Protesters at Local ICE Office Argue the Federal Agency Shouldn't Exist

This week, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers heading to the local field office in Centennial will be met by a handful of protesters holding “Abolish ICE” signs day and night as part of a vigil that began Sunday, July 29, and will end Thursday evening. The protesters are at the field office to urge the agency to speed up the reunification process for families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border and to stop separating families in Colorado.

“The reality is that ICE’s job is to separate families. They’re in the business of deportation, in the business of taking fathers and mothers away from their children,” says Jordan Garcia, organizing director with the American Friends Service Committee, a national group focused on social justice that has joined the local protesters.

Thursday, July 26, was the second deadline for the government to reunite children who were separated from their parents under President Trump's "zero tolerance" policy while attempting to illegally cross the border. However, as of Thursday, 914 parents were still deemed "ineligible" to be reunited with their families. Some of these parents have criminal records or weren't biologically related to the kids who crossed the border with them, even if they were the primary caretaker. But at least 463 parents have already been deported without their children, and the government is unsure of where the parents are.