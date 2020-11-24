How Denver Home Sales Have Gone Crazy in the Last Five Years

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Denver home sales have soared during 2020, and so have their prices, with the average tag on a single-family, detached house in the area hitting a record high over $625,000 in October.

But these developments haven't taken place in a vacuum. Over the past five years, the median price for homes in the heart of metro Denver has gone up by nearly 35 percent. And while common wisdom suggests that this year's jump was fueled mainly by inventory shortages, figures assembled for Westword show that there have been many more homes for sale in 2020 than during 2015, when the market was among the hottest in the country — but incredible demand has resulted in them being snapped up almost as soon as they're listed.

The stats shared here were compiled by Jim Smith of Golden Real Estate, a longtime local broker spotlighted in our recent post explaining how the novel coronavirus is putting a damper on condo sales. Using figures from REcolorado, Smith culled data intended to give a better idea of the market specific to Denver.

The federally defined Denver metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, actually consists of eleven counties, including such outlying regions such as Elbert, Clear Creek, Gilpin and Park counties. But Smith zeroed in on the zone within a 25-mile radius of the State Capitol. Moreover, he focused not on the average price of homes, which he sees as being inflated by the most expensive properties, but on the median price, smack dab in the middle of all houses sold during any particular period. Smith sees median price as a truer indication of what a buyer is likely to encounter.

Using this treasure trove of stats, we juxtaposed the first ten months of both 2015 and 2020 (January through October, the most recent month for which numbers are available), and the differences are striking. There were thousands more active listings, pending listings and new listings this year than in 2015, especially throughout the winter and spring months, when the volume of buying is traditionally lower than during the peak summer season. Total sales numbers for 2020 were much higher over that ten-month span, too — and sales were steady into the summer and even the fall, when the pace usually slows. Note that total sales in October 2020 were 6,680, compared to 4,793 for the same month in 2015.

The same contrast between 2020 and 2015 holds for median sold prices, which have hit a different level of the stratosphere every month this year, from January ($281,750 in 2015, $420,000 in 2020) to October ($309,900 in 2015, $475,000 in 2020).

See how things have changed below. (By the way, Smith notes that the metric Price/Fin. SF translates to "price per finished square foot. Finished square foot includes the above-grade square footage plus any square footage below grade that is finished.")

January 2015: Active Listings: 5,479

Pending Listings: 3,480

New Listings: 3,807

Total Sales: 2,552

Median Sold Price: $281,750

Cash Sales: 483

Cash Median Price: $242,000

Price/Fin. SF: $152

Days in MLS: 12

Sold Ratio: 99.7 percent

Months of Inventory: 2 January 2020: Active Listings: 8,024

Pending Listings: 4,726

New Listings: 5,649

Total Sales: 3,578

Median Sold Price: $420,000

Cash Sales: 471

Cash Median Price: $383,940

Price/Fin. SF: $223

Days in MLS: 27

Sold Ratio:99.2 percent

Months of Inventory: 2 February 2015: Active Listings: 5,402

Pending Listings: 3,966

New Listings: 4,288

Total Sales: 2,998

Median Sold Price: $294,995

Cash Sales: 661

Cash Median Price: $257,000

Price/Fin. SF: $159

Days in MLS: 8

Sold Ratio: 100.0 percent

Months of Inventory: 2 February 2020: Active Listings: 8,150

Pending Listings: 4,672

New Listings: 5,821

Total Sales: 4,081

Median Sold Price: $426,250

Cash Sales: 530

Cash Median Price: $417,775

Price/Fin. SF: $228

Days in MLS: 12

Sold Ratio: 100.0 percent

Months of Inventory: 2 March 2015: Active Listings: 5,703

Pending Listings: 5,146

New Listings: 5,913

Total Sales: 4,247

Median Sold Price: $312,400

Cash Sales: 802

Cash Median Price: $265,000

Price/Fin. SF: $163

Days in MLS: 5

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 1 March 2020: Active Listings: 9,534

Pending Listings: 4,745

New Listings: 7,612

Total Sales: 5,112

Median Sold Price: $449,000

Cash Sales: 593

Cash Median Price: $436,776

Price/Fin. SF: $234

Days in MLS: 7

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 2 April 2015: Active Listings: 6,685

