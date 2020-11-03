 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Election |

Where to Vote or Drop Your Ballot in Denver on Election Day

Michael Roberts | November 3, 2020 | 6:40am
The Exdo Event Center, at 1399 25th Street, is one of many voting centers in Denver.
Google Maps
Google Maps
AA

Congratulations: You've made it to Election Day 2020. If you haven't voted yet, no problem: Colorado makes it incredibly easy to vote up until 7 p.m. on November 3. You can even still register today, then vote.

To find out where, the polling location and drop box page on the Colorado Secretary of State's website has you covered. Simply type your address into the search field and you'll be directed to the spot nearest you — and state officials have put an emphasis on making all of these sites as safe as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions on how to vote? The Secretary of State's Office general voter registration page is another great resource. So, too, is this list of frequently asked questions about voter registration.

Two key answers: "You may register in-person at a voter service and polling center in your county through Election Day" and "Voters who are in line at their polling location by 7:00 p.m. [when polls officially close] are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast his or her ballot."

Denver's polling centers and drop boxes, as well as a mobile voting location, can be found on this map — but to make it even easier for you, we've assembled the whole list below. Note that the references to drop boxes at polling centers are inclusive of drive-thru drop-off and curbside service. Bet there's one near you.

Here's where to make your voice heard; doors open at 7 a.m.:

Where to Vote or Drop Your Ballot in Denver on Election Day
denvergov.org

VOTER SERVICES AND POLLING CENTERS

Scheitler Recreation Center
5031 West 46th Avenue
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Swansea Recreation Center
2650 East 49th Avenue
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Montbello Campus
5000 Crown Boulevard
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: No

Montbello Recreation Center
15555 East 53rd Avenue
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Cook Park Recreation Center
7100 Cherry Creek South Drive
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center
4890 North Argonne Way
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Central Park Recreation Center
9651 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

East High School
1600 City Park Esplanade
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: No

Exdo Event Center
1399 35th Street
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: No

Glenarm Recreation Center
2800 Glenarm Place
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: No

Blair-Caldwell Library
2401 Welton Street
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Highland Recreation Center
2880 North Osceola Street
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Hiawatha Davis Jr Recreation Center
3334 Holly Street
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Tivoli Student Union at Auraria
900 Auraria Parkway
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Union Station
1701 Wynkoop Street
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: No

Morey Middle School
840 East 14th Avenue
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: No

Barnum Recreation Center
360 Hooker St
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Christ Church United Methodist
690 Colorado Blvd
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Windsor Gardens
595 South Clinton Street
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

George Washington High School
655 South Monaco Parkway
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: No

La Familia Recreation Center
65 South Elati Street
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Montclair Recreation Center
729 Ulster Way
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Kirk of Bonnie Brae
1201 South Steele Street
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

South High School
1700 East Louisiana Avenue
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: No

Harvey Park Recreation Center
2120 South Tennyson Way
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Abraham Lincoln High School
2285 South Federal Boulevard
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: No

Athmar Recreation Center
2680 West Mexico Avenue
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Eisenhower Recreation Center
4300 East Dartmouth Avenue
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Hamilton Middle School
8600 East Dartmouth Avenue
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: No

Harvard Gulch Recreation Center
550 East Iliff Avenue
7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

Calvary Baptist Church of Denver
6500 East Girard Avenue
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Drop box: Yes

DROP BOXES

Denver Police Department District 3
1625 South University Boulevard

Washington Park Recreation Center
701 South Franklin Street

Westwood Branch Library / SWIC
1000 South Lowell Boulevard

Bear Valley Branch Library
5171 West Dartmouth Avenue

RTD — Southmoor Station
3737 South Monaco Street Pkwy

RTD - I-25 and Broadway Station
901 South Broadway

RTD — Light Rail at Union Station
1601 Chestnut Place

Ross — Cherry Creek Branch Library
305 Milwaukee Street

Denver Police Department District 1
1311 West 46th Avenue

Glendale City Hall
950 South Birch Street

Montbello Branch Library
12955 Albrook Drive

Stapleton MCA Administrative Offices
8351 Northfield Boulevard

Denver Museum of Nature & Science
2001 Colorado Boulevard

Carla Madison Recreation Center
2401 East Colfax Avenue

Denver Human Services
1200 Federal Boulevard

Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library
1498 Irving Street

MOBILE VOTING LOCATION

Emily Griffith Technical College
1860 Lincoln Street
7 a.m.-7 p.m.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

