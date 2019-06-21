ICE Will Target Residents of Denver and Ten Other Cities for Deportation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin a large-scale operation targeting individuals for deportation across ten cities on Sunday, June 23, according to multiple news outlets. Denver is included on that list, the Miami Herald reports.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump hinted at this operation, tweeting, "Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States."

The deportation operation has been in the works for months; the Washington Post reported on it as early as May 13. The Washington Post also just reported that this operation could target up to 2,000 families.

"This is absolutely terrifying. We are preparing for our hotline to be more active than usual in the upcoming weeks," Gladis Ibarra – a staff member of the Colorado Immigrants Right Coalition, which runs a hotline for individuals to report ICE activity – wrote to Westword in an email.

The Denver ICE Field Office directed Westword to ICE headquarters for comment. As of now, ICE headquarters has not responded to a request for confirmation that Denver will be targeted in the operation.

Additionally, Westword sent six emails and called Department of Homeland Security headquarters multiple times in May asking for confirmation that Denver would be targeted in the operation. At the end of May, DHS headquarters finally responded after the sixth email and declined to comment.