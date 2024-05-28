 Independent National Convention, RFK Jr. Coming to Denver in September | Westword
Independent National Convention, RFK Jr. Coming to Denver in September

RiNo will soon become the epicenter of the free-thinking movement.
May 28, 2024
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be a special guest at the convention.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be a special guest at the convention. Jack Spiegel

After Democrats and Republicans choose their presidential candidates at the national party conventions this summer, a different kind of political assembly will be coming to Denver.

For the first time, the Mile High City will host the Independent National Convention. Though it's not a nominating convention, the event is intended to bring together candidates, activists and citizens to promote nonpartisan politics and provide a "counter-narrative to the two-party system," according to United Independents, the group behind the event.

The first Independent National Convention was in Wyoming in 2020 and for the past two years has been held in Austin, Texas. But from September 18 to 20, the Brighton in RiNo will become the epicenter of the country's nonpartisan political movement, organizers say.

"The heart of the independent movement pulses in Denver...there's no better place to celebrate our nation's spirit of independence," United Independents says on its website. "It's a declaration that independents, with their diverse ideologies and backgrounds, can coalesce around shared values of democracy, transparency, and true representation."

While Colorado has become increasingly Democrat-dominated in recent years, the state still has one of the largest unaffiliated voter blocks in the nation. Over 48 percent of Colorado's active registered voters are unaffiliated, outnumbering voters registered with both the Democratic (26 percent) and Republican (24 percent) parties. In Denver, 47 percent of active voters are unaffiliated.

Many political groups are looking to capitalize on Colorado independents. The state now has eight minor political parties — the most it has seen in decades — and ballot measure proposals for the upcoming November election seek to establish nonpartisan primary elections in the state. Right now, Colorado lets unaffiliated voters choose one party's primary to vote in.

The current face of independent politics, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., held a rally in Aurora on May 19 as he works to collect enough signatures to qualify for Colorado's ballot.

Kennedy is set to attend the Independent National Convention in Denver as well, according to organizers. Other big-name attendees have not yet been revealed, but in previous years, the event has attracted third-party presidential nominees, former members of Congress and state legislators.

"Together, we'll celebrate our independence, learn from one another, and lay the groundwork for a future where governance is truly for the people, by the people," United Independents says on its website.

The convention is structured around twelve program themes called "tracks," which each include four hours of expert panel discussions, a roundtable workshop and a networking session. Participants can choose which tracks to attend, such as technology, media, community health, campaigns and women leadership. There are also two youth programs: activities and entertainment for children ages four to thirteen, and panels and speakers for ages fourteen to thirty.

Anyone can attend the event, marketed as the "only national political convention open to all citizens" — but they'll have to shell out some serious cash. General admission is $295 for adults and $150 for kids. It's $79 to watch the livestream online.

Turns out free thinking isn't free.
Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword
