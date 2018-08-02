Protesters Block Entrance to ICE Centennial Field Office

Since 11:30 a.m. today, August 2, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials trying to enter or leave the parking lot in front of the agency's field office in Centennial have found themselves face-to-face with demonstrators who are blocking their way.

A group of protesters has been in front of the ICE office since late Sunday. But eight individuals with the Abolish ICE coalition stepped up their opposition to the federal agency today by forming human blockades across the two entrances to the parking lot. They're holding on to each other using pipes and tubes with chains and hand grips inside so that police will likely have to remove them in one fell swoop.

According to Kensy Serrano, an undocumented immigrant at the protest who was detained for three months last year at the immigrant detention center in Aurora, an ICE employee even threatened to run the protesters over. "The protesters stood in front of the truck," Serrano says. "He wanted to drive, but we made him stop.”