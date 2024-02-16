Presidential Primary for Dummies: How (and Which) Coloradans Can Cast Their Ballots

The last of the ballots for Colorado's 2024 presidential primary election were mailed on Friday, February 16. Registered voters now have until March 5 to choose between eighteen Democratic and Republican candidates, including the same two men who faced off during the 2020 presidential election: President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.
Things are a bit more complicated this year, though. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering whether Trump is eligible for this state's Republican primary ballot, which could invalidate any votes Coloradans cast for him. Plus, with dwindling approval ratings for incumbent Biden, Colorado's Democratic voters will have the option to vote for none of the party's primary candidates for only the second time in state history.
Here's everything you need to know about the presidential primary election this year...except who to vote for.
How to Vote?Colorado's active registered voters should receive their ballots in the mail over the next few days. They can cast their ballot by putting it in the mail before February 26 or by turning it in at a ballot drop box or in-person voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 5. In-person voting centers will open by February 26, and drop boxes will open by February 27; you can find the nearest voting locations at sos.state.co.us.
Coloradans who aren't registered to vote can register at an in-person voting center up until 7 p.m. on Election Day. They'll be able to register, get a ballot and cast their vote all at once. Residents can also register to vote online at govotecolorado.gov through February 26 in order to receive a ballot through the mail in time for the election.
Registered voters who don't receive their ballot in the mail or who lose their ballot can request a replacement from their county clerk. The contact information and location of each county clerk's office are available at coloradosos.gov. They can also vote in person at a voting center without receiving a mail ballot.
Who Can Vote in Which Primary?The purpose of the primary election is to nominate a presidential candidate from each major political party to appear on the general election ballot in November. The votes that candidates receive determine the number of delegates who will be allocated to support them at their party's national convention.
Coloradans who are registered with either the Republican or Democratic Party are only able to vote in their party's primary election. Voters registered with minor parties cannot vote in the presidential primary. But unaffiliated voters can vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary; they will be sent ballots for both party primaries and can choose which one to submit. In order for their vote to be counted, an unaffiliated voter can only submit a ballot for one party.
The deadline for Coloradans to change their party affiliation before the presidential primary election was February 12, so for the March election, you're stuck with your current party affiliation.
Who's on the Ballot?Eighteen candidates filed paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office for the presidential primary: nine Democrats and nine Republicans. But not all of the candidates are still in the race.
The nine Republican candidates are Trump, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ryan Binkley, Rachel Hannah Swift and Walter Iwachiw. However, at least four of the candidates have publicly suspended their campaigns since the ballot was certified last month, including DeSantis, Christie, Hutchinson and Ramaswamy.
In addition, Trump is in the midst of a legal battle over whether he is eligible to appear on Colorado's presidential primary ballot. Six voters had filed suit in September to keep him off the ballot, claiming that Trump was ineligible under the Fourteenth Amendment; although a Denver judge ruled against them, the Colorado Supreme Court overturned that decision in December, determining that Trump was not eligible. After Trump appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court and that court decided to take the case, however, his name was put on the ballot. If the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump, the votes cast for him will count. But if the court rules against Trump, the votes for him will not be counted, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
The nine Democratic candidates on the ballot are Biden, Jason Michael Palmer, Gabriel Cornejo, Frankie Lozada, Dean Phillips, Stephen Lyons, Marianne Williamson, Armando Perez-Serrato and "non-committed delegate." Williamson has publicly suspended her campaign.
The "non-committed delegate" option on the Democratic primary ballot means voters would be choosing to send a delegate to the Democratic National Convention who can support any candidate. A vote for the "non-committed delegate" essentially serves as a "no preference" vote for those who do not want to vote for any of the Democratic candidates.
What Are Coloradans Doing?Coloradans on all sides of the ideological spectrum are gearing up for battle as the presidential primary approaches — particularly regarding Trump.
An anti-Trump super PAC called PrimaryPivot recently expanded its operations to Colorado. This month, the group says, it sent texts to 12,500 Colorado Democrats, encouraging them to change their registration to unaffiliated so they can vote in the Republican primary election — but if they didn't do so by February 12, it was too late.
Sarah Lenti, former executive director of the Lincoln Project, a centrist Republican political action committee that fought Trump's candidacy in 2020, is leading PrimaryPivot's Colorado efforts. She says that since Biden is all but guaranteed to win the Democratic primary, Democrats and unaffiliated voters should turn their attention to making sure Trump loses the Republican primary.
"If you’re an unaffiliated Colorado voter who believes that Trump and Trumpism represent a unique and dangerous threat to the U.S., then you have the opportunity to vote 'no' to Donald Trump and ‘yes' to Nikki Haley," Lenti says. “Colorado’s presidential primary system is an example of democracy in action. ... Your vote could make the difference, at least in this state."
"Looks like another leftwing dark money group engaging in election interference and chaos because they know Joe Biden is headed for a 'YUGE' defeat against President Donald J. Trump come November," says Dave Williams, Colorado Republican Party chair, in response to PrimaryPivot's move into the state.
Meanwhile, Williams intends to do whatever it takes to make sure Trump becomes the party's nominee. If the U.S. Supreme Court rules that Trump is ineligible for the ballot, he has said he would withdraw the party from the presidential primary. The Secretary of State’s Office has disputed whether the party can withdraw from or ignore the primary, saying it would likely lead to legal challenges.
"I’m not going to let these sons of bitches dictate who we’re going to nominate,” Williams responded on X.
What's Next?The presidential primary election is only the beginning of election season.
The Republican and Democratic precinct caucuses will be held between March 5 and 9, beginning an assembly process that will last until mid-April. There, party members will nominate candidates to be on the state's primary ballot for races including county offices, the Colorado Legislature and the U.S. Congress.
The state's primary election for those offices will be held on June 25. Voters have until June 3 to change their party affiliation if they want to vote in a different party's primary election; unaffiliated voters will again be allowed to choose which party's ballot they want to cast in the state primary.
The general election is set for November 5.