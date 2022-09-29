This Is How Few Coloradans Have Gotten Omicron Boosters So Far

On September 7, Governor Jared Polis announced that he had gotten the Omicron booster shot and encouraged other Coloradans to follow suit in order to protect themselves against the latest dominant strain of COVID-19. But as of this week, only about 4 percent of Coloradans have reportedly done so, despite new statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that show week-over-week increases.
Here are the latest numbers from the CDPHE in major categories, updated after 4 p.m. September 28. They're juxtaposed with data from our previous COVID-19 roundup, which drew from September 21 stats.
1,652,689 cases (up 5,237 from September 14)
68,787 hospitalized (up 201 from September 14)
13,300 deaths among cases (up 47 from September 14)
13,999 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 33 from September 14)
9,766 outbreaks (up 28 from September 14)
Four takeaways:
• The new-case count of 5,237 is up slightly from the 4,960 for both the week ending September 21 and the 4,889 for the week ending September 14. Moreover, the 1,065 cases reported on September 20 marked the first time the daily count hit quadruple digits since late August. On September 27, the daily count was 728.
• Contradictions abound in hospitalization data. The total number of people admitted with COVID was 201 on September 27, versus 216 on September 21. Average daily hospitalizations have also decreased this month. But a separate stat calculates actual COVID-19 patients for the week of September 27 at 187, an increase from 145 on September 20 and the highest number since 187 on September 6.
• Deaths among people with COVID-19 more than doubled, going from 23 on September 21 to 47 on September 28. Deaths directly caused by the virus are up, too, but not by as much: 33 fatalities recorded for the week ending September 28, with thirty the week before.
• The state's seven-day-average positivity rate has risen as well, moving from 5.12 percent on September 21 to 5.55 percent on September 28. Meanwhile, samples sequenced by the CDPHE during the week of September 8 were traced to just two subvariants, Omicron 5 (88.33 percent) and a variation on Omicron 4 (11.67 percent).
The total of forty new or tweaked outbreak listings shared by the CDPHE in its September 28 report marks a sizable bump from the 27 on September 21; they also represent the most outbreaks added to the roster since 41 on August 10. They're dominated by health-care facilities that specialize in senior care — among the handful of sites for which the department is publicly sharing outbreak information at this point. But also represented are three group homes, two child-care centers and a pair of correctional facilities.
Here are the new or tweaked outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on September 28, including information about categories, county of origin, and the date when the spread was officially recognized. The department no longer provides details regarding the overall number of infections or deaths, and whether they pertain to residents, staff members or attendees.
1. AHC of Lakewood, LLC (02KACQ), Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 9/15/2022
2. Apex Assisted Living (23049P): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 9/19/2022
3. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 9/23/2022
4. Autumn Heights Health Care Center (020405): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Denver County, 9/20/2022
5. Beattie Elementary School ECE, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 9/21/2022
6. Cherry Creek Retirement Village (2304E5): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 9/23/2022
7. Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility: September 2022, State Prison, Fremont County, 9/26/2022
8. Colorow Health Care LLC (021154): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Montrose County, 9/21/2022
9. Friendship House at the Home (23C967): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Fremont County, 9/22/2022
10. Golden View Assisted Living (230664): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 9/15/2022
11. Katherine and Charles Hover Green Houses, Inc (02F918): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Boulder County, 9/27/2022
12. Larchwood Inns (0211OZ): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Mesa County, 9/20/2022
13. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Weld County, 9/21/2022
14. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Douglas County, 9/26/2022
15. Lookout Mountain Preschool, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 9/22/2022
16. Maez House (05R356): September 2022, Heathcare, RCFDD Group Home, Alamosa County, 9/27/2022
17. Mesa View (05R426): September 2022, Healthcare, RCFDD Group Home, Garfield County, 9/6/2022
18. Montage Ridge ALR (2304WQ): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 9/28/2022
19. Morningstar of Fort Collins (23A846): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 9/21/2022
20. Mountain Vista Health Center (020429): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 9/23/2022
21. New Mercer Commons (23036U): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 9/19/2022
22. Parkview Care Center (020440): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Denver County, 9/26/2022
23. Pine Ridge Extended Care Center (0212V8): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Archuleta County, 9/26/2022
24. Pueblo Regional Center — House G (0506AT): September 2022, Healthcare, Intermedia Care, Pueblo County, 9/23/2022
25. Pueblo West Gardens Assisted Living (23Z781): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 9/27/2022
26. Rock Canyon Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center (020699): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Pueblo County, 9/23/2022
27. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Euclid (23O244): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 9/16/2022
28. San Luis Care Center (021020): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Alamosa County, 9/21/2022
29. Sharmar Village Care Center (020635): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Pueblo County, 9/19/2022
30. Spring Ridge Park Assisted Living (2304AL): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 9/22/2022
31. Stephens House II (05L195): September 2022, Healthcare, RCFDD Group Home, Alamosa County, 9/23/2022
32. Sterling Health and Rehabilitation Center (020165): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Logan County, 9/16/2022
33. The Bridge Assisted Living at Life Care Center of Longmont (2303KO): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 9/20/2022
34. The Center at Centennial (02L581): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, El Paso County, 9/19/2022
35. The Center at Cordera, LLC (02U322): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, El Paso County, 9/16/2022
36. The Lodge at Grand Junction (23W782): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 9/23/2022
37. The Suites at Holly Creek Assisted Living (23Y389): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 9/14/2022
38. Vista View Care Center (02R315): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Adams County, 9/22/2022
39. Washington County Justice Center: September 2022, Correctional, Washington County, 9/23/2022
40. Western Slope Memory Care (23W350): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 9/26/2022
In an attempt to encourage more people to get Omicron boosters, the state health department has reopened ten mass vaccination sites across the state. They're listed below and include days and hours of operation. Click for additional details or to make an appointment.
Ball Arena
1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204
Days of operation: 7 days a week
Hours of operation: Variable
Citadel Mall
680 Citadel Drive East, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Days of operation: Monday through Saturday
Hours of operation: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022
Days of operation: Monday-Friday
Additional appointments available on Sunday, 10/2
Hours of operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Front Range Community College
4616 S. Shields Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Days of operation: Tuesday-Saturday
Hours of operation: Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
La Plata County Fairgrounds
2500 Main Avenue, Durango, CO
Days of operation: Monday-Saturday
Hours of operation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mesa County Community Services Building
510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504
Days of operation: Wednesday through Friday
Hours of operation: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pueblo Mall
3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
Days of operation: Monday-Saturday
Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Southwest Weld County Services Complex
4209 County Road 24 1/2, Longmont, CO 80504
Days of operation: Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday
Hours of operation: Monday, Thursday, & Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday noon-7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Summit County Public Health
360 Peak One Drive, Frisco, CO 80443
Days of operation: Tuesday-Saturday
Hours of operation: Tuesday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Water World
8801 Pecos Street, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Days of operation: Monday-Saturday
Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.