The Hottest (and Coolest) Neighborhoods in Denver

In certain parts of the city, Denver residents face temperatures up to twelve degrees higher than they should be, according to the Urban Heat Island index released this month. The index from Climate Central estimates how much additional heat different areas experience based on their built environments.
On average, Denver is 7.84 Fahrenheit degrees hotter than air temperatures just outside of the city, according to the index, with the temperature boosts ranging from as high as 12.5 degrees to as low as 4.9 degrees per census block group — more than a seven-degree difference. By neighborhood, the averages range from 10.95 to 5.50 degrees hotter.
The index analyzes 65 major cities across the country, with Denver ranking 48th for overall average temperature increase. However, the Mile High City jumps to 17th place for most residents living in areas that are at least nine degrees warmer. Over 49,000 Denver residents live in such areas, according to the index.
Factors including green space, population density and surface light reflection influence how hot a neighborhood gets, the index concludes. Denver's downtown neighborhoods were found to feel warmer because they have less vegetation, more human activity and are made up of hard, dark surfaces like roads and buildings that absorb sunlight and radiate it back into the city as heat.
All five of Denver's hottest neighborhoods are located downtown and border one another. The top three coolest neighborhoods are all on the far northeastern edge of the city, nearing Aurora and Commerce City. The only centrally located neighborhood to crack the top-coolest list houses the 160-acre Washington Park.
The Urban Heat Island index estimates that Denver's temperature increases by census block groups. Westword combined the data for each of the city's 78 neighborhoods, averaging the temperatures of the census block groups as they fall within neighborhood boundaries.
Here are the top five hottest and coolest neighborhoods in Denver, so you know where to seek relief during the next heat wave:
Hottest Neighborhoods5. Civic Center
9.13 degrees hotter
Bounded by West Colfax Avenue to the north, Broadway to the east, and Speer Boulevard to the southwest. Includes the Denver Art Museum and part of Civic Center Park featuring the City and County Building.
4. North Capitol Hill
9.66 degrees hotter
Bounded by East 20th Avenue to the north, Park Avenue and North Downing Street to the east, East Colfax Avenue to the south, and Broadway to the west. Includes the Fillmore Auditorium and the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.
3. Auraria
9.70 degrees hotter
Bounded by Cherry Creek to the northeast, West Colfax Avenue to the south, and the South Platte River to the northwest. Includes the Auraria campus, housing the University of Colorado Denver, Community College of Denver and Metropolitan State University.
2. Central Business District
10.85 degrees hotter
Bounded by 20th Street to the northeast, Broadway to the east, West Colfax Avenue to the south, Cherry Creek to the west, and Lawrence Street to the northwest. Includes the Colorado Convention Center and part of the 16th Street Mall.
1. Union Station
10.95 degrees hotter
Bounded by 20th Street to the northeast, Lawrence Street to the southeast, Cherry Creek to the southwest, and the South Platte River to the northwest. Includes Union Station, Commons Park and part of the 16th Street Mall.
Coolest Neighborhoods5. Washington Park
7.03 degrees hotter
Bounded by Cherry Creek to the north, South University Boulevard to the east, Interstate 25 to the south, and South Downing Street to the west. Includes Washington Park, Veterans Park and part of the Denver Country Club.
4. Kennedy
6.80 degrees hotter
Bounded by East Dartmouth Avenue to the north, Interstate 225 to the southeast, and South Havana Street to the northwest. Comprised almost entirely of the Kennedy park golf course, dog park and athletic fields.
3. Central Park
6.64 degrees hotter
Primarily bounded by East 56th Avenue and Wildlife Drive to the north, Havana Street to the east, 26th Avenue and Montview Boulevard to the south, and Quebec Street to the west. Includes Central Park, the Northfield shopping center and the Bluff Lake Nature Center.
2. Gateway-Green Valley Ranch
6.43 degrees hotter
Bounded by East 56th Avenue to the north, Picadilly Road to the east, East 38th Avenue to the south, and Chambers Road to the west. Includes Parkfield Lake Park and Town Center Park.
1. DIA
5.50 degrees hotter
Primarily bounded by East 114th Avenue to the north, Hudson Road to the east, East 71st Avenue to the south, and Peña Boulevard and West Cargo Road to the west. Includes Denver International Airport and the immediate surrounding area.
The RestHere's how all 78 Denver neighborhoods stack up, from hottest to coolest:
- Union Station
- Central Business District
- Auraria
- North Capitol Hill
- Civic Center
- Five Points
- Sun Valley
- Jefferson Park
- Globeville
- Chaffee Park
- Lincoln Park
- Southmoor Park
- Baker
- Valverde
- Cory-Merrill
- Goldsmith
- Platt Park
- University Hills
- University Park
- Elyria Swansea
- Sunnyside
- Indian Creek
- Belcaro
- Cherry Creek
- Capitol Hill
- Cole
- Highland
- Washington Park West
- Montclair
- Harvey Park South
- Harvey Park
- South Park Hill
- North Park Hill
- Barnum West
- Whittier
- University
- Villa Park
- Mar Lee
- Bear Valley
- West Highland
- East Colfax
- Westwood
- West Colfax
- Hale
- City Park West
- Virginia Village
- Athmar Park
- Congress Park
- Northeast Park Hill
- Montbello
- Berkeley
- Speer
- Overland
- Skyland
- Barnum
- Wellshire
- Hilltop
- Washington Virginia Vale
- College View-South Platte
- Marston
- Ruby Hill
- Rosedale
- Country Club
- Hampden South
- Cheesman Park
- Sloan Lake
- Windsor
- Fort Logan
- City Park
- Regis
- Clayton
- Hampden
- Lowry Field
- Washington Park
- Kennedy
- Central Park
- Gateway-Green Valley Ranch
- DIA