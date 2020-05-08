You'll Get a Boot Out of This: Denver's Parking Meters Still Free!

As the stay-at-home order is lifted and Denver residents return to the streets, they'll discover that things in this city aren't business as usual.

For starters: Parking meters will still be free.

Although the stay-at-home order will end at midnight tonight and some businesses can start reopening on May 9, they must do so under safety regulations that call for masks on both employees and customers, strict social distancing and other protective measures.

But at least getting to those businesses will be easier than ever, because some orders issued in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic will remain in force. Contacted yesterday, the city's Joint Information Center confirmed that "effective March 19, 2020 and until further notice, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has suspended enforcement of the following":



Parking meters: (All meters will be free and without time limits.) Time-limited, non-metered parking areas (e.g., 30-minute, 1-hour, 2-hour, etc.) Residential Permit Parking areas 72-hour parking limits Residents and visitors can park their vehicles in one spot for more than 72 hours. Large vehicle parking People can park trucks and other vehicles more than 22’ in length on the street. School bus loading zones Booting



Sounds too good to be true? You can find more information on Denver's website.