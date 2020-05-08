 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
You'll Get a Boot Out of This: Denver's Parking Meters Still Free!
Anthony Camera

You'll Get a Boot Out of This: Denver's Parking Meters Still Free!

Patricia Calhoun | May 8, 2020 | 7:34am
AA

As the stay-at-home order is lifted and Denver residents return to the streets, they'll discover that things in this city aren't business as usual.

For starters: Parking meters will still be free.

Although the stay-at-home order will end at midnight tonight and some businesses can start reopening on May 9, they must do so under safety regulations that call for masks on both employees and customers, strict social distancing and other protective measures.

But at least getting to those businesses will be easier than ever, because some orders issued in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic will remain in force. Contacted yesterday, the city's Joint Information Center confirmed that "effective March 19, 2020 and until further notice, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has suspended enforcement of the following":

Parking meters: (All meters will be free and without time limits.)

Time-limited, non-metered parking areas (e.g., 30-minute, 1-hour, 2-hour, etc.)

Residential Permit Parking areas

72-hour parking limits

Residents and visitors can park their vehicles in one spot for more than 72 hours.

Large vehicle parking

People can park trucks and other vehicles more than 22’ in length on the street.

School bus loading zones

Booting

Sounds too good to be true? You can find more information on Denver's website.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.