Where to Vote or Drop Your Ballot in Denver on Election Day

The Exdo Event Center, at 1399 25th Street, is one of many voting centers in Denver.

Congratulations: You've made it to Election Day 2020. If you haven't voted yet, no problem: Colorado makes it incredibly easy to vote up until 7 p.m. on November 3. You can even still register today, then vote.

To find out where, the polling location and drop box page on the Colorado Secretary of State's website has you covered. Simply type your address into the search field and you'll be directed to the spot nearest you — and state officials have put an emphasis on making all of these sites as safe as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions on how to vote? The Secretary of State's Office general voter registration page is another great resource. So, too, is this list of frequently asked questions about voter registration.

Two key answers: "You may register in-person at a voter service and polling center in your county through Election Day" and "Voters who are in line at their polling location by 7:00 p.m. [when polls officially close] are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast his or her ballot."

Denver's polling centers and drop boxes, as well as a mobile voting location, can be found on this map — but to make it even easier for you, we've assembled the whole list below. Note that the references to drop boxes at polling centers are inclusive of drive-thru drop-off and curbside service. Bet there's one near you.

Here's where to make your voice heard; doors open at 7 a.m.:

VOTER SERVICES AND POLLING CENTERS

Marijuana Deals Near You

Scheitler Recreation Center

5031 West 46th Avenue

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Swansea Recreation Center

2650 East 49th Avenue

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Montbello Campus

5000 Crown Boulevard

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: No

Montbello Recreation Center

15555 East 53rd Avenue

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Cook Park Recreation Center

7100 Cherry Creek South Drive

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center

4890 North Argonne Way

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Central Park Recreation Center

9651 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

East High School

1600 City Park Esplanade

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: No

Exdo Event Center

1399 35th Street

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: No

Glenarm Recreation Center

2800 Glenarm Place

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: No

Blair-Caldwell Library

2401 Welton Street

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Highland Recreation Center

2880 North Osceola Street

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Hiawatha Davis Jr Recreation Center

3334 Holly Street

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Pepsi Center

1000 Chopper Circle

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Tivoli Student Union at Auraria

900 Auraria Parkway

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Union Station

1701 Wynkoop Street

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: No

Morey Middle School

840 East 14th Avenue

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: No

Barnum Recreation Center

360 Hooker St

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Christ Church United Methodist

690 Colorado Blvd

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Windsor Gardens

595 South Clinton Street

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

George Washington High School

655 South Monaco Parkway

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: No

La Familia Recreation Center

65 South Elati Street

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Montclair Recreation Center

729 Ulster Way

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Kirk of Bonnie Brae

1201 South Steele Street

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

South High School

1700 East Louisiana Avenue

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: No

Harvey Park Recreation Center

2120 South Tennyson Way

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Abraham Lincoln High School

2285 South Federal Boulevard

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: No

Athmar Recreation Center

2680 West Mexico Avenue

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Eisenhower Recreation Center

4300 East Dartmouth Avenue

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Hamilton Middle School

8600 East Dartmouth Avenue

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: No

Harvard Gulch Recreation Center

550 East Iliff Avenue

7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

Calvary Baptist Church of Denver

6500 East Girard Avenue

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Drop box: Yes

DROP BOXES

Denver Police Department District 3

1625 South University Boulevard

Washington Park Recreation Center

701 South Franklin Street

Westwood Branch Library / SWIC

1000 South Lowell Boulevard

Bear Valley Branch Library

5171 West Dartmouth Avenue

RTD — Southmoor Station

3737 South Monaco Street Pkwy

RTD - I-25 and Broadway Station

901 South Broadway

RTD — Light Rail at Union Station

1601 Chestnut Place

Ross — Cherry Creek Branch Library

305 Milwaukee Street

Denver Police Department District 1

1311 West 46th Avenue

Glendale City Hall

950 South Birch Street

Montbello Branch Library

12955 Albrook Drive

Stapleton MCA Administrative Offices

8351 Northfield Boulevard

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

2001 Colorado Boulevard

Carla Madison Recreation Center

2401 East Colfax Avenue

Denver Human Services

1200 Federal Boulevard

Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library

1498 Irving Street

MOBILE VOTING LOCATION

Emily Griffith Technical College

1860 Lincoln Street

7 a.m.-7 p.m.