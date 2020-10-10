Protester Shot, Killed at Dueling Demonstrations Today

The dueling protests at Civic Center Park on Saturday, October 10 — the so-called Patriot Muster and the BLM/Antifa Soup Drive scheduled as a counterpoint — were winding down at about 3:30 p.m. when a shot rang out by the Denver Art Museum.

One protester went down, and Denver Police Department officers quickly arrested a suspect.

"I was walking towards the area, heard a gunshot, came up about two seconds later, and there was a guy on the ground who got shot in the chest, he was coughing up blood and his face was covered in it," says Madeline Kelly. "The person who did it was immediately in handcuffs."

According to 9News, a private security guard hired by the station to provide protection for staffers is the suspect being held by the DPD. A 9News producer had been taken into custody but has been released.

