals: "We got some help from the FBI, who used additional fingerprinting techniques to capture a fingerprint from the decedent. That led to identifying him, since he had a criminal record on file."The recent success stories, as well as the DNA processor that will soon arrive at the office, offer hope that Denver's medical examiner will be able to solve the sixteen mysteries that remain. Here's information about each, in reverse chronological order, with details from each listing, starting with the date the body was found.Hispanic or Native American maleAge: Twenty-plus yearsHeight: Five-oneWeight: 177 poundsHair: BlackFeatures: Brown eyes. Left ear is pierced three times. No tattoos.Comments: This unknown male was found by a passerby walking her dog in Bear Creek Park. The decedent was believed to be undomiciled.Location: 3550 South Raleigh Street (Bear Creek Park)Possibly Hispanic or Native American maleAge: Fifty-plus yearsHeight: Five-eightWeight: 110 poundsHair: Gray with stubble on the faceFeatures: No front teeth. No tattoos or scarsComments: This unknown male was found along the west bank of the South Platte River by a cleaning crew. The decedent was believed to be undomiciled.Location: Sixth Avenue near the Denver Waste Management buildingCaucasian, Hispanic or Native American maleAge: 35-plus yearsHeight: Cannot be determinedWeight: 105 poundsHair: Cannot be determinedFeatures: N/ALocation: 4600 National Western Drive near South Platte RiverCaucasian maleAge: 45-plus yearsHeight: Five-sevenWeight: Slight-medium buildHair: Light brown with stubble on the faceFeatures: Evidence of previous dental work, found wearing a green shirt with the word "MEXICO" on the front.Location: 1135 BroadwayHispanic maleAge: Twenty-plus yearsHeight: Five-sevenWeight: 160 poundsHair: Brown with a thin mustacheFeatures: Brown eyes. A name tattooed on the upper-left arm. A scar on the left forearmLocation: Alley located at the 2400 block between South Julian Circle and South Irving StreetCaucasian maleAge: Thirty-plus yearsHeight: Five-fiveWeight: 150 poundsHair: Cannot be determinedFeatures: Degenerative bone disease. Antemortem tooth lossLocation: Storm drain at 5050 Humboldt StreetCaucasian maleAge: Thirty-plus yearsHeight: Five-sevenWeight: 120 poundsHair: Brown with stubble on the faceFeatures. Brown eyes. The decedent did not have any tattoos, scars or identifying marksLocation: I-70 and I-25Black femaleAge: NewbornHeight: N/AWeight: N/AHair: Black curly hairFeatures: Cannot be determinedLocation: 2860 North Ivanhoe StreetCaucasian maleAge: Sixty-plus yearsHeight: Five-elevenWeight: 138 poundsHair: Gray with frontal baldingFeatures: Hazel eyes, edentulous [lacking teeth]Location: Rio Grande West Railroad yard at Sixth Avenue and NavajoBlack maleAge: Twenty-plus yearsHeight: Six-oneWeight: 183 poundsHair: Black with short, black beardFeatures: Possibly known as "Kinky." Has several tattoos on lower right leg, including "GEMINI" and an outline of a wine glass. Found wearing a red, yellow, green and black beaded necklaceLocation: 1350 Columbine StreetCaucasian, Asian or Hispanic maleAge: Cannot be determinedHeight: Six-oneWeight: 157 poundsHair: Black or brownFeatures: Brown eyesLocation: Platte River near West 13th Street and Zuni StreetHispanic or Native American maleAge: Twenty-plus yearsHeight: Five-sevenWeight: 136 poundsHair: Black with goateeFeatures: Brown eyes. Multiple tattoos including: "Mary Jane" and "Rebelo E Causa"Location: 2300 block of West 32nd AvenueHispanic maleAge: Twenty-plus yearsHeight: Five-twoWeight: 111 poundsHair: Long, black hair with black mustache and sideburnsFeatures: Brown eyesLocation: 2600 block of West 17th StreetHispanic or Native American maleAge: 35-plus yearsHeight: Five-tenWeight: 123 poundsHair: Black with gray and a mustacheFeatures: Brown eyes and a tattoo of a female on left armLocation: Under the 23rd Street viaductCaucasian maleAge: Thirty-plus yearsHeight: Five-sevenWeight: 117 poundsHair: BlackFeatures: Brown eyesLocation: 728 28th StreetCaucasian maleAge: Thirty-plus yearsHeight: Cannot be determinedWeight: Cannot be DeterminedLocation: Alley behind 2205 Larimer Street.