Pending Listings: 5,494

New Listings: 7,077

Total Sales: 4,711

Median Sold Price: $315,000

Cash Sales: 859

Cash Median Price: $282,000

Price/Fin. SF: $164

Days in MLS: 5

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 1 April 2020: Active Listings: 10,484

Pending Listings: 3,298

New Listings: 5,490

Total Sales: 4,122

Median Sold Price: $445,000

Cash Sales: 389

Cash Median Price: $437,000

Price/Fin. SF: $235

Days in MLS: 5

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 3 May 2015: Active Listings: 7,208

Pending Listings: 5,802

New Listings: 6,966

Total Sales: 5,142

Median Sold Price: $323,000

Cash Sales: 908

Cash Median Price: $283,050

Price/Fin. SF: $166

Days in MLS: 5

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 1 May 2020: Active Listings: 10,956

Pending Listings: 6,818

New Listings: 8,297

Total Sales: 3,740

Median Sold Price: $440,000

Cash Sales: 416

Cash Median Price: $430,000

Price/Fin. SF: $230

Days in MLS: 9

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 3 June 2015: Active Listings: 7,981

Pending Listings: 5,651

New Listings: 7,068

Total Sales: 5,974

Median Sold Price: $325,000

Cash Sales: 1,019

Cash Median Price: $300,500

Price/Fin. SF: $168

Days in MLS: 6

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 1 June 2020: Active Listings: 10,248

Pending Listings: 7,633

New Listings: 8,392

Total Sales: 6,547

Median Sold Price: $450,000

Cash Sales: 694

Cash Median Price: $441,994

Price/Fin. SF: $235

Days in MLS: 9

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 2 July 2015: Active Listings: 9,121

Pending Listings: 5,419

New Listings: 7,424

Total Sales: 5,939

Median Sold Price: $312,000

Cash Sales: 973

Cash Median Price: $290,000

Price/Fin. SF: $169

Days in MLS: 6

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 2 July 2020: Active Listings: 10,133

Pending Listings: 6,951

New Listings: 8,586

Total Sales: 7,686

Median Sold Price: $460,000

Cash Sales: 817

Cash Median Price: $475,000

Price/Fin. SF: $236

Days in MLS: 7

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 1 August 2015: Active Listings: 9,282

Pending Listings: 5,365

New Listings: 6,395

Total Sales: 5,309

Median Sold Price: $315,000

Cash Sales: 878

Cash Median Price: $296,000

Price/Fin. SF: $168

Days in MLS: 7

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 2 August 2020: Active Listings: 9,132

Pending Listings: 7,284

New Listings: 7,772

Total Sales: 6,868

Median Sold Price: $460,000

Cash Sales: 811

Cash Median Price: $458,000

Price/Fin. SF: $237

Days in MLS: 7

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 1 September 2015: Active Listings: 9,267

Pending Listings: 4,740

New Listings: 5,894

Total Sales: 5,100

Median Sold Price: $305,450

Cash Sales: 838

Cash Median Price: $275,000

Price/Fin. SF: $169

Days in MLS: 8

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 2 September 2020: Active Listings: 8,579

Pending Listings: 6,282

New Listings: 7,317

Total Sales: 6,749

Median Sold Price: $460,000

Cash Sales: 858

Cash Median Price: $450,250

Price/Fin. SF: $240

Days in MLS: 6

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 1 October 2015: Active Listings: 8,828

Pending Listings: 4,750

New Listings: 5,541

Total Sales: 4,793

Median Sold Price: $309,900

Cash Sales: 769

Cash Median Price: $280,000

Price/Fin. SF: $168

Days in MLS: 10

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 2 October 2020: Active Listings: 7,331

Pending Listings: 6,263

New Listings: 7,091

Total Sales: 6,680

Median Sold Price: $475,000

Cash Sales: 918

Cash Median Price: $486,776

Price/Fin. SF: $244

Days in MLS: 7

Sold Ratio: 100 percent

Months of Inventory: 1