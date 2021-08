More Than Twenty Douglas County Schools Could Become COVID Outbreaks

click to enlarge Douglas County's Chaparral High School was designated as a COVID-19 outbreak site shortly after the start of the 2020-2021 academic year. Google Maps













On August 25, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released an updated report about COVID-19 outbreaks in the state. Its addition of 51 new or tweaked entries listed fourteen schools , including four in Douglas County, where commissioners voted to reject masking advice from the Tri-County Health Department These outbreaks could be just the beginning for educational facilities there. The Douglas County School District maintains a data dashboard showing daily cases of the disease among staffers and students. Over the fourteen days leading up to August 26, every one of the sixty schools monitored on the dashboard had registered at least one case of the disease. And 23 of them — more than a third of the total — exceeded the five cases currently required by the CDPHE to qualify as an outbreak.Leading the way is Parker's Chaparral High School, which became a lightning rod of controversy during the 2020-2021 academic year after more than 100 students took part in an unmasked "Senior Sunrise" event shortly before viral spread was confirmed there; its five-case outbreak was identified last September 24 and resolved in early November. This time around, the dashboard lists forty COVID cases discovered at Chaparral between August 16 and 26.The outbreak standard has changed for schools since the start of the pandemic. Back then, the CDPHE identified outbreaks based on two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and other people connected to a specific location confirmed within a fourteen-day period. But beginning in June, the department began applying the two-infection rule only to residential health-care and correctional facilities.Outbreaks at schools and other sites now require at least five confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in a fourteen-day period. There's often a delay between the reporting of cases and official verification, however, since state health department personnel must first investigate and authenticate the data.In its August 25 report, the CDPHE noted outbreaks at four Dougco schools: Bear Canyon Elementary, Cimarron Middle School, Mesa Middle School and Roxborough Intermediate School. In each instance, the number of cases calculated by the health department is lower than the August 26 total on the Douglas County School District dashboard: six versus eight at Bear Canyon, eleven versus twelve at Cimarron, five versus seven at Mesa, and six versus fourteen at Roxborough.On the Dougco dashboard, ten schools count their current COVID cases in the double digits. Douglas County High School has 29, for example, and ThunderRidge High School has thirteen. Nine more high schools register at least five cases each, along with nine elementary schools and four middle schools, plus Roxborough Intermediate, which serves third- through sixth-graders.We've reached out to the Douglas County School District for comment. In the meantime, here are the 23 with at least five cases in the two weeks leading up to August 26, appearing in alphabetical order:Bear Canyon Elementary8 cases August 16-23Castle Rock Elementary8 cases August 16-25Castle View High School6 cases August 17-26Chaparral High School40 cases August 16-26Cherokee Trail Elementary11 cases August 16-24Cimarron Middle School12 cases August 16-26Douglas County High School29 cases August 16-26Frontier Valley Elementary School9 cases August 16-25Highlands Ranch High School5 cases August 16-24Legend High School12 cases August 13-25Mammoth Heights Elementary School13 cases August 16-26*Mesa Middle School7 cases August 16-25Mountain Vista High School7 cases August 13-23Pioneer Elementary School6 cases August 16-23Ponderosa High School7 cases August 16-23Prairie Crossing Elementary10 cases August 16-23Rock Canyon High School5 cases August 16-26Rock Ridge Elementary School5 cases August 17-25Roxborough Intermediate School14 cases August 13-26Sagewood Middle School15 cases August 13-26Sierra Middle School9 cases August 17-26Summit View Elementary School6 cases August 13-24ThunderRidge High School13 cases August 17-25