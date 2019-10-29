How Hancock Has Handled City's Biggest Issues During His Third Term

It’s been just over 100 days since Mayor Michael Hancock started his third and final term on July 15, and his administration is still determining the batting order of issues for this last game. While Denver has enjoyed a healthy economy and the population has boomed in recent years, the city’s growing pains have led to very specific concerns, including a lack of affordable housing and an increase in homelessness — problems that Hancock’s challengers pinned on him and that are still far from being solved.

Shortly after Hancock’s re-election, we pointed out areas that would be especially challenging during the mayor’s last term and promised to keep an eye on them. While there’s been little movement on some of the issues, including the arts and Aerotropolis, Hancock has definitely been keeping busy. Here’s an update on some of the major challenges that Denver, and its mayor, face:

Planning

Until just a few weeks ago, one of the most important positions in the city, executive director of Community Planning and Development, had been vacant for over a year. On October 7, after the interim director left and was replaced by an interim interim director, Hancock announced that the city had finally filled the position. To no one’s great surprise, he did not pick his opponent, Jamie Giellis, the recommendation we threw out back in June.

The new director is Laura Aldrete, previously the director of real estate at the airport, and before that a consultant for some of Denver’s biggest projects in the past two decades. She was raised in Denver and will be the first Latina to lead the department. She says she wants to focus on climate change, equity and finding ways to bring historical and cultural context into future Denver.

Community Planning and Development is in the midst of putting Denveright — a three-year citizen-engagement process that produced new vision documents for the city’s next two decades — into play. The results were made official by Hancock in a controversial move before the 2019 election.

In the first 100 days of his new term, the Loretto Heights Area Plan became the first to be approved under the new version of Blueprint Denver and Comprehensive Plan 2040; while some were dismayed that more Latinos didn’t participate in the visioning process for the redevelopment of the historic college campus, many of the stakeholders were excited about its future. Three other major area plans — the East Central Area Plan, the East Area Plan and the West Area Plan — are under way.

Homelessness

“We will not rest until those who are experiencing homelessness can themselves rest with a roof over their heads,” Hancock said emphatically during the inaugural speech of his third term. The advocacy group Denver Homeless Out Loud, which pushed Initiative 300 to repeal the camping ban, was not impressed. Hancock’s voice barely registered over the shouts of some members of the crowd who had taken part in Denver Homeless Out Loud’s “100 Days of Action,” protesting what they saw as the city’s criminalization of essential survival activities.

The mayor’s response to calls to repeal the camping ban has typically been that we can “do better” than allowing residents to live on the streets. He promised to expand shelter access and fund more housing vouchers.

In August, the city announced plans to purchase the Salvation Army’s Crossroads Shelter for $10.5 million. In September, the city officially settled a four-year class-action lawsuit with Denver’s homeless population, represented by attorneys Jason Flores-Williams and Andy McNulty, that primarily dealt with people on the streets’ rights to property and due process. In the settlement, the city agreed to give written notice before large-scale cleanups, as well as before confiscating individual property. It also agreed to put up more portable restrooms, trash cans and storage lockers, utilities that minimize the health and environmental problems the city finds in encampments.

Anthony Camera

In October, Hancock signed an executive order creating a new Department of Housing Stability, which brings the city’s programs addressing homelessness and housing together under one roof to more strategically address the crisis.

Many street activists say they will not rest until the camping ban is repealed. McNulty is now arguing in court that the camping ban itself is unconstitutional, and Denver Homeless Out Loud is pressuring Denver City Council to introduce a repeal.

Housing

The 8 percent spike in homelessness in Denver goes hand in hand with the city’s skyrocketing rent and affordable-housing shortage, something that the city is now formally recognizing with the Department of Housing Stability. When he signed it into existence on October 23, Hancock called the department “Denver’s first great step in the continuation of a journey to be that city that says we believe in compassion and inclusiveness in welcoming all people on the economic scale.” So far, it’s mostly been a bureaucratic shift, but housing advocates are optimistic that the new department will help the city develop a coordinated strategy to address the crisis and hold its own programs accountable.

The city’s draft plan to address affordable housing next year continues efforts outlined in 2018 with the “Housing an Inclusive Denver” program. This year, the city will use the $30 million annual dedicated housing fund to help build new affordable units, as well as programs that help low-income families stay in the housing they have.