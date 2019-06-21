 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
ICE will target Denver in a deportation operation.
ICE will target Denver in a deportation operation.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement

ICE Will Target Residents of Denver and Ten Other Cities for Deportation

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | June 21, 2019 | 2:00pm
AA

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin a large-scale operation targeting individuals for deportation across ten cities on Sunday, June 23, according to multiple news outlets. Denver is included on that list, the Miami Herald reports.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump hinted at this operation, tweeting, "Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States."

The deportation operation has been in the works for months; the Washington Post reported on it as early as May 13. The Washington Post also just reported that this operation could target up to 2,000 families.

Related Stories

"This is absolutely terrifying. We are preparing for our hotline to be more active than usual in the upcoming weeks," Gladis Ibarra – a staff member of the Colorado Immigrants Right Coalition, which runs a hotline for individuals to report ICE activity – wrote to Westword in an email.

The Denver ICE Field Office directed Westword to ICE headquarters for comment. As of now, ICE headquarters has not responded to a request for confirmation that Denver will be targeted in the operation.

Additionally, Westword sent six emails and called Department of Homeland Security headquarters multiple times in May asking for confirmation that Denver would be targeted in the operation. At the end of May, DHS headquarters finally responded after the sixth email and declined to comment.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >