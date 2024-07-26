 Hottest Neighborhoods in Denver, Colorado | Westword
The Hottest (and Coolest) Neighborhoods in Denver

All five of Denver's hottest neighborhoods are located downtown.
July 26, 2024
Denver residents experience between 12.5 and 4.9 degrees of additional heat depending on their location in the city. Climate Central
As temperatures in Denver climb toward the triple digits, some neighborhoods are feeling the heat more than others.

In certain parts of the city, Denver residents face temperatures up to twelve degrees higher than they should be, according to the Urban Heat Island index released this month. The index from Climate Central estimates how much additional heat different areas experience based on their built environments.

On average, Denver is 7.84 Fahrenheit degrees hotter than air temperatures just outside of the city, according to the index, with the temperature boosts ranging from as high as 12.5 degrees to as low as 4.9 degrees per census block group — more than a seven-degree difference. By neighborhood, the averages range from 10.95 to 5.50 degrees hotter.

The index analyzes 65 major cities across the country, with Denver ranking 48th for overall average temperature increase. However, the Mile High City jumps to 17th place for most residents living in areas that are at least nine degrees warmer. Over 49,000 Denver residents live in such areas, according to the index.

Factors including green space, population density and surface light reflection influence how hot a neighborhood gets, the index concludes. Denver's downtown neighborhoods were found to feel warmer because they have less vegetation, more human activity and are made up of hard, dark surfaces like roads and buildings that absorb sunlight and radiate it back into the city as heat.

All five of Denver's hottest neighborhoods are located downtown and border one another. The top three coolest neighborhoods are all on the far northeastern edge of the city, nearing Aurora and Commerce City. The only centrally located neighborhood to crack the top-coolest list houses the 160-acre Washington Park.

The Urban Heat Island index estimates that Denver's temperature increases by census block groups. Westword combined the data for each of the city's 78 neighborhoods, averaging the temperatures of the census block groups as they fall within neighborhood boundaries.

Here are the top five hottest and coolest neighborhoods in Denver, so you know where to seek relief during the next heat wave:

Hottest Neighborhoods

5. Civic Center
9.13 degrees hotter
Bounded by West Colfax Avenue to the north, Broadway to the east, and Speer Boulevard to the southwest. Includes the Denver Art Museum and part of Civic Center Park featuring the City and County Building.

4. North Capitol Hill
9.66 degrees hotter
Bounded by East 20th Avenue to the north, Park Avenue and North Downing Street to the east, East Colfax Avenue to the south, and Broadway to the west. Includes the Fillmore Auditorium and the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

3. Auraria
9.70 degrees hotter
Bounded by Cherry Creek to the northeast, West Colfax Avenue to the south, and the South Platte River to the northwest. Includes the Auraria campus, housing the University of Colorado Denver, Community College of Denver and Metropolitan State University.

2. Central Business District
10.85 degrees hotter
Bounded by 20th Street to the northeast, Broadway to the east, West Colfax Avenue to the south, Cherry Creek to the west, and Lawrence Street to the northwest. Includes the Colorado Convention Center and part of the 16th Street Mall.

1. Union Station
10.95 degrees hotter
Bounded by 20th Street to the northeast, Lawrence Street to the southeast, Cherry Creek to the southwest, and the South Platte River to the northwest. Includes Union Station, Commons Park and part of the 16th Street Mall.
Union Station, the hottest neighborhood in Denver.
Coolest Neighborhoods

5. Washington Park
7.03 degrees hotter
Bounded by Cherry Creek to the north, South University Boulevard to the east, Interstate 25 to the south, and South Downing Street to the west. Includes Washington Park, Veterans Park and part of the Denver Country Club.

4. Kennedy
6.80 degrees hotter
Bounded by East Dartmouth Avenue to the north, Interstate 225 to the southeast, and South Havana Street to the northwest. Comprised almost entirely of the Kennedy park golf course, dog park and athletic fields.

3. Central Park
6.64 degrees hotter
Primarily bounded by East 56th Avenue and Wildlife Drive to the north, Havana Street to the east, 26th Avenue and Montview Boulevard to the south, and Quebec Street to the west. Includes Central Park, the Northfield shopping center and the Bluff Lake Nature Center.

2. Gateway-Green Valley Ranch
6.43 degrees hotter
Bounded by East 56th Avenue to the north, Picadilly Road to the east, East 38th Avenue to the south, and Chambers Road to the west. Includes Parkfield Lake Park and Town Center Park.

1. DIA
5.50 degrees hotter
Primarily bounded by East 114th Avenue to the north, Hudson Road to the east, East 71st Avenue to the south, and Peña Boulevard and West Cargo Road to the west. Includes Denver International Airport and the immediate surrounding area.
DIA, the coolest neighborhood in Denver.
The Rest

Here's how all 78 Denver neighborhoods stack up, from hottest to coolest:
  1. Union Station
  2. Central Business District
  3. Auraria
  4. North Capitol Hill
  5. Civic Center
  6. Five Points
  7. Sun Valley
  8. Jefferson Park
  9. Globeville
  10. Chaffee Park
  11. Lincoln Park
  12. Southmoor Park
  13. Baker
  14. Valverde
  15. Cory-Merrill
  16. Goldsmith
  17. Platt Park
  18. University Hills
  19. University Park
  20. Elyria Swansea
  21. Sunnyside
  22. Indian Creek
  23. Belcaro
  24. Cherry Creek
  25. Capitol Hill
  26. Cole
  27. Highland
  28. Washington Park West
  29. Montclair
  30. Harvey Park South
  31. Harvey Park
  32. South Park Hill
  33. North Park Hill
  34. Barnum West
  35. Whittier
  36. University
  37. Villa Park
  38. Mar Lee
  39. Bear Valley
  40. West Highland
  41. East Colfax
  42. Westwood
  43. West Colfax
  44. Hale
  45. City Park West
  46. Virginia Village
  47. Athmar Park
  48. Congress Park
  49. Northeast Park Hill
  50. Montbello
  51. Berkeley
  52. Speer
  53. Overland
  54. Skyland
  55. Barnum
  56. Wellshire
  57. Hilltop
  58. Washington Virginia Vale
  59. College View-South Platte
  60. Marston
  61. Ruby Hill
  62. Rosedale
  63. Country Club
  64. Hampden South
  65. Cheesman Park
  66. Sloan Lake
  67. Windsor
  68. Fort Logan
  69. City Park
  70. Regis
  71. Clayton
  72. Hampden
  73. Lowry Field
  74. Washington Park
  75. Kennedy
  76. Central Park
  77. Gateway-Green Valley Ranch
  78. DIA
