Women's Correctional Facility Employee Arrested for Attempted Pimping

On Wednesday, July 3, Denver police arrested corrections officer Joshua Hensley for two counts of attempted pimping and one count of patronizing a prostitute. Attempted pimping is a felony, while patronizing a prostitute is a misdemeanor.

“The Denver Police Department is committed to holding accountable anyone who seeks to profit by exploiting vulnerable members of our community,” said Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen in a statement. “I commend the courageous witness who initiated this investigation and the tenacity of DPD Human Trafficking Unit investigators who continue striving for justice for victims in this case.”

According to the arrest affidavit, police received testimony from two women, whose names are redacted, who say Hensley, 38, an employee at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility, tried to recruit them as prostitutes and become their pimp. One woman says she knew Hensley when she was a detainee at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility and that he worked on the "med line," or the place from where detainees get their medication, and looked like an "older Harry Potter." The facility is located 3600 Havana Street and can house up to 975 female detainees.

"Joshua Hensley has contacted these two female victims along with numerous other females, with the intentions of meeting them for acts of prostitution, and also to coerce them in to working for him, with him being their pimp," the arrest affidavit reads.

The woman who described Hensley as an older Harry Potter told police that she began advertising herself as a prostitute online in February. In March, the woman received a message from a man looking for oral sex. When that man arrived at the Best Western hotel in Lakewood the woman was staying in, she says she immediately recognized him as Hensley. She says she performed oral sex on Hensley and then he stiffed her on the bill, leaving only $40 instead of the agreed upon $60.

In the weeks that followed, Hensley and the woman texted, with Hensley saying he wanted the woman to work for him. He also told her that she needed to post her ads on a website and that she should call him "Daddy." The woman says she ended up "getting very irritated and scared of 'Hensley,' and that she told him to leave her alone on multiple occasions."

A search of Hensley's phone records turned up messages to hundreds of women with the "same type of propositions."

The other woman who spoke with police had text messages from Hensley that were threatening in nature. "I'm sent [sic] my guys to bring you to me," Hensley texted the woman. He also sent messages saying "If u been fucking black dude I'm going to whip your ass" and "Bitch answer your phone."

“Our department is obviously shocked by the arrest of one of our correctional officers for this type of alleged behavior. What he has been arrested for certainly does not represent what our department stands for or how our honorable correctional staff conduct themselves," said Dean Williams, executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections, in a statement.

Police believe other women have information about Hensley's alleged criminal activity. "It is possible that Hensley is using his position and his employment to recruit or identify the women that he is targeting for these acts," the affidavit states.

"We strongly encourage anyone to come forward to either our Inspector General’s Office or DPD if they have any additional information on this case," said Williams.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Hensley or has information relevant to this investigation can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.