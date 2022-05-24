Ready, Set, Throw: The Colorado Summit Joins the State's Sports Lineup

click to enlarge Alex Atkins of the Colorado Summit fights for the disc. Jonny Red/@j.red_photography

click to enlarge Matt Krei (front left) and Darin DeLay bought the franchise rights in 2014; Dave Wiseman (top left) and Joe "Smash" Anderson are on the Colorado Summit. Evan Semón

Even tougher was coming up with a name. “We probably lost weeks of productivity working on the team name,” Pace says, but they're happy with the result.



The process involved checking each possibility for copyright issues as well as doing a Google search of the potential name to make sure it wouldn't take people to an undesirable website; the owners also worried about the potential for offensive slogans or slips of the tongue.



For example, DeLay and Krei originally thought that naming the team the Colorado Double Blacks would be a fun nod to the state's ski industry. But the league pointed out that announcers calling the game might shorten the name to the Colorado Blacks, which could be offensive. The Stampede was another suggestion, but the league is moving away from any names that connote violence. The Dallas team, which had been the Roughnecks, is now the Legion. So Stampede was out.



Ultimately, the owners decided on the Summit because the name fits with their values: To reach the summit, you have to make a journey — and each part of the journey needs to be executed with care.



The league didn’t love the name at first, Delay recalls, saying it was too generic. But once the owners explained the meaning, the league got on board. To make sure the team was as inclusive as possible, the owners decided to call it the Colorado Summit, rather than tie it to Boulder, Denver or Fort Collins.



During the run-up to the announcement of the Colorado Summit last December, Hanson says, the owners spent most of their time discussing the team's mission and values, and ensuring that the Summit would be a positive part of the community.



click to enlarge Mathieu Agee lays out to score in the Summit's game against the Seattle Cascades. Jonny Red/@j.red_photography

click to enlarge Summit members Daniel Brunker (front) and Matt Jackson at practice. Evan Semón