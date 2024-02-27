 Driver in 16th Street Mall Hit-and-Run Skips Court, Warrant Issued | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

Woman Accused of Plowing a Chrysler Through 16th Street Mall Skips Court

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Unique Martinez, who allegedly drove through the 16th Street Mall and then hit a parked car.
February 27, 2024
The accused driver in this viral incident on 16th Street Mall failed to appear in court on Tuesday, February 27.
The accused driver in this viral incident on 16th Street Mall failed to appear in court on Tuesday, February 27. Devon Wittstruck
Share this:
Police are once again looking for the driver who was caught on video in November plowing her car through a fenced sidewalk on Denver's 16th Street Mall and crashing into another vehicle.

The alleged driver, Unique Martinez, was due in court for a plea hearing on Tuesday, February 27, but she never showed up. The judge issued a bench warrant, asking law enforcement to arrest Martinez and bring her to court. A new hearing won't be scheduled until she is in custody.

Martinez, a 21-year-old Englewood resident, is facing charges of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

A viral video of the November 3 incident taken by Devon Wittstruck shows a woman driving a Chrysler 300 through a fenced-in sidewalk on the 16th Street Mall near the intersection of Champa Street, seemingly trying to squeeze through to get around the road closure due to construction at the intersection. The chain-link fences scrape the sides of the car and blow out multiple tires.

I came downtown for the dinner but I stayed for the driver
byu/cyrpious inAbruptChaos

At one point, a passenger gets out of the car to try to help navigate, yelling at bystanders to stop taking videos as the driver gets stuck between the construction fence and the patio seating area of Modern Market.

"This is some serious shit," she shouts at those filming, later saying to the driver: "Dude, the cops are gonna come. Stop, dude, that's dumb as fuck."

Eventually, the driver forces the car through the narrow walkway and continues driving on the sidewalk before turning onto Champa Street, driving toward 15th Street and then crashing into another vehicle parked outside of Cheba Hut.
click to enlarge Black car does hit and run on parked vehicle downtown
The accused driver in this viral incident failed to appear in court on Tuesday, February 27.
Devon Wittstruck
Numerous witnesses yell at the driver to stop and get out of the car, with one punching the driver's side window and trying to open the door. Surrounded by around twenty pedestrians, the driver repeatedly lurches back and forth, narrowly missing bystanders who run out of the way.

The wrecked car then takes off down Champa Street, nearly hitting other parked vehicles. While fleeing the scene of the accident, the driver leaves her passenger behind, who sprints after the driver, screaming for her to wait as bystanders laugh.

Martinez was arrested in connection with the case on November 13, ten days after the incident, according to police. She was formally charged on December 19. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette, where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.
Contact: Hannah Metzger
Downtown Residents Frustrated, Afraid Over New Bike Lane: "I Cannot Fall Again"

Transportation

Downtown Residents Frustrated, Afraid Over New Bike Lane: "I Cannot Fall Again"

By Hannah Metzger
House More Homeless, Serve Fewer Migrants Among Mayor Johnston's 2024 Goals

Homelessness

House More Homeless, Serve Fewer Migrants Among Mayor Johnston's 2024 Goals

By Bennito L. Kelty
Aurora City Council Considers Jail Time for "Dine-and-Dash" Thieves

Aurora

Aurora City Council Considers Jail Time for "Dine-and-Dash" Thieves

By Bennito L. Kelty
Catching Up With Joe Exotic: "Tiger King" Talks Colorado Elections, Prison and Carole Baskin

Politics

Catching Up With Joe Exotic: "Tiger King" Talks Colorado Elections, Prison and Carole Baskin

By Chris Perez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation