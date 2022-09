Inside Denver's Fatal Overdose Crisis

2018

207 total cases

17 fentanyl cases



2019

225 total cases

58 fentanyl cases



2020

370 total cases

161 fentanyl cases



2021

472 total cases

239 fentanyl cases



2022 through September 9

231 total cases

107 fentanyl cases

2018

January: 18 overdoses total; 2 fentanyl-related overdoses

February: 15 overdoses total; 0 fentanyl-related overdoses

March: 23 overdoses total; 2 fentanyl-related overdoses

April: 11 overdoses total; 0 fentanyl-related overdoses

May: 20 overdoses total; 1 fentanyl-related overdose

June: 11 overdoses total; 0 fentanyl-related overdoses

July: 16 overdoses total; 0 fentanyl-related overdoses

August: 13 overdoses total; 1 fentanyl-related overdose

September: 16 overdoses total; 3 fentanyl-related overdoses

October: 23 overdoses total; 2 fentanyl-related overdoses

November: 20 overdoses total; 3 fentanyl-related overdoses

December: 21 overdoses total; 3 fentanyl-related overdoses



2019

January: 17 overdoses total; 2 fentanyl-related overdoses

February: 17 overdoses total; 1 fentanyl-related overdoses

March: 17 overdoses total; 3 fentanyl-related overdoses

April: 17 overdoses total; 2 fentanyl-related overdoses

May: 15 overdoses total; 4 fentanyl-related overdoses

June: 18 overdoses total; 4 fentanyl-related overdoses

July: 16 overdoses total; 6 fentanyl-related overdoses

August: 21 overdoses total; 8 fentanyl-related overdoses

September: 21 overdoses total; 5 fentanyl-related overdoses

October: 21 overdoses total; 6 fentanyl-related overdoses

November: 20 overdoses total; 7 fentanyl-related overdoses

December: 25 overdoses total; 10 fentanyl-related overdoses



2020

January: 27 overdoses total; 8 fentanyl-related overdoses

February: 25 overdoses total; 9 fentanyl-related overdoses

March: 25 overdoses total; 3 fentanyl-related overdoses

April: 40 overdoses total; 18 fentanyl-related overdoses

May: 27 overdoses total; 15 fentanyl-related overdoses

June: 33 overdoses total; 11 fentanyl-related overdoses

July: 37 overdoses total; 19 fentanyl-related overdoses

August: 33 overdoses total; 18 fentanyl-related overdoses

September: 32 overdose total; 18 fentanyl-related overdoses

October: 30 overdoses total; 9 fentanyl-related overdoses

November: 23 overdoses total; 14 fentanyl-related overdoses

December: 38 overdoses total; 19 fentanyl-related overdoses



2021

January: 44 overdoses total; 21 fentanyl-related overdoses

February: 25 overdoses total; 11 fentanyl-related overdoses

March: 31 overdoses total; 12 fentanyl-related overdoses

April: 36 overdoses total; 17 fentanyl-related overdoses

May: 40 overdoses total; 19 fentanyl-related overdoses

June: 55 overdoses total; 30 fentanyl-related overdoses

July: 42 overdoses total; 19 fentanyl-related overdoses

August: 47 overdoses total; 31 fentanyl-related overdoses

September: 52 overdoses total; 28 fentanyl-related overdoses

October: 34 overdoses total; 14 fentanyl-related overdoses

November: 28 overdoses total; 16 fentanyl-related overdoses

December: 38 overdoses total; 21 fentanyl-related overdoses



2022 through September 9

January: 39 overdoses total; 20 fentanyl-related overdoses

February: 37 overdoses total; 15 fentanyl-related overdoses

March: 37 overdoses total; 20 fentanyl-related overdoses

April: 35 overdoses total; 15 fentanyl-related overdoses

May: 44 overdoses total; 17 fentanyl-related overdoses

June: 22 overdoses total; 12 fentanyl-related overdoses

July: 12 overdoses total; 6 fentanyl-related overdoses

August: 4 overdoses total; 2 fentanyl-related overdoses

September: 1 overdose total; 0 fentanyl-related overdoses

October: N/A

November: N/A

December: N/A

2021 fatal overdose deaths

127 female

345 male

White: 80.51 percent

Black: 13.56 percent

American Indian: 2.97 percent

Hispanic: 1.69 percent

Asian: 0.85 percent

Unknown/other: 0.42 percent



2022 overdose deaths through September 9

56 female

175 male

White: 79.65 percent

Black: 12.55 percent

American Indian: 3.46 percent

Hispanic: 2.16 percent

Multiple races: 1.73 percent

Unknown/other: 0.43 percent

2021

0-18: 2.54 percent

19-24: 5.51 percent

25-34: 23.73 percent

35-44: 22.03 percent

45-54: 16.45 percent

55-64: 18.64 percent

65+: 6.99 percent



2022

0-18: 2.6 percent

19-24: 3.46 percent

25-34: 18.18 percent

35-44: 24.24 percent

45-54: 16.45 percent

55-64: 25.54 percent

