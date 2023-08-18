Derek Wolfe Firing Rumor Debunked as The Fan Searches for Replacement

After former Denver Broncos defensive stalwart Derek Wolfe abruptly left sports-talk radio station 104.3 The Fan after less than a year co-hosting The Drive alongside local broadcasting favorite Darren "D-Mac" McKee, rumors about the reason for his departure have been running wild for the past few weeks.
One of the most persistent claims? That Wolfe was bounced from the afternoon show because he's a Republican, or at least an outspoken conservative who couldn't resist bringing a bit of MAGA rhetoric to his commentaries on sports — and that he plans to sue the station for his ouster on free-speech grounds.
The theory is intriguing, but there's one big problem: Everyone involved says it's utter nonsense.
Sources at The Fan insist that the parties mutually agreed on a split owing to scheduling issues, and program director Raj Sharan emphasizes that "we were very pleased with Derek's performance." Asked about potential legal action, Wolfe responds with a text: "No, idk where you heard that but it's definitely not true."
Still, there's no denying that Wolfe's exit presents a challenge for The Fan, a core component of the full-service Denver Sports website launched with great ballyhoo earlier this year. For a decade and a half, D-Mac and past CU Buffs and Broncos standout Alfred Williams were among the Mile High City's sturdiest and most popular radio teams. But in February 2019, Williams was lured away to helm the afternoon-drive broadcast at KOA, and The Fan has repeatedly whiffed in its attempts to find a long-term fix.
First to step into Williams's giant shoes as D-Mac's partner was ex-Broncos center and Ring of Famer Tom Nalen. But Nalen lasted only from his introduction in April 2019 until October of that year, when he decided to move back to his home state of Massachusetts.
The Fan then tried to double its chances for success by signing up two new former Broncos to keep D-Mac company: Nick Ferguson and Tyler Polumbus. But the powers-that-were ultimately decided that the studio seemed too crowded, essentially cutting Ferguson but keeping Polumbus around.
The move appeared to be a wise one: Polumbus grew in his role, and his chemistry with McKee seemed built to last. But when Wolfe became available last September, Polumbus was given the heave-ho; he was quickly snapped up by Altitude Radio.
Now Wolfe's conscious uncoupling means The Fan needs to find a fourth new friend for D-Mac in a little over four years. But the station is taking it in stride. "I think we've been pretty happy with how we've done in that day part. We've done consistently well," Sharan says. "The Alfred and D-Mac situation was a really unusual thing, and before we added Derek, the show was steady for two years. But radio is always changing. It just comes with the gig."
Wolfe definitely gave The Fan a ratings boost: Nielsen stats from February for all listeners ages six and above saw the outlet landing in Denver's top ten, and The Drive's numbers were a big reason why. But from the very beginning, his presence was controversial.
One example: When Broncos strength-and-conditioning coach Loren Landow was being blamed for so many players getting hurt last season, Wolfe suggested a possible link between the injuries and the COVID-19 vaccine. "I don't think a vaccine should be political at all," he told Westword in October. "It should be your choice if you get a vaccine or not. It shouldn't be a mandate. This is supposed to be a free country, where we have free will to make our own choices. And I just wanted to bring out a different point of view."
While medical experts offer zero support for this theory, Wolfe didn't back down. "I love that radio is opinion-based," he maintained. "I can't really be wrong, because it's just my opinion. ... I'm always going to speak my mind, and if you get offended by it, fine, but it is what it is. You can't keep everybody happy."
In that same conversation, Wolfe mentioned a series of side projects that he was building at the same time he'd taken the job at The Fan, including the hunting-centric YouTube channel Wolfe Untamed. He's since expanded the Wolfe Untamed brand to a similarly themed podcast, and this week, he revealed on his Instagram account that he and Slayer Calls had hooked up to release signature Derek Wolfe elk calls.
With Wolfe spending so much time positioning himself as a next-gen Ted Nugent, something had to give, and his gig on The Fan proved to be the sacrifice of choice.
According to Sharan, the search to replace Wolfe has been slowed by the station's coverage of Broncos training camp, whose last open-to-the-public session was August 16. McKee has had current station personnel help him carry the load on The Drive, and while Sharan says the shows weren't de facto auditions, plenty of internal candidates for the position are being considered.
But the station is also advertising nationally, and Sharan doesn't dismiss the possibility that a new voice could come into the market. "We've heard from a lot of people around the country who are interested," he says. "With the lineage of the radio station, the brand, the history, it's an extremely attractive position. So we encourage anybody and everybody to apply. We'll try to take a look through their credentials and try to find the best fit."
Versatility would definitely be an asset. While interest in the Broncos has powered The Fan even when the team has been terrible, the recent championships of the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche have served as a reminder that conversations will go beyond the gridiron. Still, Sharan stresses, "There's no specific profile that we're looking for. It doesn't have to be a former Denver Bronco, but simultaneously, it could be. Nothing has been ruled out.
"There's no timetable," he concludes. "We just want to take our time and get it right."
And if the combination actually lasts for a while, that'd be good, too.