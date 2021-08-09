Fourteen Shooting Victims, Two Deaths in Another Bloody Weekend

The violence was even more concentrated than during July, a particularly bloody period for the Mile High City. During an eight-day period ending July 19, eight people were shot (one died) in four separate downtown incidents.
Four of the incidents this weekend also took place in and around downtown, including an intersection near Coors Field (one fatality was a concessions worker at the stadium), and the edge of Civic Center Park, at Colfax Avenue and Broadway. And a few hours later, early on August 7, reports of two more shootings on the edge of downtown were separated by just eleven minutes.
Here's a rundown of the eight Denver shootings from Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8, by chronological order, according to Denver Police Department notification.
8:53 p.m. August 6, with a 10:46 p.m. August 6 update
Around 8:30 p.m. on August 6, law enforcement officers were called to the Colfax/Broadway area on reports of a shooting. Three individuals were subsequently identified as victims; one was later pronounced deceased, while the second suffered critical wounds and a third escaped with wounds not considered life-threatening. The circumstances of the shooting and information about a suspect or suspects were characterized as "under investigation"; in an update, the DPD revealed that the fatality was a concessions worker at Coors Field.
11:18 p.m. August 6, with a 3:48 a.m. August 7 update
Following a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Florida Marlins, police responded to the area of 22nd and Blake streets on a report of a shooting that injured two adult males, both of whom were transported to an area hospital. A few hours later, the DPD confirmed that one of the men had died, while the other was in critical condition. No further information has been released.
2:33 a.m. August 7, with a 4:08 a.m. August 7 update
A few minutes before 2 a.m., officers received an alert about a shooting in the vicinity of West 11th Avenue and Acoma Street. The male victim wound up in critical condition; the investigation remains ongoing.
2:44 a.m. August 7, with a 3:53 p.m. August 7 update
About 2:10 a.m. on August 7, gunfire rang out in the area of East Colfax Avenue between Ogden and Downing streets. At first, officers thought the only victim was a female with non-life-threatening injuries. But they later learned an adult male gunshot victim had already been taken to a medical facility. He, too, was expected to survive. The DPD had offered no information about a possible shooter.
12:28 a.m. August 8
The location this time was East Hampden Avenue and South Locust Street, and the victim was a juvenile male who was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm.
4:58 a.m. August 8
At around 4:11 a.m., officers got word of a shooting that injured three people in the vicinity of East Girard Avenue and South Florence Street. One of the victims was taken to a medical center in an ambulance, while the other pair self-transported. "Conditions are unknown," the DPD tweeted. "Circumstances under investigation."
8:59 p.m. August 8
Officers reported to the 700 block of Sheridan Boulevard, where there was another shooting. The victim: an adult male whose condition was not divulged.
Just before midnight, August 8
A man was shot at Ruby Hill Park at about 11:25 p.m. on August 8; his condition has not been revealed.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).