65+: 9.52 percent

The Denver Fentanyl Action Summit will resume today, September 13, at the Grand Hyatt Denver, where officials from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and other city agencies along with more than 200 public-health experts from across the region will brainstorm ways to lower the death toll related to the synthetic opioid.The sessions aren't open to the public, but a gusher of new information about drug fatalities in the Mile High City is now available through the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner . The agency recently launched a series of online dashboards that provide the latest statistics on a variety of subjects, including homicides, traffic casualties, deaths among people experiencing homelessness and COVID-19. The figures pertaining to overdoses are especially timely, since they reveal that the crisis, which prompted passage by the Colorado Legislature of the 2022 Fentanyl Accountability and Prevention act , is far more complicated than most people realize.In short, fentanyl has made Denver's drug overdose situation worse, but the problems that predated its introduction to the area definitely haven't disappeared.The Denver medical examiner's overdose-fatalities dashboard is updated through September 9, but accompanying information acknowledges that stats are typically delayed several weeks and often more, "due to pending cases." As a result, figures going back to at least early June of this year are incomplete, yet the numbers currently accessible reveal the width and breadth of fentanyl's impact in Denver over the past five years.The graphic below shows deaths from drugs in Denver County going back to 2018. The blue area pertains to all drug-related cases, while the tan section is specific to fentanyl.Here's the juxtaposition of total drug-related fatalities in Denver and deaths involving fentanyl:The monthly numbers for drug fatalities in Denver are even more telling: The per-month totals in 2021 were roughly double those in 2018 owing to fentanyl — and that's remained true for the first five months or so of 2022, when the statistics are closer to complete. Continue to see the specifics:Contextualizing the information is made more difficult by the fact that fentanyl is frequently mixed with other narcotics, sometimes without the user's knowledge; that's one reason that the section of the Fentanyl Prevention and Accountability act that potentially makes having a small amount of the drug a felony even when individuals don't realize it's in their possession was so controversial.The dashboard's focus on drug classification and polysubstances, as seen in the graphic above, illustrates the issue. Of 1,505 total overdose deaths analyzed by the Denver medical examiner, opioids were present in 942, and fentanyl specifically in 582. But methamphetamines were found in 671 cases and cocaine in 397.Moreover, only 31.07 percent of fatal overdoses were caused by a single drug. Two drugs were present in nearly as many drug deaths — 28.97 percent — while three were found in 16.69 percent, four in 8.96 percent, and so on. Indeed, nearly 1 percent of those who died from overdoses haddrugs in their system when they died.The dashboard's revelations about the age and race show that the overwhelming majority of victims are white males. The details for 2021 and 2022 to date:Many drug overdose victims were experiencing homelessness when they died — 91 in 2021 and fifty in 2022 so far. And no age range is immune. Although the August death of thirteen-year-old Jose Hernandez from a suspected fentanyl overdose made national headlines , at least twelve Denver residents under the age of nineteen died of a drug overdose in 2021, and six overdose deaths have been confirmed in this category during 2022. The odds that fentanyl was a factor in at least some of these cases is extremely high.These are the fatal-overdose age breakdowns for 2021 and 2022:Find more information about the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment's efforts to stem drug overdoses in the Road to Wellness , a behavioral health framework designed to get people into treatment, and the Empower Denver Strategic Plan . The department also touts the roving support team associated with the mobile Wellness Winnie and services available through the Behavioral Health Solutions Center . In addition, the DDPHE makes harm-reduction tools such as fentanyl test strips and naloxone, which can reverse overdoses, available at no cost. Click for more details