Victim Rights Advocate Danny Montes Named to New Obama Foundation Leaders Program

"I want to make sure communities heal," Montes says. "A lot of times I don't have the solutions, or sometimes I get stuck where I don't know what to do, and that's where I was when I saw the program. It builds my skill set around the issue I care about while building a network across the country and while representing Colorado and Denver."





Participants take part in a six-month virtual training course for community leaders, elected officials, business owners, journalists and other professionals trying to change society for the better. The people selected for the program have to be between 24 and 45 years old and have at least three years of experience as leaders in their issue area.



"I wanted to figure out how I can grow better as a leader," Montes says. "I hadn't really gotten coaching or training before, and when I heard the announcement, it hit a lot of the check marks that I was looking for."

Originally, the Obama Foundation Leaders program only accepted applicants from Africa, Asia and Europe. But in November 2022, it expanded to start taking people from the U.S. as well.



Montes, 37, has only lived in Denver for ten years but has deep roots here and cares about the safety of the Mile High community. Courtesy of the Alliance for Safety and Justice

Montes met with his fellow cohort members for the first virtual session on Friday, August 4, and has so far focused on making sure "we have timely conversations" to figure out "how we can turn all of our ideas into actions," he says. They've also been geared toward promoting "civic engagement and democracy."