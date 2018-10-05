Emmy-Winning Producers Behind First Pro-Proposition 112 Campaign Ad

A new pro-Proposition 112 advertisement juxtaposes industry videos about fracking and oil drilling with news footage of the hazards associated with it.

A woman running through a sunny field. Two hikers climbing a mountain. A baby touching a flower. Juxtapose that with pollution, flames shooting out of someone's faucet and news coverage of deadly oil and gas explosions.

Two Emmy winners, Mark Crawford and Larissa Rhodes of Longmont, are behind the first campaign video in favor of Proposition 112, the ballot measure that would require new oil and gas drilling sites to be at least 2,500 feet away from homes, schools, water sources and other areas deemed vulnerable. Rhodes and Crawford were producers of Chasing Coral, a Netflix documentary about the effects of climate change on coral reefs, and scientists' efforts to document the problem. The documentary won the award for Outstanding Nature Documentary at this year's Emmys.

The fifty-second video, sponsored by Colorado Rising, shows footage that proponents say was used in oil and gas industry advertising (the very rosy picture described above), followed by news and other footage of explosions, pollution and hazards caused by oil and gas drilling sites.