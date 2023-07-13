Five Things to Know About Rockies Catcher and Surprise All-Star MVP Elías Díaz

Elias Díaz has a brother who was a catcher for the Red Sox

Díaz's older brother, Emison Soto, played four seasons with the Boston Red Sox franchise in the minors and for various other independent and international teams. The Rockies catcher credits his brother with helping to push his sports career forward and working to make him a professional ballplayer.

“A lot of people tell me that we act the same on the field,” Díaz said.



Diaz's mother was kidnapped in 2018, and is a huge part of his life

"It was incredibly special for me to have her here, a lot of emotions with everything that we've been through, all the sacrifices that she made for me."



All-Star Game MVP Elias Diaz got choked up talking about his mom during his postgame interview 🥹pic.twitter.com/wDjuWlobKW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 12, 2023



"Glory to God, she's doing very well," Díaz told MLB.com in May 2018 ahead of Mother's Day. "She's at home, at peace. I'm doing everything possible to bring her over here as soon as possible. ... We're very happy to see my mom doing well."

Díaz has been a professional baseball player since he was teenager

Díaz is one of ten Venezuelan-born catchers to ever play in an All-Star Game. He made his way to Colorado in 2020 as a Minor League free agent after being non-tendered by the Pirates the previous year. Now he's learned to enjoy both the good times and the bad.





Elias Díaz signed with the Pirates for $20,000 out of Venezuela.



Spent most of his career as a backup.



Non-tendered by the Pirates in 2019.



Signed a minor league contract with Colorado in 2020.



Díaz just hit a go-ahead HR in the 8th inning of his first career All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/NmGZOHy07j — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 12, 2023





Díaz has never appeared in more than 106 games in his previous eight seasons

“He’s strong as a bull and he wants to play every day. There is a strong desire to do it all — and do it playing a tough position.”

Díaz has the second-most games behind the plate out of all MLB catchers this season

The jersey worn by ⁦@Rockies⁩ catcher and 2023 All-Star Game MVP Elias Diaz, who hit the go-ahead home run to give the National League its first win since 2012, is headed to Cooperstown! pic.twitter.com/dKXvsTxo6m — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 12, 2023