Regis Motel Forced to Close Over Alleged Drug Sales, Theft and Prostitution

The Colfax lodging facility got slapped with a city order on Thursday to shut down immediately after a Denver police probe uncovered numerous crimes.
September 28, 2023
The Regis Motel must immediately cease operations.
The Denver Department of Excise & Licenses has issued an order to shut down the Regis Motel, at 8282 Colfax Avenue, immediately after a police investigation uncovered drug dealing, car thefts, illegal firearms and prostitution at the property.

“The Director having reviewed the ongoing investigation of the Denver Police Department hereby finds that the public health, safety, or welfare imperatively requires emergency action and summary suspension of the Respondent’s license,” reads a September 28 department order issued by Molly Duplechian, executive director of Excise & Licenses.

“All the rights and privileges afforded by a license are not in effect during this suspension," the order adds.

Typically, the city would give a business an official hearing before taking such action on its license. But with a summary suspension, the business must instantly close as it waits for said hearing. That’s the case with the lodging facility license issued for the Regis Motel.

Excise & Licenses took this step after criminals began running rampant at the Regis, with things hitting a violent peak last weekend.

On September 25, authorities posted an alert online about a shooting investigation taking place near the 8282 East Colfax Avenue property, with one victim being pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is described in Duplechian’s order as “a homicide" that occurred on the premises "involving a resident of the hotel shooting an individual through their room door.”

Between July and September, the DPD visited the Regis Motel multiple times over reports of criminal activity, according to the city order. “On July 25, 2023, an individual on the premises was arrested for possession of over 99 grams of cocaine, 45 tablets of fentanyl, 4.3 grams of methamphetamine and 1.8 grams of oxycodone along with a stolen firearm,” the order says. “On August 10, 2023, an individual on the premises was arrested for possession of crack cocaine. On August 16, 2023, a manager of the hotel was arrested in connection with ten separate burglaries.”

And the alleged crimes didn’t stop there: A manager was also busted for possession of stolen items and methamphetamine after the original drug bust. The manager’s "partner" was taken into custody, too, for motor vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine.

"Beginning at about noon today, investigators executed search warrants at the motel," the DPD says. "Investigators recovered suspected narcotics and two firearms from a room, and the two occupants were arrested."

A 26-year-old man was arrested for investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and investigation of possession of a controlled substance and a 41-year-old woman was arrested for investigation of possession of a dangerous weapon.

"Also as a result of today’s operation, a 58-year-old woman was arrested on unrelated felony warrants, and a 50-year-old woman who identified herself as the property manager was cited for operating without a lodging license," the DPD adds.

The arrests came after continued allegedly illegal behavior at the Regis, which was discovered by the DPD's Vice Unit throughout the month of September.

“On September 8 ... the Vice Unit conducted an undercover prostitution sting and arrested the Respondent’s custodian for pandering and providing a prostitute to an undercover officer, as well as an individual for prostitution,” says Duplechian’s order. The cops became regulars at the establishment and were able to conduct their investigation over the course of several weeks.

On September 9, the unit said it purchased cocaine on the premises during an undercover operation. When it searched the seller’s room, 25 grams of cocaine were allegedly found.

Between September 19 and 21, a confidential DPD informant allegedly purchased cocaine from an individual on the premises of the Regis Motel. Another alleged purchase was made of fentanyl between September 24 and 27.

In Duplechian’s order, it says the license for the motel is owned by Daniel Kim. However, Kim shared a document with Westword indicating that he sold the establishment on May 19. He says he forgot to surrender his license after the sale and that he first heard about the alleged crimes when the city informed him the license was being suspended.

“It was just no longer an area I wanted to be in,” Kim says of why he decided to sell. “I complied very well with the city.”

He hasn't been involved with anything that has allegedly happened at the Regis Motel since the sale, Kim adds. He plans to surrender his license as soon as he can.

Since 2017, the city has only summarily suspended a business license eight times. According to records, this is the first such suspension for a lodging facility license in Denver history.

The DPD says its narcotics investigation is ongoing, and those with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. But regardless of the next steps, all activity on the premises must cease.

“The Respondent shall post and maintain notice of the summary suspension on the premises until further notice,” Duplechian’s order explains. “During the pendency of the suspension all areas accessible by or visible to the public shall be closed.”

An order scheduling a licensing order for the business is to come.
