How Many Hours You Must Work to Afford Rent in Denver

Today, February 14, Mayor Michael Hancock will unveil a plan to increase minimum wage for city workers and some city contractors to $15 an hour by 2021. As a result, Denver will join a host of cities and states around the U.S. that have or will increase the minimum wage for local workers, including New York, Arkansas and Florida.

Hancock's timing is handy, because while Denver's real estate market has cooled slightly in recent months, the median sales price for a house in this city went from a little more than $250,000 in March 2014 to just under $400,000 in September 2018, according to data from Trulia.