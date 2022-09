This Is How Few Coloradans Have Gotten Omicron Boosters So Far

On September 7, Governor Jared Polis announced that he had gotten the Omicron booster shot and encouraged other Coloradans to follow suit in order to protect themselves against the latest dominant strain of COVID-19 . But as of this week, only about 4 percent of Coloradans have reportedly done so, despite new statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that show week-over-week increases.Here are the latest numbers from the CDPHE in major categories, updated after 4 p.m. September 28. They're juxtaposed with data from our previous COVID-19 roundup, which drew from September 21 stats 1,652,689 cases (up 5,237 from September 14)68,787 hospitalized (up 201 from September 14)13,300 deaths among cases (up 47 from September 14)13,999 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 33 from September 14)9,766 outbreaks (up 28 from September 14)Four takeaways:• The new-case count of 5,237 is up slightly from the 4,960 for both the week ending September 21 and the 4,889 for the week ending September 14. Moreover, the 1,065 cases reported on September 20 marked the first time the daily count hit quadruple digits since late August. On September 27, the daily count was 728.• Contradictions abound in hospitalization data. The total number of people admitted with COVID was 201 on September 27, versus 216 on September 21. Average daily hospitalizations have also decreased this month. But a separate stat calculates actual COVID-19 patients for the week of September 27 at 187, an increase from 145 on September 20 and the highest number since 187 on September 6.• Deaths among people with COVID-19 more than doubled, going from 23 on September 21 to 47 on September 28. Deaths directly caused by the virus are up, too, but not by as much: 33 fatalities recorded for the week ending September 28, with thirty the week before.• The state's seven-day-average positivity rate has risen as well, moving from 5.12 percent on September 21 to 5.55 percent on September 28. Meanwhile, samples sequenced by the CDPHE during the week of September 8 were traced to just two subvariants, Omicron 5 (88.33 percent) and a variation on Omicron 4 (11.67 percent).The total of forty new or tweaked outbreak listings shared by the CDPHE in its September 28 report marks a sizable bump from the 27 on September 21; they also represent the most outbreaks added to the roster since 41 on August 10 . They're dominated by health-care facilities that specialize in senior care — among the handful of sites for which the department is publicly sharing outbreak information at this point. But also represented are three group homes, two child-care centers and a pair of correctional facilities.Here are the new or tweaked outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on September 28, including information about categories, county of origin, and the date when the spread was officially recognized. The department no longer provides details regarding the overall number of infections or deaths, and whether they pertain to residents, staff members or attendees.1. AHC of Lakewood, LLC (02KACQ), Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 9/15/20222. Apex Assisted Living (23049P): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 9/19/20223. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 9/23/20224. Autumn Heights Health Care Center (020405): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Denver County, 9/20/20225. Beattie Elementary School ECE, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 9/21/20226. Cherry Creek Retirement Village (2304E5): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 9/23/20227. Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility: September 2022, State Prison, Fremont County, 9/26/20228. Colorow Health Care LLC (021154): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Montrose County, 9/21/20229. Friendship House at the Home (23C967): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Fremont County, 9/22/202210. Golden View Assisted Living (230664): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 9/15/202211. Katherine and Charles Hover Green Houses, Inc (02F918): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Boulder County, 9/27/202212. Larchwood Inns (0211OZ): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Mesa County, 9/20/202213. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Weld County, 9/21/202214. Life Care Center of Stonegate (02C450): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Douglas County, 9/26/202215. Lookout Mountain Preschool, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 9/22/202216. Maez House (05R356): September 2022, Heathcare, RCFDD Group Home, Alamosa County, 9/27/202217. Mesa View (05R426): September 2022, Healthcare, RCFDD Group Home, Garfield County, 9/6/202218. Montage Ridge ALR (2304WQ): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 9/28/202219. Morningstar of Fort Collins (23A846): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 9/21/202220. Mountain Vista Health Center (020429): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Jefferson County, 9/23/202221. New Mercer Commons (23036U): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 9/19/202222. Parkview Care Center (020440): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Denver County, 9/26/202223. Pine Ridge Extended Care Center (0212V8): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Archuleta County, 9/26/202224. Pueblo Regional Center — House G (0506AT): September 2022, Healthcare, Intermedia Care, Pueblo County, 9/23/202225. Pueblo West Gardens Assisted Living (23Z781): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 9/27/202226. Rock Canyon Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center (020699): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Pueblo County, 9/23/202227. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — Euclid (23O244): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 9/16/202228. San Luis Care Center (021020): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Alamosa County, 9/21/202229. Sharmar Village Care Center (020635): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Pueblo County, 9/19/202230. Spring Ridge Park Assisted Living (2304AL): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 9/22/202231. Stephens House II (05L195): September 2022, Healthcare, RCFDD Group Home, Alamosa County, 9/23/202232. Sterling Health and Rehabilitation Center (020165): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Logan County, 9/16/202233. The Bridge Assisted Living at Life Care Center of Longmont (2303KO): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 9/20/202234. The Center at Centennial (02L581): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, El Paso County, 9/19/202235. The Center at Cordera, LLC (02U322): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, El Paso County, 9/16/202236. The Lodge at Grand Junction (23W782): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 9/23/202237. The Suites at Holly Creek Assisted Living (23Y389): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 9/14/202238. Vista View Care Center (02R315): September 2022, Healthcare, Nursing Facility, Adams County, 9/22/202239. Washington County Justice Center: September 2022, Correctional, Washington County, 9/23/202240. Western Slope Memory Care (23W350): September 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 9/26/2022In an attempt to encourage more people to get Omicron boosters, the state health department has reopened ten mass vaccination sites across the state. They're listed below and include days and hours of operation. Click for additional details or to make an appointment.1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204Days of operation: 7 days a weekHours of operation: Variable680 Citadel Drive East, Colorado Springs, CO 80909Days of operation: Monday through SaturdayHours of operation: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022Days of operation: Monday-FridayAdditional appointments available on Sunday, 10/2Hours of operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.4616 S. Shields Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526Days of operation: Tuesday-SaturdayHours of operation: Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.2500 Main Avenue, Durango, CODays of operation: Monday-SaturdayHours of operation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504Days of operation: Wednesday through FridayHours of operation: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008Days of operation: Monday-SaturdayHours of operation: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.4209 County Road 24 1/2, Longmont, CO 80504Days of operation: Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-SaturdayHours of operation: Monday, Thursday, & Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday noon-7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.360 Peak One Drive, Frisco, CO 80443Days of operation: Tuesday-SaturdayHours of operation: Tuesday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.8801 Pecos Street, Federal Heights, CO 80260Days of operation: Monday-SaturdayHours of operation: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.