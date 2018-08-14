Insane Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Links Jared Polis to KKK

Today, August 14, the Colorado Springs Gazette's editorial board slammed the Denver Post and the New York Times for their coverage of Walker Stapleton's family ties to the Ku Klux Klan. The editorial, which opens with a photo of Klansmen, claims that the Post in particular has a political agenda.

“The Denver Post’s news department stretches and exploits Klan legacy in a quest to defeat Stapleton and elect Polis in the November gubernatorial race," the editorial reads. "Post reporters unwisely followed a feckless report by the New York Times, which underestimates Colorado’s smart electorate.”

The Gazette, which is owned by conservative businessman Phil Anschutz, acknowledges that Walker Stapleton's great-grandfather, Benjamin Stapleton — who was a five-term mayor of Denver — was once a Klansman. But in a bizarre twist, the editorial suggests that Polis may have more of a tie to the KKK than Stapleton does.