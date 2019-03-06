Immigrant Detainees Launch Hunger Strike at Facility in Aurora

More than fifty detainees have launched a hunger strike at the GEO immigration detention facility in Aurora. The inmates, currently under quarantine for mumps, refused to eat their breakfast in protest today, March 6.

Danielle Jefferis, a civil-rights attorney representing one of the participating detainees pro-bono for Novo Legal Group, says they want to draw attention to conditions at the facility and get more answers about the quarantine.

"The hunger strike is a message from these men to all of us outside the facility — and to our government — that the conditions inside GEO are not humane and that it's not okay to keep people locked down for weeks on end with no communication," Jefferis says. "Their demands are inherently reasonable: lift or shorten the quarantine so they can go to their court hearings, go outside the pod, see their families — or at minimum, someone from the medical staff could come and talk to them to explain the situation."