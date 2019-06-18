Did Santiago Abreu Actually Visit Riverbend Eatery? Does He Even Exist?

The legal-looking envelope arrived at Riverbend Eatery in Bailey in February 2016. Owner Michael Abbondanza waited until he was home in Conifer with his son, Michael III, to open it. Inside was an eleven-page legal document filed with the U.S. District Court of Colorado claiming that Riverbend Eatery was out of compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

According to the complaint, plaintiff Santiago Abreu had moderately severe multiple sclerosis and used a wheelchair to get around. When he’d visited Abbondanza’s restaurant on July 14, 2015, he’d encountered numerous difficulties with accessibility, the complaint claimed, citing fourteen instances of non-compliance.

“We were stunned,” says Abbondanza. “I was wondering how they could’ve gotten it so wrong.”

None of the fourteen claims seemed to have any validity, Abbondonza remembers thinking. What stood out more were the obvious inaccuracies in the complaint. For example, it stated that the restaurant didn’t have a wheelchair ramp, when it did.

Reading through the complaint, Abbondanza had to wonder if Abreu had actually been to Riverbend Eatery.

Today, he wonders if Abreu exists at all.

Michael Abbondanza outside his Riverbend Eatery in Bailey.

Michael Abbondanza has been in the restaurant business for decades. He grew up in Brooklyn and moved to Denver in 1977, when he was 21. Disappointed that he couldn’t find good Italian food in his new home, he ultimately started his own Italian restaurants, including Armando’s and NY Pizza Boys. He’s also been working as a mortgage lender since 1996.

In April 2015, with his Denver restaurants long closed, Abbondanza opened Riverbend Eatery. The restaurant sits on busy Highway 285 in Bailey, by a bend in Roark Creek, and offers scenic views as well as Italian specialties. Business was good from the start. “When we would open at eleven, it was like a bus pulled up,” he recalls. “It was packed.”

Although business slowed in the fall and winter, Abbondanza had big plans for Riverbend’s second summer.

But then he received Abreu’s complaint, filed by lawyers Brett N. Huff, who is based in Edgewater, and Jason S. Weiss of Coral Gables, Florida, claiming that their client “was denied full and equal access and full and equal enjoyment of the facilities, services, goods and amenities within the Premises.” (Multiple calls to Huff’s law office were not even answered; the attorneys for these attorneys did not respond for comment.)

According to their filing, Abreu was a resident of Palm Beach County, Florida, and conducted business in Colorado. He also came to the state for another reason: “Certain medical treatments are available to him pursuant to the laws of the state of Colorado that are not otherwise available to him in Florida,” the complaint noted.

Abreu had taken about two trips a year to Colorado in the previous four years and planned to continue this travel schedule, the lawyers said. In fact, they added, after their client received confirmation that the violations had been remedied, he would be returning to Riverbend Eatery to dine.

In the complaint, the lawyers described Abreu as a hero for disability rights, noting that he acted as a tester “for the purpose of discovering, encountering and engaging discrimination against the disabled in public accommodations.”

At the end of the filing, they asked for confirmation that the violations had been addressed, as well as court fees, expert fees...and attorneys’ fees.

In July 1990, 25 years before Abreu reported visiting Riverbend Eatery, President George H.W. Bush signed the ADA into law. It was a massive victory for the disability-rights advocacy community.

Title III of the ADA requires private businesses, such as restaurants, to be fully accessible to people with disabilities. But enforcement of Title III’s provisions often occurs only after an individual visits an existing business, encounters an obstacle and speaks up.

Kevin Williams, legal director of the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition, which was founded in 1990, says he considers testing restaurants to see if they’re ADA-compliant much the same way he regards civil-rights activists who investigated racial discrimination at restaurants in the mid-twentieth century. “This would be just like a black individual going to a lunch counter and figuring out if they’re allowed to be at the lunch counter,” explains Williams, who’s been a quadriplegic since a diving accident when he was a teenager and uses a wheelchair to get around. While studying law at the University of Denver, Williams was the plaintiff in a Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition lawsuit to make the College of Law more accessible; that case ended with the school agreeing to make its facilities more accessible.

Over the past decade, ADA Title III lawsuits across the country have increased in frequency. Some have involved plaintiffs that are suing for the first and probably only time. Others are filed by serial plaintiffs and have earned the title “drive-by lawsuits,” since the plaintiffs drive (or are driven) from one business to another, specifically looking for violations, then file complaints.

One such plaintiff is Carlos Brito, a Florida resident who’s filed suits for ADA violations across the country, using Florida and Colorado attorneys. Brito will visit a business, often a restaurant, then send an ADA compliance investigator to check the violations he’s identified after he files. After that, Brito and his lawyers follow up to make sure the restaurants come into compliance.