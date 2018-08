Supersonic Planes to Be Built in Denver and More on the Aviation Summit

The future is now at the International Aviation Forecast Summit, where approximately 400 heavyweights in the airline industry have gathered at Denver's downtown Hyatt Regency to discuss the trends travelers will be experiencing a few years from now. The event ends today, August 21, but Boyd International Group namesake Mike Boyd, the man behind the 23rd annual assemblage, offers insights about some of the changes headed our way, including the rise of supersonic aircraft from a company based in the Mile High City.

The firm behind the latter is Centennial-based Boom Supersonic, whose signature craft "will be coming on in five years," Boyd says, "and it's going to be built here. It's going to have 55 seats and fly faster than the Concorde did — and none of it is really new technology."

About three years ago, he recalls, "these guys came up with what seemed like a crackpot idea of building a supersonic aircraft. But they had answers to all the questions I asked, and when they were done, I thought, 'We've got something serious here.' Richard Branson has put money into the operation. Japan Airlines has ordered aircraft. Virgin Atlantic has ordered airlines. Ctrip out of China [now known as Trip.com] has invested in it. To me, everything looks like we're going to have a supersonic airline."